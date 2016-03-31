Name Description

Phillip Moleketi Mr. Phillip Jabulani (Jabu) Moleketi has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective 19 July 2017. He currently serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Vodacom Group Ltd. He is the non-executive Chairman of Brait SA and the Development Bank of South Africa. He is a former non-executive director of Nedbank and former member of the Local Organising Committee 2010 FIFA World Cup. He is a former Deputy Minister of Finance (2004 – 2008) and former MEC of Financial and Economic Affairs in the Gauteng Provincial Government (1994 – 2004). He is a director of several companies listed on the JSE Limited. Jabu was appointed to the Vodacom Group Board in November 2009.

Mohamed Shameel Aziz Joosub Mr. Mohamed Shameel Aziz Joosub is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Vodacom Group Ltd. He is a former CEO of Vodafone Spain. He was previously the Managing Director of Vodacom South Africa and a director of the Vodacom Group Board from 2000 until 2010 prior to his secondment to Vodafone Spain. Shameel joined Vodacom in March 1994 after completing his articles and has been Managing Director in a number of Vodacom companies since 1998.

Till Streichert Mr. Till Streichert is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since 1 August 2015. Till joined Vodacom in February 2014, prior to which he had been CFO of Vodafone Romania. He held a number of senior finance and commercial roles in Romania which included Director of Channel Marketing, Logistics and Sales Operations, Director of Financial Planning & Reporting and Finance Operations before he was appointed as CFO in 2011. Till has also served as a strategy consultant at The Boston Consulting Group and started his career working for the CEO of T-Mobile Germany before undertaking different senior roles at T-Mobile UK. Till has a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Hanover in Germany.

Andries Delport Mr. Andries Daniel Jan Delport is Chief Technology Officer of Vodacom Group Ltd. He joined Vodacom in June 1996 and has since held a number of senior positions, including Executive Director Network and Information Technology of Vodacom SA. He was appointed Chief Technical Officer and a member of the Vodacom Group Executive Committee in November 2010.

Enzo Scarcella Mr. Enzo Scarcella is Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. He served as brand manager for South African Breweries and Guinness in the United Kingdom' and worked at Edcon and M-Net where he served in the role of strategy and marketing executive and marketing executive respectively' Scarcella holds a Bachelors of Arts (Honours) degree from Harvard University and Masters Degree from Cambridge University.

Vuyani Jarana Mr. Vuyani Jarana is Chief Officer - Enterprise Business Unit of Vodacom Group Ltd. He has responsibility to drive business growth through the enterprise business segment. He is responsible for coordination and execution of the enterprise business in market where Vodacom has presence. He is the chairman of Stortech, a subsidiary of Vodacom focusing on Storage and cloud-based ICT services for the Enterprise Business Segment. He is a director and member of the board of Vodacom South Africa, a member of Vodacom Capital Investment Review Board and trustee of the Vodacom Foundation. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer for Vodacom South Africa, a position he held until March 2012.

Vivek Mathur Mr. Vivek Mathur is Chief Operating Officer - International Business of the Company. Vivek joined Vodafone India in 2012 as Chief Commercial Officer: Consumer Business, where he has successfully led the commercial function to double-digit revenue growth, improving revenue market share. This has been achieved through a series of initiatives that have seen the acceleration of data growth, increased brand consideration and the expansion of our retail footprint. Prior to joining Vodafone, Vivek was the Chief Executive Officer of Pizza Express India from June 2012 – September 2012. Prior to joining PizzaExpress, Vivek was executive director and president (marketing, sales and innovation) with Godrej Consumer Products. He had also served as the Managing Director of Godrej Hershey from April 2009 – January 2011 and Chief Operating Officer of Godrej Sara Lee March 2005 – March 2009 in addition to having stints with Tata Global Beverages and Hindustan Unilever. He holds B-Tech in Management Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Post graduate qualification in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

Nkateko Nyoka Mr. Nkateko Nyoka is Chief Officer - Legal and Regulatory of Vodacom Group Ltd. He joined Vodacom as Chief Officer - Regulatory and Stakeholder Relations. Prior to joining Vodacom, he held several positions at MTN Group, including Group Executive for Group Services where the span of control included legal, regulatory and the MTN Foundation. Between 2001 and 2003, Nkateko was CEO of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa where he played a vital role in facilitating regulations that enabled competition in the communications sector. He was appointed to the Vodacom Group Executive Committee in 1 November 2010.

