Name Description

Jacques Aschenbroich Mr. Jacques Aschenbroich has served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Valeo SA since March 20, 2009 and Chairman of the Company’s Board since February 18, 2016. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ecole nationale superieure des mines ParisTech and a director of Veolia Environnement. He was also Chairman of Valeo Finance and Valeo (UK) Limited (United Kingdom) until January 17, 2017 and Valeo SpA (Italy) until February 3, 2017. He held several positions in the French administration and served in the Prime Minister’s office in 1987 and 1988. He then pursued an industrial career in the Saint-Gobain group from 1988 to 2008. After having managed subsidiaries in Brazil and Germany, he became Managing Director of the Flat Glass division of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and went on to become Chairman of Saint-Gobain Vitrage in 1996. As Senior Vice-President of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from October 2001 to December 2008, he managed the flat glass and high-performance materials sectors as from January 2007 and, as the Vice-Chairman of Saint-Gobain Corporation and General Delegate to the United States and Canada, he directed the operations of the group in the United States as from September 1, 2007. He was also a director of Esso SAF until June 2009. Jacques Aschenbroich graduated in engineering from Ecole des Mines.

Pascal Colombani Mr. Pascal Colombani has served as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Valeo SA since February 18, 2016. He was Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company from March 20, 2009 until February 18, 2016. He was appointed as Independent Director of the Company on May 21, 2007. He is Member of the Compensation Committee, the Governance, Appointments & Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the Strategy Committee. He is a member of the French Academy of Technology (Academie des Technologies) and of the European Advisory Board of J.P. Morgan Chase, and Vice-President of the Conseil Strategique de la Recherche (CSR). He is Chairman of the Advisory Board of A.T. Kearney Paris, a member of the European Advisory Board of J.P. Morgan Chase, Corporate Director of TechnipFMC (United Kingdom), Chairman of TII Strategies SAS and a director of Alstom SA and Technip SA. He also serves as a consultant to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was a director of Energy Solutions Inc. until 2013, then Chairman of the Board of Directors of Noordzee Helikopters Vlaanderen (NHV) (Belgium) until December 9, 2016 and member of the AFEP-MEDEF High Committee on Corporate Governance until November 24, 2016. In 2000, he was appointed Managing Director of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (Commissariat a l'Energie Atomique – CEA), a post he held until December 2002. The instigator of the restructuring of CEA’s industrial holdings and of the creation of Areva in 2000, he chaired the Supervisory Board of Areva until May 2003. Between 1997 and 1999, he was the Director of Technology at the French Ministry for Research. Pascal Colombani spent close to 20 years (1978-1997) at Schlumberger in various management positions. He has also notably served as a director at EDF and France Telecom, among others. Mr. Colombani is a graduate of the French Ecole Normale Superieure de Saint-Cloud (Physics, 1969), is an associate professor in sciences and is a Doctor of Science in Physics.

Ashok Belani Mr. Ashok Kumar Belani has been Director - India at Valeo SA since November 2013. Since 2008, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd and of Tata Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd in India. In 1998, he began Managing Director of Marketing and Sales Department of Tata AutoComp Systems. Next, he held the post of Vice President for Operations overseas of Tata AutoComp Systems Limited from 2004 to 2008.

Edouard de Pirey Mr. Edouard de Pirey has served as Director - China at Valeo SA since 2012. He previously served as Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and Planning of Valeo SA from November 2, 2009. He was the Head of Mining, Industry and Energy in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia from 2003 to 2006. Since then, he has worked in an advisory capacity in France's Budget and Research ministries.

Maurizio Martinelli Mr. Maurizio Martinelli has been President, Visibility Systems Business Group at VALEO S.A. since 2014. He is also Director - Italy at the Company.

Jean-Francois Tarabbia Mr. Jean-Francois Tarabbia has been Senior Vice-President, Research & Development and Product Marketing at Valeo SA since May 2013. Chief Executive Officer of Segula Technologies in France since 2009, Mr. Tarabbia began his career with Siemens' automotive division, Siemens VDO Automotive, where he held various positions particularly in Germany from 1991 to 2003, when he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Body and Chassis Division. In 2006, he joined Hella as Chief Executive Officer of the Electronic Division based in Germany. Mr. Tarabbia holds a Master II in computer science from Universite Paul Sabatier in Toulouse and a Master of Business Administration from Universite de Sciences Sociales in Toulouse, part of Universite Toulouse 1 Capitole.

