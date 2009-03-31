Edition:
V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)

VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

505.25INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-14.50 (-2.79%)
Prev Close
Rs519.75
Open
Rs521.00
Day's High
Rs522.70
Day's Low
Rs480.00
Volume
379,755
Avg. Vol
332,336
52-wk High
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ram Agarwal

49 2007 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Umesh Kumar

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Uma Agarwal

37 2006 Wholetime Director

Ravinder Sharma

2014 Independent Director

Siya Ram

2017 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ram Agarwal

Shri. Ram Chandra Agarwal is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of V2 Retail Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Mr. Agarwal has more than 25 years of experience in the retail industry and has been with Vishal Retail Limited since inception in 1997. He started the business under the name of “Vishal Garment” with a small store at 9, Lal Bazaar Street, Kolkata. Mr. Agarwal has made efforts for the development of the value retailing industry in India and is well known for his business acumen.

Umesh Kumar

Uma Agarwal

Smt. Uma Agarwal is Wholetime Director of V2 Retail Ltd. She holds a bachelor’s degree in arts. Mrs. Agarwal has more than five years of experience in the retail industry. She has been associated with accounts department of Vishal Retail Limited. She has been a director of VRL fashions Limited, VRL Consumer Goods Limited, VRL Knowledge Process Limited, VRL Retail Ventures Limited, VRL Foods Limited, VRL Movers Limited, VRL Infrastructure Limited.

Ravinder Sharma

Siya Ram

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Ram Agarwal

600,000

Umesh Kumar

--

Uma Agarwal

9,000

Ravinder Sharma

--

Siya Ram

--
As Of  31 Mar 2009

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Ram Agarwal

0 0

Umesh Kumar

0 0

Uma Agarwal

0 0

Ravinder Sharma

0 0

Siya Ram

0 0

Insider Trading