Sakumzi Macozoma Mr. Sakumzi J. (Saki) Macozoma has been appointed as Lead Independent Director of the Company., effective 19 July 2017. has a BA (Hons) from the University of South Africa (Unisa) and is a prominent businessman in South Africa. He is the chairman of Safika Holdings and Tshipi é Ntle and Ntsimbintle Mining and a director at Volkswagen South Africa. Saki was a former chairman of Liberty Life Holdings and chairman of Standard Bank. He was also a former president of Business Leadership South Africa. In 2012 he was recoginised for his work in civil society where Unisa bestowed on him the Calabash award for his fight against oppression during the apartheid regime. The Calabash award is one of the highest honours that could be bestowed on an individual by Unisa.

Michael Joseph Mr. Michael Joseph is Non-Executive Director of Vodacom Group Ltd. Mr. Joseph is employed by Vodafone Group Services Limited as the Director of Mobile Money. Previously, Michael was the CEO of Safaricom Limited from July 2000 when the company was re-launched as a joint-venture between Vodafone UK and Telkom Kenya until his retirement in November 2010. He has international experience in company start-ups, the implementation and operation of wireless and fixed-line networks, including operations in Hungary, Spain, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Korea, the USA, Australia and the Middle East. Michael has been the recipient of many awards, including CEO of the year awarded by the Kenya Institute of Management, the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear and the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (awards given by the President of Kenya to those who have made a positive impact in Kenya). He was appointed to the Vodacom Group Board in May 2009.

John Otty Mr. John William Lorimer Otty is a Non-Executive Director of VODACOM GROUP LIMITED. John is the Vodafone CFO for Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific region. He joined Vodafone in December 1992 from KPMG Peat Marwick and has held a number of senior executive positions in Vodafone including that of group technology financial director, interim CFO of Vodafone India and Vodafone Group Plc internal audit director. He was appointed to the Vodacom Group Board in September 2012. and he graduated in (MA Electronic Engineeering) .

Marten Pieters Mr. Marten Pieters is Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 1 October 2015. He holds (LLM and postgraduate course in Economics), the former CEO and managing director of Vodafone India, a role he held from February 2009 until April 2015. Marten was also the Chairman of the board of the Cellular Operators in India. He is the former non-executive director of Millicom International Cellular (2008 to 2009) and was CEO of Celtel International B.V from 2003 until 2007. Prior to this Marten held various senior roles at KPN, more latterly as CEO of KPN Business Solutions. Before he joined KPN he was director of finance and strategic planning at Royal Smilde Foods and had been CEO of some of its Dutch subsidiaries. He is currently a non- executive director for Vodafone India, Indus Towers and is Chairman of the Social Investor Foundation for Africa. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of the Investment Fund for Health in Africa.

Ronald Schellekens Mr. Ronald Adrianus Wilhelmus Schellekens is Non-Executive Director of Vodacom Group Ltd. He holds BA (Human Resources Management), MA (Management & Organisation). He is the Vodafone Group Human Resources Director and a member of the Vodafone Executive Committee. He is a former Executive Vice President HR for Shell’s Global downstream business. Before joining Shell, he spent nine years at PepsiCo and eight years at AT&T in various senior positions. He was appointed to the Vodacom Group Board in February 2009.

David Brown Mr. David Hugh Brown is Non-Executive Independent Director of Vodacom Group Ltd. He is Chairman of Coal of Africa Limited and is a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Edcon Holdings Limited. He is the former CEO of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (‘Implats’) and was Chairman of Impala Platinum Limited and Zimplats Holdings Limited, the two operating subsidiaries within the Implats group. Prior to that, David worked in the Information technology sector for four years and for the Exxon Mobil Corporation in Europe for five years. David was appointed to the Vodacom Group Board in January 2012.

Priscillah Mabelane Ms. Priscillah Mabelane (BComm (Hons), CA (SA), Dip in Tax) has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from today, 1 December 2014. Ms. Mabelane is the Chief Financial Officer of BP Southern Africa Limited, a position she has held since 2011. She is also a non-executive director at Airports Company South Africa ("Acsa"). She held the position of Executive Director: Finance of Acsa from 2008 to 2011 and prior to that was the Tax Director at Ernst & Young for two years. From 1999 to 2006 she held several executive positions at Eskom Holdings Limited where her last position was that of General Manager, Finance and Business support: Transmission.