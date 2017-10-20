Name Description

Ronaldo Labrudi dos Santos Pereira Mr. Ronaldo Labrudi dos Santos Pereira serves as Chairman of the Board at VIA VAREJO S.A. since April 23, 2015. He has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Via Varejo SA from August 22, 2013. He is representative of the Casino Group in Brazil, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lupatech, Member of the Board of Directors of Estacio Participacoes, and a Partner of VIAW and AGROBANCO. Previously, he was also a Member of the Board of Directors of Cemar. He holds Bachelors degree in Psychology from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1979 and holds Masters degree in Adult Education and Change Management in 1982, both from Universite Paris XIX - Dauphine. He also holds a Ph.D. degree in Organizational Change (1984) from the Universite de Paris.

Peter Estermann Mr. Peter Estermann serves as Chief Executive Officer of Via Varejo S.A. since October 2, 2015. Previously, he held the following executive positions: vice-president and chief operating officer of TENCO Shopping Centers from 2013 to 2014; executive officer of global operations of Magnesita Refractarios S.A. from 2012 to 2013; chief executive officer at LWB Refractories Germany, subsidiary of Magnesita Refractarios S.A. for operations in Europe, from 2008 to 2011; executive director of operations at Medial Saede, one of the largest health insurance companies in Brazil, from 2006 to 2007, during its initial public offering in the Novo Mercado segment of the BM&FBOVESPA, in which actively participated, executive director of organizational development and president for the North and Northeast regions of Telemar Norte Leste S.A. from 2001 to 2005; executive director of operations and vice-president at Satipel Minas Industrial Ltda. from 1999 to 2001; chairman of the board of directors and general director of Tecflor Ind. S.A. from 1997 to 1998; general director of the forestry division of Aracruz Celulose SA from 1996 to 1997; chief operating officer of the Petropar Group from 2006 to 2007; chief operating officer of Destilaria BrasilAcndia S.A. from 1987 to 1988; and general manager of AgropecuA¡ria Mogno S.A. from 1981 to 1986. Mr. Estermann also served as a member of the board of directors of Tecflor Industrial S.A. from 1997 to 1998, Planalto Transportes Ltda. from 2007 to 2008 and Odontosystem Ltda. in 2008; as chairman of the board of directors of Sinterco S.A. from 2008 to 2013; and as member and chairman of the board of directors of Reframec Services S.A. in 2013. Mr. Estermann graduated in Agricultural Engineering from Universidade Federal de Lavras - UFLA and a graduate degree in Management from Harvard Business School.

Felipe Coragem Negrao Mr. Felipe Coragem Negrao serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Via Varejo S.A. He has been working at Via Varejo since 2013. Currently, he holds the position of Financial Services Executive Officer and is a member of Fundacao Via Varejo’s Fiscal Council. Previously, Mr. Negrao held the position of Treasury, Tax and Financial Planning Officer. He also holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at Bartira, the group’s furniture factory. Mr. Negrao has been working in the financial area for almost 20 years, where he held executive positions at Grupo Ibmec Educacional and Medial Saude, he was advisor to companies, such as Bain & Company, A.T. Kearney and Finenge. Mr. Negrao also worked in the investment area of Banco Bradesco and in the credit area at the Inter-American Investment Corporation, Washington DC. Mr. Negrao holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and an M.B.A. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Via Varejo SA since December 13, 2012. He has worked with Casino Group since 2007 and is Executive Development and Holdings Officer, having previously been responsible for the international development department and acted as the CEO‘s councilor. He has also worked in the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of France, in 2005, as Mission Chief, and in the Cabinet of Renaud Dutreil, French Minister of Business and Commerce, from 2005 to 2007, as a special councilor. He was also a member of the Boards of Directors of Almacenes Exito (Colombia), Big C (Thailand), Super de Boer (Holland), as well as a member of the Casino Group’s (France) executive committee. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Wilkes Participacoes SA, controlling shareholder of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. He is also Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of CBD.