Fabienne de Brebisson Ms. Fabienne de Brebisson has served as Vice-President, Communications of Valeo SA since February 14, 2011. She was appointed Press Relations Director at Michelin in 2001. She started her career in 1984 at Air France. In 1999 she joined Pechiney. She graduated from Ecole superieure des sciences economiques et commerciales (ESSEC) and holds a diploma in International Economic Relations from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (IEP).

Georges Pauget Mr. Georges Pauget has served as Lead Independent Director at Valeo SA since February 18, 2016. He has been Independent Director at the Company since April 10, 2007. He is Chairman of the Company's Compensation Committee and the Governance, Appointments & Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Member of the Strategy Committee. He is the Chairman of Economie Finance et Strategie S.A.S., Member of the Supervisory Board of Eurazeo and Vice President of Club Med, as well as Director of Tikehau and Dalenys. He is also Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of LCL – Le Credit Lyonnais and Legal Manager of ALMITAGE16. LDA (Portugal). He was previously Scientific Director of the Chair of Asset Management and Adjunct Professor at Universite de Paris Dauphine, and Visiting Professor at the University of Beijing until 2015. He was also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viel & Cie until March 14, 2012. He spent most of his career with the Credit Agricole group where he was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee from September 2005 to March 2010. He was permanent representative of Credit Agricole SA on the Supervisory Board of Fonds de Garantie des Depots, and Chief Operating Officer, member of the Executive Committee and Director of the Regional Banks Division of Credit Agricole SA. He was also, among others, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LCL - Le Credit Lyonnais, and Chairman of the Board of Calyon up until March 2010, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee of LCL - Le Credit Lyonnais, permanent representative of LCL – Le Credit Lyonnais at the Fondation de France, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the FBF until September. Mr. Pauget holds a Doctorate of Science in Economics from Universite de Bordeaux, gained in 1975, and a Master’s degree in Economic Sciences, specialized in Econometrics from Universite de Lyon.

Eric Chauvirey Mr. Eric Chauvirey has been Director, Representing Employees at VALEO S.A. since 2017. He is Head of Prototype Scheduling in the Powertrain Systems Business Group. Eric Chauvirey began his career with Valeo in 1999 as Head of Project Design at Etaples-sur-Mer, before being appointed Head of Pre-Project Research & Development in 2005 for Valeo Connective Systems. In 2007 he was promoted to the post of Head of Project Quality for Valeo Engine Management Systems at Cergy, then became Project Manager in 2012. In September 2014 he was appointed Head of Prototype Scheduling. Eric was a member of the Works Committee at the Cergy site, and Treasurer and also union representative for the Cergy site, and the central union representative for Valeo Engine Management Systems. He was also a member of the Central Works Committee, Chairman of the Economic Commission, and Group negotiator for the Force Ouvriere trade union. Eric holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from the French National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts (CNAM) in Industrial Design and Production.

Daniel Camus Dr. Daniel Camus has served as Independent Director of Valeo SA since May 17, 2006. He is also the Chairman of the Company’s Audit and Risks Committee. He serves as Chief Financial Officer of The Global Fund. He has been a Senior Advisor at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants since June 2011. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of SGL Group SE (Germany) and a member of the Board of Directors of Cameco Corp. (Canada) and ContourGlobal Ltd (Grand Cayman). He was a member of the Supervisory Boards of Morphosys AG (Germany) and of Vivendi SA until 2015. Prior to this, he served as group Executive Vice-President in charge of International Activities and Strategy at the EDF group until December 1, 2010. After working in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry for 25 years within the Hoechst-Aventis group in Germany, Canada, the United States and France, he joined the EDF group in 2002 as Chief Financial Officer. Daniel Camus holds a doctorate in economics, is an associate professor of management sciences (agrege en Sciences de la gestion) and graduated with distinction from Institut d’etudes politiques de Paris (IEP).

