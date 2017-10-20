Name Description

Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya Mr. Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya serves as Chairman of the Board of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since November 6, 2014. In the past, he served at Grupo Industrial Saltillo and acted as Corporate Director of Grupo ALFA. He also served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bancomer. He started professional career at Grupo Cydsa. In addition, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola-Femsa, BMV and Banregio Grupo Financiero. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration received in 1969 from Stanford University and a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Enrique Beltranena Mejicano Mr. Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since Septmber 9, 2016. Previously he worked as Grupo TACA’s Chief Operating Officer, Human Resources and Institutional Relations Vice President, Cargo Vice President and Commercial Director for Mexico and Central America. He also held the position of General Director of Aviateca in Guatemala. He started his career in the aerospace industry in 1988. During the 1990 he was responsible for the commercial merger of Aviateca, Sahsa, Nica, Lacsa and TACA Peru into Grupo TACA. In 2001, he acted at Grupo TACA’s as Its Chief Operating Officer.

Fernando Suarez Mr. Fernando Suarez serves as Chief Financial Officer of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2006. He worked as investment banker for Salomon Brothers in New York. He has been responsible for negotiating pre-delivery payment financing, purchase and leaseback transactions and direct leases. Prior to joining the Company, he worked at Grupo Televisa where he had been Director of Corporate Finance. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from University of California and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Jose Luis Suarez Duran Mr. Jose Luis Suarez Duran serves as Chief Operating Officer of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 30, 2015. He joined Volaris in early 2006 as Sales Director. In 2012, he occupied the position of Retail and Customer Service Director, where he supervised the airport operations, ramp management, flight attendants and customer solutions. Before working at Volaris, He worked for ten years at Sabre Holdings. He holds a master's degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Missouri in Columbia, a degree in Business Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Jaime Pous Mr. Jaime Pous serves as General Counsel of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2013. Before joining the Company, he worked for Grupo Televisa from 1999 to 2012 as General Counsel. He holds a Master's degree in Law from the University of Texas and a Bachelor's degree in Law from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Carlos Alberto Gonzalez Mr. Carlos Alberto Gonzalez serves as Corporate Controller Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since June 2010. He joined the Company in April 2006. He also worked for Grupo Telefonica Moviles as Director of Planning and Management Control in Mexico and Spain. He worked as Senior Auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Internal Auditor at Scotiabank Inverlat. He is Certified Public Accountant. He holds a postgraduate degree in Corporate Finances and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Universidad Antonio de Nebrija.

Holger Blankenstein Mr. Holger Blankenstein serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. Previously, he was Director of Strategic Development Planning at Grupo TACA and Consultant at Bain & Company. He holds a Master’s of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Business degrees from Goethe University in Frankfurt.

Jimmy Zadigue Mr. Jimmy Zadigue serves as Director of Internal Audit of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2011. Previously, he worked as Director of Operations, Finances and Administrations at Swarovski in Mexico and as Director of Finances and Business Control at Bombardier North America. He is Certified Accountant in Canada. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from HEC Montreal and a Master of Science degree in Accounting from Universite du Quebec.

William Dean Donovan Mr. William Dean Donovan serves as Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. He is the Director of Columbia Equity Partners and Senior Advisor of Discovery Americas, a private equity fund with headquarters in Mexico City. He is part of Prophet Brand's advice. Strategy, a marketing consultancy, and Metropolitan Bank. In 2005 he co-founded Volaris together with various parts. He Managing Director of Bain America between 1999 and 2002 and headed the practice and auto practice of the airline on several occasions. He is also an advisor to the company Stellar Labs, a software company focused on the optimization of air fleets and management of revenues in the private aviation sector. In 2005. He is the co-founded Diamond Stream, a software-as-a-service ("Software as a Service" or "SaaS") application for the travel and entertainment industry. He held the position of Director of Operations of Nimblefish Technologies, an agency specializing in micromarketing, as well as the position of General Manager of SearchForce, a management and optimization platform for paid search work. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in University of California Berkeley and received a Master's Degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Brian Franke Mr. Brian Hanna Franke serves as Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. He is also Member of the Company’s Compensation and Nominations Committee. Previously, He was Member of the Board of Directors of Tiger Airways Holdings (Singapore) since 2008 and Tiger Airways Australia since May 2009. Currently, he works for Partners LLC. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Franke & Company Inc. He was also Director of Marketing for Anderson Company, from 1989 to 1992 and a Marketing Manager for United Brands Inc., from 1987 to 1989. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona (1985) and a Masters degree in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management (1987).

