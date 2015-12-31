Name Description

Frederic Grimaud Mr. Frederic Grimaud has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VALNEVA SE (Vivalis SA) since November 29, 2002 and is also Member of its Audit Committee, Strategy and Transactions Committee, and Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He created a company specializing in services for businesses involved in motivational management of human resources and then joined Groupe Grimaud in 1988 to work in the sales division. In the early 1990’s, he participated in the international development of Groupe Grimaud and led biotechnology projects before becoming Chairman of the Management of Board in 2000. He also holds several other mandates, including Chairman of Grimaud Freres Selection SAS, Hypharm SAS, Filavie SAS and Hubbard SAS, and Chairman of the Board of Chengdu Grimaud Breeding Farm Ltd, among others.

Thomas Lingelbach Mr. Thomas Lingelbach is Chairman of the Management Board and Executive Committee, President, Chief Executive Officer of VALNEVA SE since 2016. He served as Chairman of the Management Board and Executive Board, Co-President, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva SE since 2012. He has been with Intercell since 2006, serving as COO until 2011 and since then as CEO. He joined Intercell from Novartis Vaccine & Diagnostics as Managing Director Germany focusing on the integration with Chiron Vaccine where he served as Vice President Global Industrial Operations and Managing Director Chiron-Behring. Mr. Lingelbach holds a Master's degree in Engineering and complemented his education with a Business Administration program.

Franck Grimaud Mr. Franck Grimaud is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee of VALNEVA SE since 2015. He has been Member of the Management Board, Co-President and Chief Business Officer of Valneva SE (Vivalis SA) since the Company's merger in 2012. Previously he was the Chairman of the Management Board and the Executive Committee of Vivalis SA from November 29, 2002 to 2012. He holds a Master in Business Administration from Ottawa University, and started his career as an organization and management consultant. He then joined Groupe Grimaud as Head of Development for Asia and then became Head of Development of the Veterinary Vaccines Division before creating Vivalis. He was also appointed Vice Chairman of the Atlantic Biotherapies business cluster and his present and former positions include Chief Executive Officer of Smol Therapeutics SAS, President and Representative Director of Vivalis Toyama Japan KK, and Director of Grimaud Deyang Animal Co Ltd and Chengdu Grimaud Breeding Co Ltd.

David Lawrence Mr. David Lawrence is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of the Company. He brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech and vaccine industries, with a proven international track record in mid-sized to large companies and small biotech start-ups. His tested leadership experience as a CFO in the Lifesciences sector spans across finance and accounting, mergers and acquisitions, fund raising and investor relations. David served as CFO in a dual-listed (LSE and NASDAQ) vaccine biotech company (Acambis plc, acquired by sanofi in 2008) and was Vice President of Finance & Business Development for Chiron Vaccines, a division of Chiron Corporation which was acquired by Novartis in 2005. Prior to these roles, he held senior finance positions at GlaxoSmithKline including Vice President of Financial Management in Research and Development. In addition, David also brings recent start-up CEO experience and Non-Executive Director / Board experience.

Manfred Tiefenbacher Mr. Manfred Tiefenbacher is Vice President - Finance, Member of the Executive Committee of VALNEVA SE. He is responsible for Finance department.

Frederic Jacotot Mr. Frederic Jacotot is Vice President, General Counsel, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee of VALNEVA SE. He is responsible for Legal & Business Compliance, IP.

Jason Golan Mr. Jason Golan is Vice President Sales & Marketing, Member of the Executive Committee of VALNEVA SE. He is responsible for Global Sales & Marketing Organization.

Olivier Jankowitsch Mr. Olivier Jankowitsch is Vice President Corporate Development, Member of the Executive Committee of VALNEVA SE. He is responsible for Corporate Development, Manufacturing and Commercial Alliance projects.

Andreas Meinke Ms. Andreas Meinke is Vice President Pre-clinical & Translational Research, Member of the Executive Committee of VALNEVA SE. She is responsible for Pre-clinical R&D, scouting, translational research, scientific development, project support.

