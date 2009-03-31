Shri. Ram Chandra Agarwal is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of V2 Retail Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Mr. Agarwal has more than 25 years of experience in the retail industry and has been with Vishal Retail Limited since inception in 1997. He started the business under the name of “Vishal Garment” with a small store at 9, Lal Bazaar Street, Kolkata. Mr. Agarwal has made efforts for the development of the value retailing industry in India and is well known for his business acumen.