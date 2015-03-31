VST Industries Ltd (VSTI.NS)
VSTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,110.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs78.55 (+2.59%)
Prev Close
Rs3,031.50
Open
Rs3,026.05
Day's High
Rs3,130.00
Day's Low
Rs3,025.00
Volume
1,445
Avg. Vol
3,585
52-wk High
Rs3,875.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,066.65
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Raymond Noronha
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anish Gupta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
Phani Mangipudi
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Head of Legal & Secretarial
|
N. Sai Sankar
|2012
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Devraj Lahiri
|2016
|Deputy Managing Director, Whole -Time Director
|
Ramakrishna Addanki
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Mubeen Rafat
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
S. Thirumalai
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Raymond Noronha
|Mr. Raymond S. Noronha is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of VST Industries Limited since October 01, 2012. He is no longer Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company effective September 2, 2012. Mr. Noronha is a B.A. (Hons.) from St. Stephen's College, Delhi and attended the Wharton Advanced Management Program (1995) at Philadelphia, USA. He has had over 36 years of varied experience in the cigarette business both international and domestic and has held several top level positions for over a decade. He is also a director on the board of the Tobacco Institute of India.
|
Anish Gupta
|Mr. Anish Gupta is the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of VST Industries Limited. On 23 April 2014 the Board has appointed, the existing Vice-President-Finance Mr. Anish Gupta as Chief Financial Officer.
|
Phani Mangipudi
|
N. Sai Sankar
|Mr. N. Sai Sankar is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of VST Industries Limited. He resigned as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of the Company effective October 19, 2012. He is a B.Com (Hons.) from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata and is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India and Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has about 29 years of experience in Finance and Accounting field. Mr. Sai Sankar joined the Company in 1995 and has made contributions during his association with the Company. He is a member of the Committee of Directors and Shareholders Grievance Committee of the Company. He is also a director on the Board of the Tobacco Institute of India. He acts as the Secretary of the Audit Committee. Previously he served as Finance Manager, Palmtech India Ltd.
|
Devraj Lahiri
|Mr. Devraj Lahiri has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director, Whole -Time Director of VST Industries Limited, July 1, 2016. Mr. Devraj Lahiri is a Commerce graduate from Calcutta University and Masters in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management, Kolkata. He joined the Company in 2001 and has made contributions during his association with the Company. He is a member of the Committee of Directors and Shareholders Grievance Committee of the Company.
|
Ramakrishna Addanki
|Mr. Ramakrishna V. Addanki is the Non-Executive Director of VST Industries Limited since April 2015. Mr. Addanki is a Commerce graduate from Osmania University and an associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and has over 20 years of experience in the tobacco industry. Having started his career in India, Mr. Addanki for the past 16 years has been with British American Tobacco Group in different countries with experiences in finance and general management. Mr. Addanki is currently the Finance Director for the Group's subsidiary in Turkey and prior to this he was the CEO for the group's business in the Czech Republic and responsible for the Czech Cluster as a whole. He specialises in finance and general management functions.
|
Mubeen Rafat
|
S. Thirumalai
|Mr. S. Thirumalai is Non-Executive Independent Director of VST Industries Limited since October 2005. Mr. S. Thirumalai is a Commerce and Law Graduate and is a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, Boston, MA (USA) in 1992. He has over 30 years of experience in manufacturing industry covering all aspects of Finance, Taxation and General Management (including three years with Reserve Bank of India/Unit Trust of India as an Officer). He is now the Senior Advisor to the consulting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India Private Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Raymond Noronha
|5,370,000
|
Anish Gupta
|4,857,400
|
Phani Mangipudi
|--
|
N. Sai Sankar
|34,118,500
|
Devraj Lahiri
|12,458,000
|
Ramakrishna Addanki
|--
|
Mubeen Rafat
|--
|
S. Thirumalai
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Raymond Noronha
|0
|0
|
Anish Gupta
|0
|0
|
Phani Mangipudi
|0
|0
|
N. Sai Sankar
|0
|0
|
Devraj Lahiri
|0
|0
|
Ramakrishna Addanki
|0
|0
|
Mubeen Rafat
|0
|0
|
S. Thirumalai
|0
|0