Name Description

Dilip Piramal Mr. Dilip G. Piramal has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company effective 25 March, 2017. He is currently serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of V I P Industries Limited. He holds B.Com. He is an Industrialist with business experience, his other directorships include - DGP Securities Ltd., AIkyl Amines & Chemicals Ltd., Kiddy Plast Ltd., Aristocrat Luggage Ltd., Quality Plastics Ltd. , Gazelle Travels Pvt. Ltd., DGP Enterprises Pvt.Ltd., KEC International Ltd.,DGP Capital Management Ltd.

Radhika Piramal Ms. Radhika Piramal has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 7th April, 2017. She is currently serves as Executive Director of the Company. She was Managing Director, Executive Director of V I P Industries Limited. She is Graduate from Oxford University, with an MBA from the Harvard Business School. She have Experience in Corporate Management. She is Director of Carlton Travel Goods Limited - UK. BP Ergo Ltd.

Jogendra Sethi Mr. Jogendra Sethi is Chief Financial Officer of V I P Industries Limited. He has more than 22 years of experience teams in Corporate Finance, Accounts, Commercial and IT across the Consumer Products Industry. He has worked with Ashok Leyland and other groups. Prior to joining V.I.P. Industries Limited, he was associated with Nitco Limited as Vice President – Finance & Accounts. In the course of his experience, Jogendra has played key roles in managing Initial Public Issues (IPO), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of shares, Mergers and Acquisitions strategy, fund raising (local and overseas) and investor relations. He is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also an associate member of The Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India.

Ashish Saha Mr. Ashish K. Saha is Director - Works, Whole Time Director of V I P Industries Limited. He has over 32 years of experience in the field of tooling, design & manufacturing of luggage. He started his journey with VIP in the Tool Room function and subsequently worked in Engineering, Design, Quality and finally Production. Currently Ashish is responsible for manufacturing activities for all the plants in India. Ashish holds a PD in Dies and Mold from CSIR, Chandigarh.

Nabankur Gupta Shri. Nabankur Gupta is Independent Non-Executive Director of V I P Industries Limited. He is a graduate in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi and has an experience of 4 decades in the field of marketing and restructuring of business. He had been the recipient of several national and international corporate awards. He was also awarded title “Marketing Superstar” by Advertising Age International, New York in 1996. He has been providing management consultancy services to various corporates. He is Director of Raymond Ltd., Colorplus Fashions Ltd., J. K. Investo Trade (India) Ltd.

Vijay Kalantri Shri. Vijay G. Kalantri is an Independent Non-Executive Director of V I P Industries Limited. He is Industrialist with business experience. Other directorship: Balaji Infra Projects Ltd. Goenka Diamonds & Jewels Ltd. Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd. Dighi Port Ltd. Dighi Rail Infrastructure Ltd. Hindustan Housing Finance & Development Corporation Ltd. Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. Balaji Shipping & Logisitcs Ltd. Man Industries (India) Ltd-. Vindyachal Hydro Power Ltd. Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd. La'qstiya Media Pvt. Ltd. Dighi Project Development Co. Ltd. Simpark Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd. SAB Industries Ltd. . S. Kumars Nationwide Ltd. Courie Publications Pvt. Ltd.