Name Description

V. Surendra Mr. V. K. Surendra is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He is a Commerce graduate. He is a Director of Vst Motors Ltd, Gove Inv. & Finance Co.Ltd, K.S. Investments Pvt Ltd, VST Service Station Pvt Ltd, Vst Auto Agency Ltd, Vtk Investments Pvt Ltd, Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd, VST & Sons Pvt. Ltd, Vst Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd.

V. Mahendra Mr. V. P. Mahendra is Vice Chairman of the Board of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He is no longer Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company, effective August 17, 2015. He is an Electrical Engineering graduate from the Bangalore University and has worked in capacities in the Company since it's inception and has contributed significantly towards the growth of the Company.

V. Pravindra Mr. V. V. Pravindra is Whole Time Director of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He has resigned from the position of Deputy Managing Director of the Company with effect from 11 February 2015. He is a Commerce graduate having experience in Operational Management and Corporate Governance. Mr. V V Pravindra also belongs to the promoter group. He has been contributing to the Company for the past 17 years in various capacities including policy matters.

M. Bannerjee Mr. M. K. Bannerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of VST Tillers Tractors Limited. He holds MBA degree from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. Mr. M. K. Bannerjee, a Former Telco Executive and a Faculty member of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He is also having expertise in systems design and architecture with business interests in information technology.