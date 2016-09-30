Name Description

Lawrence Pentz Mr. Lawrence C. Pentz, BS ChE MBA, has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Victrex PLC., effective October 1, 2014. Larry is Chairman of the Nominations Committee. Larry has over 30 years’ service within multi-national corporations in a variety of operational and general management positions. Larry has extensive experience in developing strategy for and successfully leading international growth businesses. He has been instrumental in the acquisition and integration of multiple catalyst and chemical companies for Johnson Matthey Plc, and was formerly executive director responsible for Emission Control Technologies of Johnson Matthey Plc. Larry retired as an executive director of Johnson Matthey Plc during 2016 where he held board-level responsibility for Johnson Matthey’s Process Technologies and Fine Chemicals Divisions.

Jakob Sigurdsson Mr. Jakob Sigurdsson has been appointed as the Chief Executive - Designate of the Company, effective September 1st, 2017. He has more than 20 years' experience in large multinational companies, both listed and private, including with Rohm & Haas (acquired by Dow Chemical) in the US, as Chief Executive of food manufacturer Alfesca in Europe, and as Chief Executive of Promens. His roles have spanned marketing, supply chain, business development, strategy and M&A, with particular emphasis on growth in new or developing markets, both within Rohm & Haas and as a CEO and non-executive director. During his four year tenure as Chief Executive of Promens between 2011 and 2015, he accelerated the Group's growth strategy in both mature and emerging markets, including Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Automotive, leveraging relationships with key global customers. An IPO was initiated in 2014, following the business returning to profitability, prior to a trade sale to RPC Group. Jakob is currently Chief Executive of VIS, the largest Icelandic insurance and re-insurance company, which is listed on the Icelandic stock exchange.

Louisa Burdett Ms. Louisa S. Burdett, BSc ACA has been appointed as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Victrex Plc., effective 1 February 2014. Louisa also has overall responsibility for the Group Legal function, as well as the Company Secretarial function. She was previously Chief Financial Officer and an executive Director at Optos plc. Prior to this, Louisa was Chief Financial Officer at the Financial Times Group. She has also held roles at Chep Europe; a division of Brambles Ltd, the Australian-listed pallet distribution company; GE Healthcare (formerly Amersham plc); and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Louisa has also worked as an M&A Consultant at Charterhouse Bank and spent four years at KPMG in London. She has a first class degree in biochemistry from Imperial College London and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Martin Court Mr. Martin L. Court BSc (Eng), PhD is Managing Director - Invibio, Executive Director of the Company effective from 1 April 2015. Martin was appointed to the Board in April 2015, and continues in the position of Managing Director of Invibio, Victrex’s medical business, a position Martin has held since joining Victrex in February 2013. Martin also has overall responsibility for the Group’s marketing and technical functions, including our new product pipeline. Martin has significant proven international experience in the medical and high performance materials and chemicals industries, including with Cytec Industries, and in a number of senior roles at both ICI and UCB. He is an INSEAD alumni, holds a doctorate in the field of surface chemistry and fracture mechanics and a BSc (Eng) degree in mineral technology from Imperial College of Science and Technology.

Tim Cooper Mr. Tim J. Cooper BA Hons, is Executive Director of Victrex PLC. Tim Cooper was appointed to the Board in October 2012 and continues in the position of Managing Director of VPS, a position Tim has held since joining Victrex in January 2010. Tim has overall responsibility for the Group’s sales and operations functions. Tim has over 30 years of international business management and commercial experience, having held senior leadership positions in a number of industries. Prior to joining Victrex, Tim was with Umeco Plc, initially as Managing Director of Aerovac Systems Ltd, later as Group Managing Director of Umeco Composites Process Materials. He was also appointed Managing Director of Tellermate Plc and of Avery Berkel Ltd. Tim’s international career was developed through a number of roles held with GEC, BP and Land Rover.

David Hummel Mr. David R. Hummel, BSc, is no longer an Executive Director of Victrex PLC, with effect from March 31, 2018. He remains as Chief Executive of the Company, effective September 30, 2017. David Hummel was appointed to the Board in 1993 following the successful MBO of Victrex from ICI and has more than 25 years of experience of the global high performance polymer industry. He has served as CEO of Victrex since 1993, overseeing strategic decision making and day to day management and leadership of the business. Prior to joining Victrex David held a number of senior roles with Diamond Shamrock, GE Plastics and ICI.

Patrick De Smedt Mr. Patrick J. M. De Smedt, BCEng MSc, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Victrex PLC. Patrick De Smedt was appointed to the Board in 2008 and is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. His career includes over 23 years with Microsoft Corporation, culminating in his appointment as Chairman of Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2003. Patrick has previously worked with early stage ventures in addition to large, established multinationals. He has an in-depth knowledge of international markets, technology and diverse industry sectors. Patrick is Senior Independent Director at Morgan Sindall plc. He is also a non-executive Director of Kodak Alaris Holdings Limited, Michael Page International Plc and Nexinto Holdings Limited.

Andrew Dougal Mr. Andrew J. H. Dougal, B Acc, CA has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Andrew Dougal was appointed to the Board in March 2015 and was appointed Audit Committee Chair effective from October 2015. Andrew is a Chartered Accountant and brings a wealth of experience to the Board, from a lengthy executive and non-executive career of over 35 years in industrial, manufacturing and services companies. Andrew was previously a non-executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of both Taylor Woodrow Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc and a non-executive Director of BPB Plc and Premier Farnell plc. Formerly, Andrew served as Chief Executive of Hanson plc following its demerger from Hanson, the Anglo-American conglomerate, where he was Finance Director and previously held a number of senior roles in general management and finance. He is a member of the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (‘ICAS’) and Chair of its technical policy board. Andrew is a non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Carillion plc and Creston plc.

Pamela Kirby Dr. Pamela J. Kirby, Ph.D. has been appointed as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Victrex Plc., effective 1 November 2014. Pamela has detailed knowledge of the international pharmaceutical industry, and was formerly CEO of Quintiles Transnational Corp based in North Carolina, USA. Pamela has also held a number of other senior positions in the international pharmaceutical industry including AstraZeneca PLC where she was a regional director and F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. where she was director of strategic marketing and business development. Pamela was previously chairman of Oxford Immunotec Limited and Scynexis Inc, and non-executive director of Novo Nordisk A/S and Smith & Nephew plc. Pamela is a non-executive director of DCC plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and serves on the supervisory board of Akzo Nobel.