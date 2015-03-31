Name Description

Bhagwan Narang Mr. Bhagwan Dass Narang is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He holds a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Punjab Agriculture University. He has been a Director of Company since June 7, 2007. He was previously the chairman and managing director of Oriental Bank of Commerce from 2000 to 2005. He has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry. He has previously worked with Punjab and Sind Bank and Union Bank of India. He has chaired a panel appointed by the RBI on serious financial frauds and a panel appointed by the Indian Banks’ Association on financing construction industry. He was awarded the ‘Banker of the Year Award for 2004’ by Business Standard. He was nominated by the RBI as a member of the group formed for examining the problems of distressed farmers. He was also nominated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a member of the committee formed to oversee the working of National Education and Investor Fund.

Patrick Andrade Mr. Patrick Andrade is President - Industrial Water Group of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He was Senior Vice President - Industrial Water Group of Va Tech Wabag Ltd. He has a diploma in chemical engineering from Karnataka Polytechnic, Mangalore. He has been working with Company since January 1, 2003. Before joining Company, he was employed with Aquatech International as director - sales (South East Asia) and has over 27 years of work experience. He is responsible for the development of markets for industrial water business in India and the functional heads of sales and marketing, finance, project execution and administration and human resources in the IWG SBU report to him.

Krishna Gokhale Mr. Krishna Narayan Gokhale is Senior Vice President - International Engineering Centre of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He holds a masters degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He joined the Company on May 7, 2008 and was promoted as senior vice-president (part of the Company's key managerial personnel) on April 20, 2010. Before joining the Company, he was employed with Aquatech Systems Asia Private Limited as vice-president and has nearly 30 years of experience in engineering, including in the engineering and execution of various types of water treatment plants.

Rajiv Mittal Mr. Rajiv D. Mittal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He is a graduate in chemical engineering from the University of Bombay. He has been the Managing Director of Company since September 27, 2000. He has previously worked with Wabag Water Engineering Limited, UK as a deputy director (international sales). He has 26 years of experience in the water industry.

Subramanian Varadarajan Mr. Subramanian Varadarajan is Director - Human Resources of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He has been working with Company since January 20, 1997. Before joining Company, he was employed with PL Agro Technologies Limited as finance manager and company secretary and has 24 years of work experience. He is incharge for finance, commercial, legal, secretarial, information technology, income tax and general administration functions of Company. He additionally heads the business for the OBG SBU of Company.

Shiv Saraf Mr. Shiv Narayan Saraf is Executive Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Karnataka Regional Engineering College. He has been working with Company since August 14, 2000. Before joining Company, he was employed with Ion Exchange India Limited and has over 38 years of work experience. He is responsible for construction management of all projects of all SBUs and is also the management representative for quality management system.

Amit Sengupta Mr. Amit Sengupta is Executive Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has been working with Company since June 19, 2001. Before joining Company, he was employed with Kirloskar AAF Limited and has over 32 years of work experience. He is responsible for the development of new business overseas and the functional heads of sales and marketing, finance, project execution and administration and human resources in the IBG SBU report to him.

Sumit Chandwani Mr. Sumit Chandwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. He is an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and a Postgraduate diploma in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Mr. Sumit Chandwani served as Head of Buyout Practice, Director of Investments and Executive Director at ICICI Ventures. He is a management with engineering background. Mr. Chandwani worked with ICICI Ltd. and GE Capital. At ICICI, he served as part of Project Financing Group and was involved in financing of cement, steel, and manufacturing projects. At GE Capital, he was part of the core team that set up commercial finance operations in India in 1999. He has over 20 years of experience in the areas of private equity, structured finance and project finance.

Revathi Kasturi Ms. Revathi Kasturi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Va Tech Wabag Limited. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai. She is the Founder and CEO of Laqsh Job Skills Academy Pvt. Ltd. She has over 30 years of experience in leadership, training and developing young minds for the corporate world. Ms. Revathi Kasturi has been a speaker on various subjects related to Technology, Leadership & Entrepreneurship at both International as well as local events. She was awarded the “Woman of the year” by Business Today for the year 2001. She is a former board member of NASSCOM and currently on the Regional Council of NASSCOM Karnataka; she is also a charter member of TIE Bangalore.