Jerome Contamine Mr. Jerome Contamine has served as Independent Director of Valeo SA since May 17, 2006. He is also the Member of the Company’s Strategy Committee. As of March 16, 2009, he is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sanofi. He joined Veolia Environnement in 2000 as Deputy Managing Director of Finance, before becoming Appointed Managing Director in 2002 and Executive Managing Director in 2003. He is also Managing Director of Sanofi-Aventis Europe and Sanofi-Aventis Participations. Between 1988 and 2000, he held several different positions within the Elf group, including Director of Financing and Treasury (1991-1994), Assistant Director Europe and United States of the Exploration/Production division and then Managing Director of Elf Norway (1995-1998). In 1999, he was appointed Director in charge of the integration with Total and in 2000, he became Director Continental Europe and Central Asia of the Exploration/Production division of Total. Mr. Contamine currently holds various mandates with Groupe Sanofi-Aventis and he previously held several mandates within Veolia Environnement subsidiaries and was also Member of the Board of Directors of Rhodia. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in 1979, Ecole Nationale d’Administration in 1984 and from Ecole Nationale de la Statistique and de l'Administration Economique. He is also a special advisor to the French Audit Commission (Cour des Comptes).

Michel de Fabiani Mr. Michel de Fabiani has served as Independent Director of Valeo SA since October 20, 2009. He is also a Member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee and the Compensation Committee and the Governance, Appointments & Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. He occupies the post of Vice President of the Franco-British Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is also a Member of the Board of BP France and EB Trans SA. In addition, he is Chairman of the Board of British Hertford Hospital Corporation in Levallois, Vice President of l'oeuvre du Perpetuel Secours in Levallois and Founding Chairman of Cercle economique Sully and Association for the Promotion of Ecological Vehicles, as well as Vice Chairman of OEuvre du perpetuel secours. He also served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec until June 2016. After joining the BP Group in 1969, he held a number of positions in the Nutrition, Chemicals, Finance and Oil sectors in Milan, Paris and Brussels. In May 1995, Mr. de Fabiani was named Chairman and CEO of BP France. In September 1997, he was appointed CEO of the BP/Mobil Joint Venture in Europe and in 1999, President Europe of the BP Group and Vice-President of Europia (European Oil Industry Association) in Brussels until 2004, when he left his executive functions after 35 years with the BP Group. Mr. De Fabiani graduated in 1967 from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC).

Caroline Devine Ms. Caroline Maury Devine has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Valeo S.A. since April 23, 2015. She is also Member of the Compensation Committee and the Governance, Appointments & Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. She serves as Director at Technip (Chair of the Ethics and Governance Committee and member of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee), John Bean Technologies (United States) (member of the independent Nominating and Governance Committee and member of the Audit Committee), and Member of the independent Nominating and Governance Committee at Petroleum Geo-Services (Norway). She was also Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of John Bean Technologies (United States) until July 2015 and Director of FMC Technologies until May 17, 2016. She was Vice-Chairman of Det Norske Veritas (DNV) between 2000 and 2010 and Fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University between 2000 and 2003. Between 1987 and 2000, she held a number of positions at ExxonMobil Corporation, including that of Chair and Chief Executive Officer of its Norwegian subsidiary from 1996 to 2000 and that of Secretary General of Mobil Corporation between 1994 and 1996. Between 1972 and 1987, she worked for the US government in various capacities, most notably for the Department of Justice, the White House and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). C. Maury Devine is a graduate of Middlebury College, the University of Maryland and Harvard University (Master's of Public Administration).

Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere Ms. Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere has been Independent Director at VALEO S.A. since May 26, 2016. She is Member of the Audit & Risks Committee. She is Executive Vice-President of Innovation, Marketing & Technologies at Orange. As well as serving as an independent director of Engie and a director of Nordnet, Orange Romania and Bulyn SA, she is also Chair of the Board of Directors of Soft@Home SA and Viaccess SA, a member of the Monitoring Committee of Next.com and Chair of the Strategy Committee of Institut Orange SAS. She began her career in 1996 at the Paris regional office (Direction Regionale de Paris) of France Telecom’s commercial distribution network. Since then, she has held various leadership positions within the Orange group: head of Consumer Marketing France (Marketing Grand Public France), Director of Research and Development and Director of International Networks. She became a member of the Executive Committee of Orange in March 2014 in her capacity as Executive Vice-President of Innovation, Marketing & Technologies. She holds a degree from Ecole normale superieure and she graduated in engineering from Corps des Mines Telecom. She also holds a doctorate in quantum chemistry from the Universite de Paris XI – Waterloo.