Michael Moehlen Mr. Michael Moehlen is Vice President Corporate Technical Development, Member of the Executive Committee of VALNEVA SE. He is responsible for Corporate Technical Development.

Klaus Schwamborn Mr. Klaus Schwamborn is Vice President - Discovery Research & Innovation, Member of the Executive Committee of VALNEVA SE. He is responsible for Discovery Research, new technologies and platforms, open Innovation and Collaboration, EB66 support/services.

Frederic Legros Mr. Frederic Legros is Vice President - Business Development, Member of the Executive Committee of VALNEVA SE. He is responsible for Business Development operations at the company.

Wolfgang Bender Dr. Wolfgang Bender M.D., Ph.D., is Chief Medical Officer, Member of the Management Board of the Company. He is a global life sciences leader with over 30 years of extensive experience in scientific-medical affairs, R&D and general management of vaccines and pharmaceuticals. He brings a broad international profile with an exceptional academic background (MD/PhD, MPH, MHA, DTM&P). Wolfgang has special competencies in strategy, operational execution and change management, with a record of success working in leadership roles for leading global life sciences companies. He held a variety of senior and international positions in vaccine development and medical affairs, working for leading companies in the field, including Novartis Vaccines and Takeda Vaccines. Prior positions included country manager, corporate strategy and various clinical research roles at major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and the Hoechst Group. In the last twelve months, Dr. Bender has provided consulting services to Valneva.

Ralf Clemens Mr. Ralf Clemens is Member of the Supervisory Board of VALNEVA SE since July 1, 2016. He serves as Senior Vice President at GRID Rio and advisor to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Served as Vice President Global Clinical R&D of GlaxoSmithKline Vaccines, Head of Global Vaccine development at Novartis and Senior Vice President of Development for the Global Vaccine Business Unit at Takeda Pharmaceuticals International.

Anne-Marie Graffin Ms. Anne-Marie Graffin is Member of the Supervisory Board of VALNEVA SE since March 7, 2013. She serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at NANOBIOTIX S.A., Non-Executive Independent Director at SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH S.A., among others. She holds degree from ESSEC Business School.

Michel Greco Mr. Michel Greco has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Valneva SE (Vivalis SA) since December 15, 2006 and is also Member of its Audit Committee, Strategy and Transactions Committee, and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He graduated with a Masters degree from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1965 and gained a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario in 1968. He has several years of experience in the pharmaceutical and vaccine industry. He served as Appointed Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Aventis Pasteur for five years. Currently, he holds various mandates, including President of Noraker SAS and Chairman of Glycovaxyn.

Alain Munoz Dr. Alain Munoz has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Valneva SE (Vivalis SA) since November 29, 2002. He is also Member of the Audit Committee, Strategy and Transactions Committee, and Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He holds degrees in Cardiology, Anaesthesia and Intensive Care and is a former staff doctor and hospital clinic manager. He graduated from Universite Paris XI with a Doctorate of Medicine in 1976. He was Vice President of International Development for Sanofi, and then moved to Groupe Fournier where he served as Senior Vice President of the Pharmaceutical division for ten years. Dr. Munoz is also a former Member of the Scientific Council of the French Drugs Council. He currently runs his own company which specializes in drug development, and serves as Director of various European companies in the field of biotechnology.

Bali Muralidhar Dr. Bali Muralidhar is Member of the Supervisory Board of VALNEVA SE since June 2017. Until the period he is a board observer. He serves as a partner at MVM.

Lisa Shaw-Marotto Ms. Lisa Shaw-Marotto is Member of the Supervisory Board of VALNEVA SE since July 1, 2016. She serves as President of Executive Perspective Consulting LLC and former Vice President of Marketing at Merck & Co.

James Sulat Mr. James R. Sulat is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of VALNEVA SE since 2012. He served as CFO for Chiron and CEO of Maxygen.

Alexander von Gabain Mr. Alexander von Gabain is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of VALNEVA SE since 2012. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at INTERCELL AG, Board Member at FUNCTIONAL GENETICS, INC. as well as Co-founder of Intercell, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Innovation and Commercial Outreach at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.