Name Description

Alexander von Witzleben Mr. Alexander von Witzleben is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG since April 1, 2008. He was previously Deputy Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board. Mr. von Witzleben is Chairman of the Board of Directors at Feintool International Holding AG, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PVA TePla AG and Member of the Supervisory Board of Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA. He also serves as Member of the Advisory Board of Kaefer Isoliertechnik GmbH & Co. KG. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universitaet Passau.

Claus Sauter Mr. Claus Sauter is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG since May 2006. He is responsible for strategic business development, sales and marketing, finance and accounting, the press and public relations, investor relations and legal affairs. He took responsibility for Alois Sauter Landesproduktengrosshandlung in 1990. Since then, he has also held positions of responsibility in several further companies he has founded, including all subsidiaries of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. He holds a degree in Economics and Social Sciences from Universitaet Augsburg.

Ulrike Kraemer Ms. Ulrike Kraemer is Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG since October 7, 2010. s was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from June 28, 2010. Ms. Kraemer is auditor and tax advisor.

Oliver Luedtke Dr. Oliver Luedtke has been Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer Bioethanol/Biomethane of Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG since May 19, 2011. His responsibilities include Research & Development, Production and Project Development in the Bioethanol and Biomethane Segment as well as Data Protection, Controlling and Risk Management. From 1997 until 2000 he was Engineering Project Manager at Hoechst AG, Frankfurt, after which he joined chemical company Celanese until 2005, where he performed various managerial roles in production and trained as a Six Sigma Black Belt. From 2005 till 2007, Dr. Luedtke was Site Manager of the Japanese chemical company Polyplastics in Oberhausen, and also took his MBA. Dr. Luedtke has been Chief Operating Officer at Bioethanol/Biogas of VERBIO AG since 2007. He graduated in Engineering from Universitaet Hannover in 1993, and completed his doctorate in 1996.

Theodor Niesmann Mr. Theodor Niesmann is Chief Operating Officer Biodiesel, Plant Engineering, Member of the Management Board and responsible for Human Resources and IT at VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG since July 2014. He was Chief Operating Officer Biodiesel and Plant Engineering and Member of the Management Board of the Company from May 19, 2011. He is responsible for biodiesel production, Research & Development in biodiesel, the Planning, Construction and Start-Up of Investment Projects, Human Resources, Quality Management, Industrial Safety and IT. As of 1996, Mr. Niesmann worked in various companies as Project Engineer and Project Manager on the planning and construction of chemical and energy plants. He gained experience in especially the building and operation of plants for processing vegetable oil and oleochemical production. In 2000 he joined VERBIO Diesel Bitterfeld as Project Manager. From 2004 to 2007, he was Chief Executive Officer of VERBIO Diesel Schwedt (VDS), where headed the plant's construction and operation.

Bernd Sauter Mr. Bernd Sauter has been Chief Operating Officer Procurement and Logistics and Member of the Management Board of Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG since November 1, 2010. He is responsible for purchasing raw materials, transportation and logistics, business development, and facility and fleet management as well as insurance. After heading leasing company Sauter Verpachtungsgesellschaft Zoerbig as of 1997, in 2000 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of both Alois Sauter Landesprodukten GmbH & Co. KG and Autokontor Bayern GmbH, positions he still holds. Between 2006 and 2010 he led the restructuring of the Maerka Maerkische Kraftfutter GmbH to become Maerka GmbH.