Noelle Lenoir Ms. Noelle Lenoir serves as Independent Director at Valeo SA. She has been Director at Company's Board since June 3, 2010. She is Member of the Company's Audit and Risks Committee. She is Partner with the legal firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP. During the course of her career, she has held senior posts in the French government. She was the first woman appointed to the Constitutional Council (1992-2001), and was Minister for European Affairs from 2002 to 2004. Since 2004, Ms. Lenoir has practiced as a lawyer, as a partner with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP (2004-2009) then with Jeantet et Associes. She has been a director of Compagnie des Alpes since March 2013. She is also President of the Europe Institute at HEC, Adjunct Professor at HEC, Founding Chair of Association des amis d’Honore Daumier and the Cercle des Europeens. She is also a member of the American Law Institute and of the French Academy of Technology, a member of the Board of Directors of the French Association of Constitutionalists, a director of Cluster Maritim Francais, a member of the International Committee of the French Institute of Directors, and a member of the Competition Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce. She was also a member of the Conseil d’Etat (France’s highest administrative court) and the French Constitutional Council (Conseil constitutionnel), a director of Generali France, Ethics Officer at the French National Assembly, a member of the Board of the French Comparative Law Society and a Municipal Advisor of Valmondois (Val d’Oise).She holds a Master’s degree in public law and is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po).

Thierry Moulonguet Mr. Thierry Moulonguet has been Independent Director of Valeo SA since June 8, 2011. He is also a Member of the Company’s Audit and Risks Committee and the Strategy Committee. He is an independent director of Fimalac SA, Fimalac Developpement, Lucien Barriere group, HSBC France, HSBC Europe (United Kingdom) and Prodways. He is also Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Webedia (Fimalac group). He spent most of his career with the Renault-Nissan group, which he joined in February 1991 as head of banking strategy and financial communication. He later served as Director of Financial Relations, Vice-President of Capital Expenditures Controller, Vice Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Nissan before becoming Vice Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Renault group, also in charge of Information Systems, and then member of the Management Committee for the Americas and a member of its Executive Committee in January 2004. From July 1, 2010 until March 31, 2011, he served as Special Advisor to Renault’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Carlos Ghosn. He also served as a member of the Board of Fitch Ratings Ltd, Ssangyong Motor Co. (South Korea), Avtovaz (Russia), RCI Banque and Renault Retail Group. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d’Administration and Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Ulrike Steinhorst Ms. Ulrike Steinhorst has been Independent Director of Valeo SA since February 24, 2011. She is also Member of the Company’s Compensation Committee and the Governance, Appointments & Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, as well as Chair of the Strategy Committee. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Mersen SA, and President of Nuria Consultancy. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the F2I Innovation Fund (UIMM), the Franco-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ecole des Mines de Paris. She started her career in France as an advisor to the French Minister for European Affairs, where she was in charge of relations with Germany during the reunification. From 1990 to 1998, she worked at EDF, in the International Division, as an advisor in charge of international and institutional issues, and then in the Power Generation Division, where she was more particularly in charge of international subsidiaries. In 1999, she joined the chemical company Degussa AG, where she was Head of Human Resources of a division and then Vice-President Executive Development. She later headed the French subsidiary Degussa before taking charge of Degussa’s corporate representation office in Brussels. In 2007, she joined EADS where she served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman. From 2012 to the end of 2015, she then served as Strategy, Planning and Finance Director of the Technical Corporate division before serving as Senior Advisor to the Chief Technical Officer (until December 2016). Ulrike Steinhorst is a German lawyer and graduate of CPA/HEC, Universite Paris II – Pantheon (post-graduate degree) and Ecole nationale d’administration.