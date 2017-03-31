Name Description

Anil Agarwal Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Vedanta Resources plc. Mr Agarwal founded the Group in 1976 and has over three decades of entrepreneurial and mining experience. He has led the Group and has helped to shape its strategic vision. Under his leadership, Vedanta has grown from an Indian domestic miner into a global natural resources group with entities listed in a number of markets and a worldclass portfolio of large, diversified, structurally low-cost assets which are capable of generating strong cash flow. Mr Agarwal is also a director of Sterlite Technologies Limited, Conclave PTC Limited and the Anil Agarwal Foundation.

Kuldip Kaura Mr. Kuldip Kumar Kaura is Interim Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Vedanta Resources plc. Mr Kaura has a widespread knowledge of Vedanta's operations through working at a senior level across many of the Group's companies over the past 15 years. These include senior management and advisory roles at Hindustan Zinc, Tuticorin, and Sterlite Industries. Mr Kaura has prior experience serving on the leadership team at Vedanta Resources, where he served as CEO between 2005 and 2008 and as COO from 2003 to 2005. He has served as President of Vedanta Resource's Chairman's Office since 2016. Before joining Vedanta Mr Kaura spent nearly 20 years in operations and management roles at ABB India. Most recently, Mr Kaura served as CEO and Managing Director of ACC Limited (between 2010 and 2014).

Navin Agarwal Shri. Navin Agarwal serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Vedanta Resources plc. Mr Agarwal has over 25 years of executive experience within the Group and is currently the executive chairman of Vedanta Limited. He is the Chairman of the Group’s Human Resources Advisory Committee and has championed personnel training and development initiatives to grow the talent pipeline for senior management succession planning within the Group. He has also been instrumental in making the Group’s Human Resources function a transformative value driver to the Group’s business through the institutionalisation of best-in-class HR practices and leadership development while leveraging technology and digital trends. Mr Agarwal was formerly the Chairman of the Executive Committee until 31 August 2013 and chairman of Cairn India Limited until its merger with Vedanta.

Arun Kumar G.R. Mr. G.R. Arun Kumar is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr Kumar was appointed as Vedanta’s Chief Financial Officer on 30 September 2016. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President, Finance & Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Mr Kumar joined the Group in 2013 as chief financial officer of Vedanta’s Aluminium & Power business. He has over 22 years of senior executive experience in finance having worked in companies such as General Electric and Hindustan Unilever Limited. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Kumar was the Chief Financial Officer—Asia Pacific (Appliances and Lighting) for General Electric, based out of Shanghai. He has a Bachelor of Commerce from Loyola University, Chennai and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Tarun Jain Mr. Tarun Jain Director - Finance and Whole-Time Director of Vedanta Resources plc. Mr Jain is a Whole-Time Director of Vedanta Limited. He joined the Group in 1984 and has over 34 years of executive experience in finance, audit, accounting, taxation, mergers and acquisitions and company secretarial functions. He is responsible for the Group’s strategic financial matters including corporate finance, corporate strategy, business development and mergers and acquisitions. Mr Jain also serves on the board of Bharat Aluminium Company Limited, Sterlite (USA) Inc and was a director of Cairn India Limited until its merger with Vedanta Limited. Mr Jain is a graduate of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Roma Balwani Ms. Roma Balwani serves as President - Group Communications and Sustainable Development of the Company., since April 2014. Prior to joining the Group, she was Chief Communications Officer at Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. With over three decades of experience, she has won several Indian and international awards and accolades and she speaks at several summits on sustainable development and communications in India and overseas. Roma has the distinction of being included in the PR Week Global Power Book 2015, South East Asia and from the Holmes Global Report, USA, a recognition in the Global Influence 100. Recently she received the accolade of being one of the 100 Most Impactful Leaders in CSR at the World CSR Congress. Ms Balwani is a director of CMI FPE, and the Indian subsidiary of the Belgian company CMI. She also chairs the CSR committee as a board member.

