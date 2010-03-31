Name Description

Vijay Sankeshwar Shri. Vijay Sankeshwar is the Executive Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of VRL Logistics Ltd. He has been Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter, is actively involved in the day-to-day affairs of the Company, as an executive non-independent Director. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in commerce from Karnataka University, Dharwad. He was a former Member of Parliament and was elected from the Dharwad (North) constituency in the 11th, 12th and 13th Lok Sabha elections and is presently a sitting member of the Legislature of the State of Karnataka. He was a member of Central Government committees, such as, the Committee of Finance between 1996 and 1997, the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Surface Transport between 1996 and 2000 and the Committee of Transport and Tourism between 1998 and 2000. He has over three decades of experience in the transport industry. He has received various awards including the ‘Udyog Ratna’ in 1994 by the Institute of Economic Studies, New Delhi, Aaryabhat Award in 2002, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Memorial Award in 2007 and the Transport Samrat in 2008. He started the Company in the year 1976 as a proprietary concern.

Sunil Nalavadi Mr. Sunil Nalavadi is the Chief Financial Officer of VRL Logistics Ltd. He has over 5 years of experience. He is a Bachelor of Commerce from Karnataka University and a Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is presently a panel member on the Regional Advisory Committee constituted by the Belgaum Commissionerate of Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax. He joined the Company on April 1, 2005 and is presently in-charge of the accounts, finance and taxation departments in the Company.

Aniruddha Phadnavis Mr. Aniruddha Phadnavis is the General Manager - Finance, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of VRL Logistics Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from Karnataka University. He is also a Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Company Secretary from The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, C.A.I.I.B. from The Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, CISA from Information Systems & Audit Control Association, USA and CFP from Financial Planning Standards Board, Mumbai. Prior to joining the Company he was employed with Canara Bank as a Manager in the Corporate Credit Wing at its Head Office for a period of two and a half years. He joined the Company on June 1, 2007 and is presently the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in the Company.

Anand Sankeshwar Mr. Anand Sankeshwar is the Managing Director, Executive Director of VRL Logistics Ltd. He is the company's Managing Director and Promoter, supervises the marketing operations and is actively involved in the day-to-day affairs of the Company, as an executive non-independent Director. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in commerce from Karnataka University, Dharwad. He has 19 years of experience in the transport industry. He has been awarded the ‘Youth Icon’ award in 2004 by Annual Business Communicators of India and ‘Marketing Professional of the Year’ in the year 2005 by the Indira Group of Companies. He was also awarded the Best 2nd Generation Entrepreneur by TiE Global, USA in 2010. Gross remuneration paid to him in Fiscal 2010 was Rs. 18 million.

L. Ramanand Bhat Mr. L. Ramanand Bhat serves as Whole Time Director of the Company. He was the Chief Technical Officer of the Company. He completed his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with Automobile Technology as the elective subject from the State Board of Technical Education & Training, Tamil Nadu. Prior to joining the Company, he was working with M/s Ashok Leyland as Deputy Manager, Service and has around 14 years of experience in automobile engineering. He joined the Company on July 1, 1995 and is presently in charge of the company's workshop related activities. His responsibilities in the Company include the overall responsibility for effective vehicle utilization and also a key role in formulation of key operational policies and decision making. He is also responsible for information technology and communications infrastructure as well as the management of hardware and software, including software development of the Company.

K Umesh Mr. K. N. Umesh serves as Whole Time Director of VRL Logistics Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Commerce from Mysore University. Prior to joining the Company, he was working as an accountant with M/s. Anil Rerolling Mills (P) Ltd., Bangalore. He joined the Company on March 12, 1984. His responsibilities in the Company include formulation of business policies and other important decisions towards growth of business.

Raghottam Akamanchi Dr. Raghottam Akamanchi is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a post graduate degree in Science (Statistics) from the Gulbarga University and a Doctorate in Statistics from the University of Mysore. He was on the Board of Management of the Karnataka State Open University during 2009-2011. He was also the National Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He is also the President of Seva Bharati Trust, Hubballi, a Non Government organization established in 1999 and serving the socially and economically backward section of the society.

Shankarasa Ladwa Mr. Shankarasa Ladwa is an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Certificate of Practice and has been admitted as a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India since June 1993. He is the President of Sri Somavamsha Sahasrarjuna Kshatriya Samaj (R) as also the team leader of the legal & grievances sub-committee of Akhila Bharatiya Saomavanshiya Sahasrarjuna Kshatriya Samaj

Anand Pandurangi Dr Anand Pandurangi is an Independent Director in the Company. He is a consulting Psychiatrist in Dharwad and holds a bachelors degree in medicine and surgery from the Karnatak University, Dharwad. He also has a Diploma in Psychological Medicine from the Karnatak University, Dharwad. He has been awarded a certificate of Life Fellowship by the Indian Psychiatric Society on January 1, 1999. He was awarded with a certificate of registration by the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Authority Dharwad. He has received the “Karnataka Rajyotsava Award” by the Government of Karnataka.

Medha Pawar Mrs. Medha Pawar is an Independent Director of the Company. She has a post graduate degree in law from the Bangalore University. She has also completed a certificate course in Cyber Laws from G. K Law College, Hubballi in collaboration with Cyber Law College, Chennai. She is a practicing advocate with more than 20 years experience.

Prabhakar Kore Mr. Prabhakar Kore is the Non-Executive Independent Director of VRL Logistics Ltd. He is a member of the Parliament, the Chancellor of Karnataka Lingayat Education University and the Chairman of Karnataka Lingayat Education Society. He is a commerce graduate from Karnataka Unversity and is involved in various activities such as Education, Agriculture, Co-operative endeavor, community building and politics. He is a currently a Member of the Parliament from Belgaum, Karnataka. He is the recipient of several awards and recognitions such as “Life time achievement award for Education, Service and Commitment to Society by Veerashaiva Society of Noth America”, “Suvarna Karnataka Rajyothsava Award” for his contribution in the field of education by the Government of Karnataka and an Honorary Doctorate from the Karnataka University. He has over 38 years of experience in the industry.

J. Korlahalli Mr. J. S. Korlahalli is the Non-Executive Independent Director of VRL Logistics Ltd. He is the president of Shri Krishna Shikshana Samsthe, Gadag. He is a member on the advisory committee of the Manorama Institute of Management Studies, Gadag, and is also a Managing Committee member of Adarsh Shikshana Samiti, Gadag. He has a post graduate degree in commerce from Karnataka University and is an academician. As an academician he holds several positions of honour such as Member of the Senate and Academic Council, Karnataka University and Member of the Board of Studies in Commerce and Management Studies, Karnataka University. He has over 45 years of experience in the industry. He has been a Director of the company since August 14, 2009.