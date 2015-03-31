Name Description

Kochouseph Chittilappilly Shri. Kochouseph Thomas Chittilappilly serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of V Guard Industries Limited., effective November 01, 2012. He is a post graduate in Science, majoring in Physics from Calicut University. He started his career as a supervisor in an electronics company, where he worked for three years. In the year 1977, he started a SSI Unit engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Electronic Voltage stabilizers. He is one of the founder Promoters and has motivated the Company to succeed in its business. He has been the Managing Director of the Company since its inception and has taken Company to its current levels of stature and recognition with his experience and vision. In April, 2012 he passed the baton on to his son Mr. Mithun Chittilappilly as the Managing Director, assuming the post of Executive Vice Chairman of the company and on November 1, 2012, when Shri. P. G. R. Prasad stepped down, he took over as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. He is the recipient of numerous awards, which were bestowed on him for his exemplary performance in business. Among them are Business Man of the Millennium 2000 from Rashtra Deepika, Tourism Man of the year from "Destination Kerala and Samman Pathra Award for top income tax payer from Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Finance.

Cherian Punnoose Shri. Cherian N. Punnoose has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of V Guard Industries Limited., effective November 01, 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant having more than three decades of experience in the field of Finance and General Administration in various Companies. He had served as an advisor of Finance and Director of Kochi Refineries Ltd., a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and also served as a Director of Petronet CCK Ltd.

A. Jocob Kuruvilla Shri. A. Jocob Kuruvilla is Chief Financial Officer of V Guard Industries Limited.

Jayasree K. Smt. Jayasree K. is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of V Guard Industries Limited.

Mithun Chittilappilly Shri. Mithun K. Chittilappilly is the Managing Director, Executive Director of V Guard Industries Limited since April 2012. He has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company, effective April 01, 2012. He is a post graduate in Finance from University of Melbourne, Australia. Mr. Chittilappilly after completing his graduation in Commerce joined V-Guard to be trained in the various departments of the company, ranging from Finance to Marketing. In January 2005, he took a break from work for a year and a half to pursue his post graduation in Finance from University of Melbourne, Australia. After graduating in May 2006, he joined the Company as Executive Director and in 2012 was appointed as the Managing Director of the Company.

Ramachandran Venkataraman Shri. Ramachandran Venkataraman is Director - Marketing & Strategy, Whole-Time Director of V Guard Industries Limited., effective June 1, 2013. He is a professional with more than twenty five years cross functional experience in Hindustan Unilever/Unilever and L G Electronics. His last assignment was as Director and Chief Strategy Officer - LG Electronics, South West Asia Region. Before joining LG Electronics, he held the position of Business Head (International food business) at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, where he served for more than 21 years at various levels and business portfolios.

C. George Shri. C. J. George is serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of V Guard Industries Limited since August 2007. He is the Managing Director of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd. He is a member of Executive Committee of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL), Managing Committee of the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), New Delhi, Executive Committee of BNP Paribas Personal Investors, Paris, Advisory Board of BNP Paribas Group India, Charter Member of Tie Kerala and Chairman of Kerala State Council of Confederation of Indian Industry, (CII). Also a member of Advisory Committee of Kerala Financial Corporation, Thiruvananthapuram, Expert Committee Member of Forward Market Commission (FMC), Mumbai, Advisory Committee of Indian Clearing Corporation Limited (ICCL), Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai and Advisory Committee of Forward Market Commission (FMC), Mumbai. He is a recipient of the Management Leadership Award from Kerala Management Association.

Ullas Kamath Shri. Ullas K. Kamath is Non-Executive Independent Director of V Guard Industries Limited May 2, 2014. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and The Institute of Company Secretaries Of India, he also holds a degree in law. He has also attended the Advanced Management Program at The Wharthon Business School USA and Harvard Business School USA. He is currently the Joint Managing Director Of Jyothy Laboratories Limited and under his leadership and endurance, the company has witnessed tremendous growth in the market share it operates and has built a wide portfolio in the FMCG segment. He is also holding the position of Director in JyothyFabricare Services Limited. Mr. UllasKamath is the winner of All India CA Business Achievers Award 2008 instituted by ICAI, India.

Joshna Mithun Mrs. Joshna Mithun is Non-Executive Independent Director of V Guard Industries Limited May 2, 2014. Mrs. Joshna Mithun holds a Management Degree in Human Resources from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. She has gained good experience in the Human Resource areas by associating with various organizations in Dubai. Currently she is the Executive Director in V-Star Creations Pvt. Ltd.