Samir Cairae Mr. Samir Cairae serves as Chief Executive Officer - Diversified Metals (India) of the Company. Mr Cairae was appointed as CEO Diversified Metals in January 2016. He provides operational and strategic leadership for the Group’s Aluminium, Copper India, Power and Iron Ore divisions in addition to the commercial and asset optimization functions. He has extensive and varied experience in a number of corporate roles in India, China, Philippines and France including strategy, M&A, industrial operations and managing industrial operations in both growth and turnaround situations. Prior to joining Vedanta, Mr Cairae headed the global industrial function for Lafarge’s 150 cement operations in over 45 countries. He has previously also held various senior leadership positions at Lafarge and Schlumberger. He holds a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and a Masters in Management from the Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) School of Management, Paris.

Steven Din Mr. Steven M. Din serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director - Konkola Copper Mines a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Din was appointed Chief Executive Officer of KCM in May 2014. He has over 20 years of experience in the natural resources industry, with over 15 years’ experience in African mining and oil & gas. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Din was chief executive officer of Essar Minerals in Zimbabwe. Mr Din spent a large part of his mining career with Rio Tinto where he was managing director and president for Simandou in Guinea, managing director of Strategic Projects for Rio Tinto in Senegal and chief financial officer and executive director of Palabora Copper Mines in South Africa and senior vice president and chief financial officer for Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium based in London.

Ajay Dixit Mr. Ajay Kumar Dixit is Chief Executive Officer - Alumina of the Company. Mr Dixit was appointed as CEO, Power for Vedanta Limited in May 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Dixit worked at Siemens for almost 35 years, in various profiles in the industry and energy sectors before taking over as CEO – Energy sector for South Asia. At Vedanta, he is leading the power plant units vertical with a capacity of over 9GW and driving strategies to achieve the full potential of the business. Mr Dixit is an electrical engineer from Delhi College of Engineering.

Sunil Duggal Mr. Sunil Duggal serves as Chief Executive Officer - Hindustan Zinc of the Company. Mr Duggal joined the Group in August 2010 and has been a significant driver of Hindustan Zinc‘s growth. His dedication to sustainability has enhanced safety awareness and helped to embed culture of safety at HZL. He has led the value-adding adoption of best-in-class mining and smelting techniques, machineries, state-ofthe- art environment-friendly technologies, mechanisation and automation of operational activities. Mr Duggal has over 20 years of prior experience of leading high performance teams and working in leadership positions, nurturing business, evaluating opportunities and risks and successfully improving efficiency and productivity whilst reducing costs and inefficiencies. He is an electrical engineering graduate from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala and is an Alumni of IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland and IIM, Kolkata.

Rajagopal Kumar Mr. Rajagopal Kishore Kumar is Chief Executive Officer - Iron Ore of Vedanta Resources plc. Mr Kumar joined the Group in April 2003 and has over 32 years of experience covering accountancy, commerce, marketing, supply chain management, mergers and acquisitions, human capital development, business turnaround, and policy advocacy. Since his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Iron Ore in February 2015, he has been leading the revival of the Group’s iron ore mining operations in Goa / Karnataka / Jharkhand and Liberia. He currently also leads the Group’s Port business. Mr Kumar has previously held various executive roles in the Group including Chief Executive Officer of Sterlite Copper from 2007 to 2008, Chief Executive Officer of KCM from 2008 to 2011, Chief Executive Officer of Zinc International from 2011 to 2013 and Chief Executive Officer, Africa (Base Metals) from 2013 to 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Kumar worked at Hindustan Lever Limited for 12 years.

