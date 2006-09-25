Name Description

Jost Massenberg Dr. Jost A. Massenberg is appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VTG Aktiengesellschaft with effect from January 2017. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of VTG Aktiengesellschaft since September 25, 2006. He serves as CEO of Benteler Distribution International GmbH. He is Member of the Executive Board of ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH & Co. KG. He graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen with a degree in Business Management in 1983.

Heiko Fischer Dr. Heiko Fischer has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of VTG Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2004. He is responsible for human resources, legal, internal audit, communication and marketing as well as the Wagon Hire Division at the Company. He started his career as Office Manager for the Executive Chairman of VTG Vereinigte Tanklager und Transportmittel GmbH. On January 1, 1999, he joined the Rail Logistics division of the former VTG-Lehnkering AG. From January 1, 2001, he was responsible in the management of the Rail Logistics division for the sales and marketing departments, and the business line TRANSWAGGON, and the acquisition and integration of the Brambles European Rail Division. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Navigator Holdings Ltd and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Transwaggon-Gruppe, among others. He graduated from University of Albany with an Masters of Business Administration degree in 1992, from Julius-Maximilians-Universitaet Wuerzburg with a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economic Sciences in 1995, and a degree in Economics.

Wilhelm Scheider Dr. Wilhelm Scheider is appointed as Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VTG Aktiengesellschaft since January 2017. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VTG Aktiengesellschaft since September 25, 2006. He is Member of the Executive and Nomination Committee and the Company. He is a Consultant. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hydac Technology GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of Hydac Electronic GmbH.

Klaus-Juergen Juhnke Dr. Klaus-Juergen Juhnke has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VTG Aktiengesellschaft since September 25, 2006. He is Member of the Executive and Nomination Committee at the Company. He is former Managing Director of VTG Vereinigte Tanklager und Transportmittel GmbH. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Flughafen Hamburg GmbH.

Kai Kleeberg Dr. Kai Kleeberg has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board and of VTG Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2004. He is responsible for the finance department at the Company. He began working at debis Daimler-Benz InterServices in the area of internal audit/business auditing. In 1995, he joined VTG Vereinigte Tanklager und Transportmittel GmbH. There he was initially responsible for planning and controlling for the newly acquired Lehnkering AG. In 1998, he became responsible for corporate development department for the activities of Algeco Group with its pan-European operations. He then joined Hapag-Lloyd AG, on January 1, 2000, where he was responsible for the integration and charge management in the course of the integration of the Algeco Group into the Hapag-Lloyd Group. In August 2001, he joined VTG-Lehnkering AG and was responsible for the central controlling management. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Shanghai COSCO VOTG Tanktainer Co. Ltd. and Transpetrol GmbH Internationale Eisenbahnspedition, among others. He graduated from Universitaet Hamburg with a degree in Business Administration in 1986. He worked as Research Assistant for Institut fuer Industrelles Management at Universitaet der Bundeswehr. In 1993, he received his Doctor rer. pol. degree.

Mark Stevenson Mr. Mark Stevenson has been Chief Investment Officer and Member of the Management Board at VTG Aktiengesellschaft since May 15, 2015. He is responsible for treasury, financing and tax at the Company. He joined Swiss firm Revisuisse Price Waterhouse in 1990 and moved to Leutwiler & Partners in 1992 to work in the Strategic Consultancy Department. While there, he was a consultant to AAE and, in 1994, he joined the company to become CFO. He was made CEO of AAE in 2006. Mr. Stevenson graduated from the University of Oxford before commencing his professional career at Price Waterhouse in London in 1984, ultimately qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1987.

Guenter-Friedrich Maas Mr. Guenter-Friedrich Maas is Chief Officer Logistics and Safety and Member of the Management Board of VTG Aktiengesellschaft since June 1, 2014. He also heads up business development in the rail logistics and tank container logistics divisions at the Company. Originally trained as a logistics manager, he has worked in the logistics industry since 1990. In 1995 he began managing Friedrich Maas Spedition in Duisburg, as General Manager and shareholder. The company was later sold to the Dutch Den Harthogh Group. At Rhenus he managed Rhenus Road and was also General Manager of Rhenus RETrans from 2002 to 2006. From 2007 he continued his career at the Hoyer Group, and besides managing Hoyer Nederland BV, also took over responsibility for the central region in the Chemilog business unit. In 2010 Mr. Maas was made director of this business unit.

Karl Gernandt Mr. Karl Gernandt is Member of the Supervisory Board at VTG Aktiengesellschaft since January 13, 2017. He is also the President of the Board of Directors of Kühne Holding AG. He graduated in Business Administration from University of St.Gallen.

Andreas Goer Mr. Andreas Goer is Member of the Supervisory Board at VTG Aktiengesellschaft since May 29, 2015. He is an Entrepreneur.

Bernd Malmstroem Dr. Bernd Malmstroem has been Member of the Supervisory Board of VTG Aktiengesellschaft since September 25, 2006. He is a Solicitor. He is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lehnkering GmbH and Chairman of the Supervising Board of time: matters GmbH, among others.