Name Description

Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque Mr. Carlos Affonso Seigneur d'Albuquerque serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA since Jun 1, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He became CFO of the Company in 2009. He started his career within the Company in 1996, having served as Treasury Manager since 1999, and Investor Relations Manager from April 2006 to July 2007, when he was appointed as Investor Relations Director and Member of the Company's Executive Board. He gained a degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), a Masters of Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Marcilio Marques Moreira Mr. Marcilio Marques Moreira serves as the Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA. He has experience in the private and public sectors. He was Vice Chairman of COPEG - Companhia Progresso do Estado da Guanabara (1965-1968) and Chairman of CODESCO - Companhia de Desenvolvimento de Comunidades - Government of the State of Guanabara (1968). Later, he became Associate Professor at UERJ (1968-1998), Vice Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors of Unibanco (1968-1986), State Minister of Economy, Treasury and Planning (1991-1992), Senior International Adviser of Merrill Lynch & Co. (1994-2005), Chairman of the Rio de Janeiro Trading Association (2001-2005) and was Member of the Board of Directors of BRASILPAR, PREVER, NOVOTEL, Club Mediterranee, IBM, Coca-Cola, RJ Reynolds, Hoechst, GE, Textron and Embratel. He is currently Partner-Manager of Conjuntura e Contexto -Consultoria Empresarial, Member of the Public Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic, Member of the Board of Directors of Sendas Distribuidora and at Cia Cataguazes-Leopoldina, and International Consulting Director of Marsh & McLennan Group of Companies. He gained a Bachelor's in Law from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) in 1956.

Antonio Batista Coury Mr. Antonio Batista Coury Jr. serves as Chief Financial Officer of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA. since Jun 1, 2015. He has 20 years of experience in the financial market, a sector where he held positions in such areas as resources management, treasury, and exchange and finance trade. In 1981, he initiated his career at Bozano Simonsen SA, where he had a number of positions including: a Director of Banco Bozano SA and a Supervisor of Bozano Simonsen (UK) Limited in 1998. He is a Member of the Board of Directors of IdeiasNet SA since 2007 and Managing Parner at AbacoInvest Gestao de Recursos Ltda since 2002. In 2008 and 2009, he acted as a Director of Investments at Banif Private Equity. He is a Member of the Board at Abacoinvest Gestao de Recursos Ltda. He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from The Coppead Graduate School of Business and a Master's in Business Administration from The Coppead Graduate School of Business.

Salvador Gerardo Cabrera Mr. Salvador Gerardo Cabrera serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao S.A. since Jun 1, 2015

Jose Roberto Mauro Mr. Jose Roberto Mauro serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA since May 11, 2011. he had served as Chief Executive Officer of the company until Jun 1, 2015. He is responsible for the supervision of the Company's corporate governance, investor relations and company acquisitions areas. Previously, he had been serving as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He has worked within the Company since 1993 in different positions, including Director of Card Division. He has 27 years of experience in the secured printing industry. In the past, he worked at the Casa da Moeda do Brasil, between 1979 and 1983, and at Thomas de La Rue, between 1983 and 1993. He gained a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a Master's in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Zenio Rimes Mr. Zenio Rimes serves as Identification Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA. For 22 years, he has been active in the sales and graphic security areas. For 13 years, he has been involved in the commercial management of pharmaceutical industry. He gained a degree in Biological Sciences from Universidade Gama Filho.

Humberto Tondato Mr. Humberto Tondato serves as Industrial Director and a Member of the Executive Board of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA. For 35 years, he has worked in the area of graphic security. He worked at Interprint Ltda. He graduated in Business Management, Finance and Administrative and Managerial Process Technology.

Luiz Mauricio Leuzinger Mr. Luiz Mauricio Leuzinger serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA. In the past, he held several positions in the technical and financial areas of Furnas Centrais Eletricas. Between 1988 and 1990, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Nuclebras Engenharia SA (NUCLEN), and then as Chief Executive Officer of Rio Grande Energia SA (RGE) between 1997 and 1998. He serves as Member of the Executive Board of Bradespar SA and Bradesplan Participacoes SA, as well as he has been Member of the Board of Directors of VBC Participacoes, VBC Energia, CPFL Energia, Cia Paulista de Forca e Luz, Cia Piratininga de Forca e Luz, and CPFL Geracao de Energia, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RGE. He gained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and a Master's in Electrical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology.

Bruno Constantino Alexandre dos Santos Mr. Bruno Constantino Alexandre dos Santos serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA. From 1997 to 1998, he acted as a Trainee at Esso Brasileira de Petroleo – EXXON GROUP. From 1998 to 2000, he was a Financial Analyst at Banco Icatu SA. Subsequently, he acted as a Financial Analyst and a Portfolio Manager at BTG Pactual between 2000 and 2010. From January 2010 to October 2010, he served as a Portfolio Manager of Emerging Markets Management and is a Partner at Graphus Capital. He gained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and a Master's in Business Administration from IBMEC.

Guilherme Affonso Ferreira Mr. Guilherme Affonso Ferreira serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao SA. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of B2W Companhia Global do Varejo, Companhia Brasileira de Distribucao, Eternit SA, Tavex Brasil Participacoes SA, Unibanco Holding SA and Unibanco Union of Brazilian Banks SA, as well as Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of Bahema SA. He gained a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1975 and in Economics and Political Science from Macalester College in 1974.