Sudhir Mathur Mr. Sudhir Mathur is an Acting Chief Executive Officer - Oil & Gas Business of the Company. Mr Mathur joined the Group in September 2012 as chief financial officer of Cairn India Limited and was its acting chief executive officer from June 2016 until the merger of Cairn India Limited with Vedanta Limited. He has over 31 years of experience working in various industries such as telecommunications, manufacturing, infrastructure and consulting. Mr Mathur began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1986. Prior to joining the Group, he was chief financial officer of Aircel Cellular Ltd and was responsible for strategy, finance, supply chain management and regulatory affairs. He has substantial expertise, knowledge and experience in several key areas of finance and strategic planning, with a proven track record in deploying significant capital to enable value creation. He has also played a pivotal role in his previous assignments in accelerating business growth. He has previously also held senior executive positions in Delhi International Airport Ltd., Idea Cellular, Ballarpur Industries Limited and PricewaterhouseCoopers India. Mr Mathur has a Bachelors degree in Economics from Delhi University and a Masters of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Deshnee Naidoo Ms. Deshnee Naidoo is the Chief Executive Officer - Zinc International and CMT of the Company. Ms Naidoo joined the Group in 2014 as Chief Executive Officer designate of Zinc International and Copper Mines of Tasmania (CMT) and was appointed chief executive officer of Zinc International and CMT in February 2015. Ms Naidoo has over 20 years of experience in the natural resources industry, including platinum, thermal coal, manganese and zinc. Prior to joining the Group, Ms Naidoo held various senior and executive roles at Anglo American such as the strategic long-term planning manager, corporate finance manager and deputy head of the CEO’s office. She was appointed as the CFO of Anglo American Thermal Coal in 2011, where she managed thermal coal and manganese across South Africa, South America and Australia. Ms Naidoo holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Natal and Certification in Finance and Accounting from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

Abhijit Pati Mr. Abhijit Pati is the Chief Executive Officer - Aluminium of the Company. Mr. Pati was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Group’s Aluminium business in March 2015 and is responsible for the Jharsuguda Aluminium complex, Lanjigarh refinery and BALCO. He joined the Group in 2008 and, with his wealth of knowledge over 27 years in the industry, has been a significant driver of the Company’s Aluminium growth. Mr. Pati is a two-times gold medal holder and an honours graduate in Chemical Engineering from the prestigious Calcutta University and holds an MBA from IMI Delhi.

P. Ramnath Mr. P. Ramnath is the Chief Executive Officer – Copper Business of Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr Ramnath joined the Company in September 2011 and is the Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta’s Copper business in Tuticorin and Silvassa and Fujairah in the UAE and is also a board member for Malco Energy Limited, a subsidiary company of Vedanta Resources plc. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Chief Operating Officer of JK Paper Ltd. He has over 30 years of experience across many varied sectors which include chemicals, specialty chemicals, manufacturing and paper industries, including at Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Praxair India, SNF Ion Exchange Ltd, Bakelite Hylam Limited and Reliance Industries Limited. Mr Ramnath holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad and has a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Suresh Bose Mr. Suresh Bose is the Head - Group Human Resources of the Company. Mr Bose joined Vedanta in February 2002 and following a long career within various HR specialist roles at several of the Group’s businesses including Aluminium, Copper and corporate, was appointed as Head- Group Human Resources in September 2015. Mr Bose has over 24 years of experience in the HR function and has formerly held key HR roles at HMT, Larsen & Toubro, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra and AGRC Armenia. He has a dual Masters in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai and Institute of Social Studies from Hague, Netherlands.

Dilip Golani Mr. Dilip Golani is Director - Management Assurance of Vedanta Resources plc. Mr Golani joined the Group in April 2000 and currently heads the Group’s Management Assurance function. He has over 25 years of operational experience and previously headed the Sales and Marketing function at Hindustan Zinc Limited and the Group Performance Management function. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Golani was a member of Unilever’s corporate audit team responsible for auditing the Unilever group companies in Central Asia, Middle East and Africa region. He was also formerly responsible for managing the operations and marketing functions for one of the export businesses at Unilever India and has worked at Union Carbide India Limited and Ranbaxy Laboratories. Mr Golani has a degree in mechanical engineering and a post graduate degree in industrial engineering and management from NITIE.

M. Siddiqi Mr. M. Siddiqi is Group Director - Projects of Vedanta Resources PLC. Mr Siddiqi joined the Group in 1991 and having risen through various operational roles has 40 years of industry experience. He was formerly chief executive officer, Aluminium and led the setting up of the Group’s large aluminium and power projects including BALCO smelters and captive power plants. He also played a key role in setting up the Group’s copper smelter at Tuticorin and copper refinery at Silvassa. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Siddiqi held senior positions in Hindustan Copper Limited. Mr Siddiqi has a mechanical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi and a PG Diploma in Management from AIMA, New Delhi.

