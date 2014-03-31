Name Description

Lalit Agarwal Mr. Lalit Agarwal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Bombay University, and a Diploma in Financial Management from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He was also involved in setting up of a printing and packaging unit, a water theme park in Kolkata and was associated with a retail chain till 2003. He has over 16 years experience in the retail industry. With a vision to establish the concept of organized value retailing in certain untapped regions of India, he setup up retail stores under the brand name of “V-Mart” in the year 2003.

Madan Agarwal Mr. Madan Gopal Agarwal is Whole Time Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts from City College, the University of Calcutta. He has more than 3 decades of experience in retail industry. He started his career by opening a retail shop in the year 1975 and later on in 1979 opened another retail store of apparels and footwear in Cuttack known as “Shreeman Shreemati”. . He provides vital inputs and insights on cost control and oversees the procurement of general merchandise and Kirana Bazaar business verticals of the Company.