V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)
VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,416.95INR
23 Oct 2017
1,416.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-32.05 (-2.21%)
Rs-32.05 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,449.00
Rs1,449.00
Open
Rs1,459.00
Rs1,459.00
Day's High
Rs1,459.00
Rs1,459.00
Day's Low
Rs1,402.60
Rs1,402.60
Volume
16,134
16,134
Avg. Vol
41,260
41,260
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80
Rs442.80
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lalit Agarwal
|42
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anand Agarwal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Megha Tandon
|2017
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|2014
|Vice President - Merchandising
|
Abhishek Jatia
|2013
|Vice President - Merchandising
|
Vineet Khanna
|2014
|Vice President - Planning & Sourcing
|
Venugopal Kochada
|2014
|Vice President - Store Operations
|
Vikash Beel
|2014
|General Manager - Merchandising
|
Anjali Goel
|2014
|General Manager - Human Resources
|
Dinesh Srivastav
|2013
|General Manager - Information Technology
|
Madan Agarwal
|70
|2012
|Whole Time Director
|
Snehal Shah
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Operations & Marketing
|
Sonal Mattoo
|2015
|Independent Additional Director
|
Murli Ramachandran
|2015
|Independent Additional Director
|
Aakash Moondhra
|41
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Lalit Agarwal
|Mr. Lalit Agarwal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Bombay University, and a Diploma in Financial Management from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He was also involved in setting up of a printing and packaging unit, a water theme park in Kolkata and was associated with a retail chain till 2003. He has over 16 years experience in the retail industry. With a vision to establish the concept of organized value retailing in certain untapped regions of India, he setup up retail stores under the brand name of “V-Mart” in the year 2003.
|
Anand Agarwal
|
Megha Tandon
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|
Abhishek Jatia
|
Vineet Khanna
|
Venugopal Kochada
|
Vikash Beel
|
Anjali Goel
|
Dinesh Srivastav
|
Madan Agarwal
|Mr. Madan Gopal Agarwal is Whole Time Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts from City College, the University of Calcutta. He has more than 3 decades of experience in retail industry. He started his career by opening a retail shop in the year 1975 and later on in 1979 opened another retail store of apparels and footwear in Cuttack known as “Shreeman Shreemati”. . He provides vital inputs and insights on cost control and oversees the procurement of general merchandise and Kirana Bazaar business verticals of the Company.
|
Snehal Shah
|
Sonal Mattoo
|
Murli Ramachandran
|
Aakash Moondhra
|Mr. Aakash Moondhra is Non-Executive Independent Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Southern Methodist University, Texas. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has held various positions in Nokia India Private Limited, Baring Private Equity Partners (India), heading the retail vertical, Bharti Retail Private Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited and AT&T Corporation and currently working as a chief financial officer in Jasper Infotech Private Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Lalit Agarwal
|8,450,000
|
Anand Agarwal
|--
|
Megha Tandon
|--
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|--
|
Abhishek Jatia
|--
|
Vineet Khanna
|--
|
Venugopal Kochada
|--
|
Vikash Beel
|--
|
Anjali Goel
|--
|
Dinesh Srivastav
|--
|
Madan Agarwal
|2,803,000
|
Snehal Shah
|--
|
Sonal Mattoo
|--
|
Murli Ramachandran
|--
|
Aakash Moondhra
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Lalit Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Anand Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Megha Tandon
|0
|0
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Abhishek Jatia
|0
|0
|
Vineet Khanna
|0
|0
|
Venugopal Kochada
|0
|0
|
Vikash Beel
|0
|0
|
Anjali Goel
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Srivastav
|0
|0
|
Madan Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Snehal Shah
|0
|0
|
Sonal Mattoo
|0
|0
|
Murli Ramachandran
|0
|0
|
Aakash Moondhra
|0
|0