Philip Turner Mr. Philip Turner serves as Head - Group Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainability of the Company. Mr Turner joined the Group in September 2014 as Head of Group Health and Safety. He currently heads the Group HSE and Sustainability function. Mr Turner has over 35 years of experience within mining, heavy engineering and manufacturing organisations. He was previously General Manager Risk & Sustainability of JK Tech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the University of Queensland. He has also previously held a number of senior corporate and operational roles at Rio Tinto in Australia, Canada and the UK including responsibility for HSE and sustainability assurance. Mr Turner has held senior roles at mining company, North Limited and at BHP Petroleum’s offshore operations. Mr Turner has a Master of Applied Science degree in Risk Engineering from Ballarat University; Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry/Physics from Deakin University; Graduate Diploma in Occupational Hygiene from Deakin University; and Graduate Diploma in Occupational Hazard Management from Ballarat C.A.E.

Edward Story Mr. Edward T. Story, Jr., is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Story is the founder, president and chief executive officer of SOCO International PLC, an international oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the London Stock Exchange with operations in Vietnam, Thailand, Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. He brings to the Board over 50 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry, having previously held a number of senior executive positions at various international oil and gas companies such as Snyder Oil Corporation, Conquest Exploration Company, Superior Oil Company, Exxon Corporation and Esso Standard Oil. He was formerly also a non-executive director of Cairn Energy plc and more recently, a non-executive director of Cairn India Limited until its merger with Vedanta Limited. Mr Story holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas, a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas and an honorary Doctorate degree by the Institute of Finance and Economics of Mongolia.

Deepak Parekh Mr. Deepak S. Parekh has been re-appointed as Senior Independent Director of Vedanta Resources PLC. Mr Parekh has considerable experience, both executive and non-executive, across a number of sectors including financial services, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, electronics and leisure. His diversity of experience and wealth of knowledge enhances the Board’s thought and perspective. Mr Parekh is currently the chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation, India’s leading financial services conglomerate. He is also the non-executive chairman of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited and Siemens, in India, and a director on the boards of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Bangalore International Airport Limited, Indian Hotels Company Limited, Network 18 Media and Investments Ltd, Fairfax India Holdings Corporation and DP World. Mr Parekh was the first international recipient of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales outstanding achievement award in 2010. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2006, Knight in the Order of the Legion of Honour in 2010 and the Bundesverdienstkreuz.

Geoffrey Green Mr. Geoffrey Green has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Resources Plc. Mr Green has a wealth of knowledge in respect of UK corporate governance, regulatory and strategic matters, with many years of legal and commercial experience advising major UK listed companies on corporate and governance issues, mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance. Mr Green was formerly a partner of Ashurst LLP, a leading international law firm, from 1983 to 2013 and served as the senior partner and chairman of its management board for 10 years until 2008. He was then appointed as head of Ashurst’s Asian practice from 2009 to 2013, based in Hong Kong, and was responsible for leading the firm’s strategy and business development for the region. Mr Green is currently also the non-executive chairman of the Financial Reporting Review Panel, one of the main subsidiary bodies of the Financial Reporting Council. He has a degree in law from Cambridge University and qualified as a solicitor at Ashurst LLP.

Ravi Rajagopal Mr. Ravi Rajagopal is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Rajagopal has substantial international executive experience having worked in a variety of senior finance and operational roles at a number of global companies. He has been CFO for Europe and Group Financial Controller at Diageo plc since December 1996. He is also a senior adviser to JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, a leading investment bank in India, and on the board of their wholly owned subsidiary, JM Financial in Singapore. Mr Rajagopal was formerly Global Head of Business Development of Diageo plc from July 2010 until 2015. Prior to joining Diageo plc, Mr. Rajagopal worked at ITC India (a BAT plc associate in India), where he held a variety of senior positions both in finance and general management. He was previously also a nonexecutive director of United Spirits, India until October 2016. Mr Rajagopal has a degree in Commerce from Madras University and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Cost and Works Accountants of India. He has also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.