William Franke Mr. William A. Franke serves as Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Wizz Air Holdings PLC and Director of Indigo Partners LLS (since 2002) and Founding Partner of Newbridge Latin America LP (since 1996). He was Founding Director of Tiger Airways Holdings, Member of the Board of Directors of Spirit and Chief Executive Officer and President of America West Airlines. He holds a Masters degree from the Stanford University and a Doctorate in Philosophy with honoris causa from the Arizona University.

Harry Krensky Mr. Harry F. Krensky serves as Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been in the Company's Board since its foundation. He is also Member of the Company’s Compensation and Nominations Committee. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Corporacion Lipu, Fondo de Transporte Mexico e Ike Asistencia, H+ABC (SISI) and AMCO Internacional. He is Director and Partner of Discovery Americas and Discovery Air. He was Founder of Discovery Americas and Discovery Air, as well as Discovery Capital Management and Atlas Capital Management, among others. He acted as Professor at New York University's Stern School of Business. He is Chairman of the Inversions Committee of the Colby College. He holds a degree from the Colby College, a Master's degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Escuela de Negocios at Columbia University.

Roberto Jose Kriete Avila Mr. Roberto Jose Kriete Avila serves as Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He is also Chairman of the Company’s Compensation and Nominations Committee. He is Founder of Volaris. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of AviancaTaca and President of Asociacion Latinoamerica de Transporte Aereo (ALTA), Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV and Escuela Superior de Economia y Negocios (ESEN). He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Agricola de El Salvador, Fundacion Empresarial para el Desarrollo Educativo (FEPADE) and Fundacion Salvadorena para la Salud y el Desarollo Humano (FUSAL). He holds a degree from Santa Clara University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Boston College.

Jose Luis Fernandez Fernandez Mr. Jose Luis Fernandez Fernandez serves as Independent Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He also serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Corporate Practices of the Company. He is also a Member of the Audit Committees of various companies, including Grupo Televisa SAB and Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (of which he is the chairperson), and Alternate Member of the Board of Mexichem SAB de CV, Grupo Pochteca SAB de CV and Arca Continental SAB de CV. He is Partner at Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana and a certification issued by the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants.

Stanley Pace Mr. Stanley L. Pace serves as Independent Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. He is a partner senior and director of Bain & Company, where he has served as a member and president of the company's main corporate governance bodies. He was the founder of airline transformation and practice at Bain & Company and has led most of the company's largest and most successful relationships and transformations. At the end of the nineties for a period of two years, He became the General Manager of ATA, at which point ATA was the largest charter airline in the world. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Utah, where he graduated with honors and the highest degree of his (valedictorian) generation. Finally, he received the Master degree in Business Administration by the Harvard Business School where he graduated with great distinction.

Joaquin Alberto Palomo Deneke Mr. Joaquin Alberto Palomo Deneke serves as Independent Director of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He also serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He is also a Member of the Board of Directors of Aeroman and Avianca-TACA. He has over two decades of experience in the financial air transportation and commercial aerospace sectors, where he created and implemented the first organization for Grupo TACA. He also actively participated in the planning, purchasing negotiations, closing, organization and final merger of AVIATECA, Tan/Sahsa, TACA de Honduras, Nica, Lacsa, Islena de Inversiones, La Costena, Aeroperlas and Trans American Airlines to form Grupo TACA. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University.