Name Description

Dinesh Nandwana Shri. Dinesh Nandwana serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Dinesh Nandwana is one of the main promoters of the company. By profession, Mr. Nandwana is a Chartered Accountant. He is the navigator who drove the Company from a modest consultancy company to a well renowned and prominent e-governance Company. His vast experience is backed by astute and dynamic leadership qualities. Mentoring the core management team and to carry the team to deliver the best in the class e-governance and IT & IT enabled services has been his forte over the years. His vision to take the Company to the new orbit have helped the Company to achieve the stringent targets and to claim the position of one of the best e-governance players in the market.

Nishikant Hayatnagarkar Dr. Nishikant Hayatnagarkar serves as the Whole Time Director - R&D, Director of the Company. Dr. Nishikant Hayatnagarkar is a Doctorate in Computer Science from I. I. T., Powai, Mumbai. He is associated with the company since 1994. He is a well-known personality in the field of microchip designing. He has developed a voice recognition system, which is widely used in various applications like Tele Banking, Tele Gas Booking etc. He has also designed & developed Multilingual Keyboard and is consultant to Media Labs Asia – Kamal Rekhi School for Information Technology (IIT Mumbai) for development of Multilingual data input device – Marathi language Key Board (Key – Lekh) and E-Lekh (Tablet based Marathi language Input).

Ramesh Joshi Shri. Ramesh Multanchand Joshi serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Ramesh M. Joshi is a graduate in Economics & Law from the University of Nagpur. He had held various important positions in the Reserve Bank of India. He had the privilege of being nominated as a nominee of RBI on the Boards of various Banks. He had retired as an Executive Director of SEBI. He is also practicing as a senior corporate consultant.

Sunil Agarwal Shriman Sunil Agarwal serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Sunil Agarwal is Bachelor of Commerce with 25 years experience in business administration. He is a very successful businessman with good leadership qualities to control huge projects and explore new business opportunities.