Paulo Adriano Romulo Naliato Mr. Paulo Adriano Romulo Naliato serves as Chief Operating Officer at VIA VAREJO S.A. since October 25, 2016. He took office on October 17, 2013 as Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. He was Executive Superintendent of Human Resources at Banco Santander (Brazil) and Banco Real ABN Amro from August 2008 to July 2013 and August 2000 to July 2008, respectively. He also held the position of Human Resources Manager at Banco Excel Economico / BBVA from March 1997 to July 2000, Human Resources and Incentive Marketing Manager at Banco Unibanco from December 1995 to February 1997 and Human Resources Analyst and Consultant In the National Bank from October 1986 to November 1995. He holds a degree in Law from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU), has a Coaching Training from the Integrated Coaching Institute, specialization in People and Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and in Business Management from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Alexandre Goncalves Mr. Alexandre Goncalves serves as Director of Investor Relations at VIA VAREJO S.A. since October 25, 2016. He has been with the Company since 2013 and also holds the position of Controlling Officer, as well as a member of the Fiscal Council of Fundação Via Varejo. He was a consultant to PricewaterhouseCoopers Brazil, the Netherlands and New Zealand and a consultant to Ernst & Young Brazil. He graduated in Accounting and Certified Public Accountant from the State of Maine/USA, he holds an MBA from Instituto de Empresa.

Luiz Henrique Andrade Vendramini Mr. Luiz Henrique Andrade Vendramini serves as Chief Commercial Officer at VIA VAREJO S.A. since December 19, 2013. He has been in the Company since 2004 and was Commercial Director responsible for the White Line and Portable areas. He also worked in the commercial area of Walmart and Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA). He graduated in Business Administration and Marketing and holds an MBA - Finance at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Flavio Dias Fonseca da Silva Mr. Flavio Dias Fonseca da Silva serves as Director of the Online Business Unit at VIA VAREJO S.A. since December 14, 2016. Previously he held executive position in the group, as President at CNova, GPA's e-commerce division. Present in e-business and CRM for more than 17 years, he is one of the pioneers in e-commerce in the country, having put on the air the Brazilian sales site of the world's largest retailer, Walmart.com, where he was CEO and founder responsible By the company in Brazil. And more recently, he led the creation of the country's first 100% digital retail bank, Banco Original. He also held executive positions at companies Philips and Magazine Luiza. He graduated in Production Engineering from the Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) in the year 2000 and completed a Masters Degree in Business Management at UCLA in 2004.

Marcelo Lopes Mr. Marcelo Lopes serves as Executive Director of Supply Chain and Logistics at VIA VAREJO S.A. since October 25, 2016. He was the Executive Director of IT and Infrastructure of Via Varejo SA from May 26, 2013. He occupied various posts in the Pao de Acucar Group between January 2001 and May 2013. He graduated in Business Administration from Unicapital and holds a specialization in Supply Chain Management and Logistics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. He also holds an MBA in Strategic Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas.

Libano Miranda Barroso Mr. Libano Miranda Barroso serves as Director at Via Varejo S.A. since October 2, 2015. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Via Varejo S.A. until October 2, 2015.

Renato Carvalho do Nascimento Mr. Renato Carvalho do Nascimento serves as a Director of Via Varejo SA since May 18, 2012. He is a founding partner of Arion Capital, financial advisory company and investment funds management. He worked at Lehman Brothers in New York in the investment banking area, and as a consultant at Accenture and Monitor. He was a member of the boards of Telemig, Metro of Rio de Janeiro and Tropical, and chairman of the board of Maeda. He is Chairman of the Board of TMA in Brazil. He was a finance professor at the MBA course of Insper, in Sao Paulo. He has a degree in Mechatronics Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Herve Daudin Mr. Herve Daudin serves as Director at VIA VAREJO S.A. since April 23, 2015. After a career at the Treasury Department and Minister's office, Mr. Daudin joined the Casino in 2003 as the Vice President of Strategic Planning (2003-2005). Mr. Daudin is currently CEO of EMC Distribution SAS, Cdiscount Group and Distribution Casino France SAS. He is vice president of European Marketing Distribution AG and a member of the board of directors of Big C Supercenter PLC. Mr. Daudin graduated from the Ecole Normale Superieure (Paris) and the Ecole des Ponts et Chaussees (Paris). He holds a Masters degree in Science and a Ph.D. in Economics.

Roberto Fulcherberguer Mr. Roberto Fulcherberguer serves as Director of Via Varejo SA since April 12, 2013. He also served as Chief Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company since November 22, 2012 until February 11, 2014. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Via Varejo SA from November 17, 2010 to November 22, 2012. He was Procurement Officer at Lojas Arapua SA for 11 years and Category Manager at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao for 6 years, having worked in the Sales, Marketing, Operations and Logistics areas. He has also been the Retail Executive Vice President of Casa Bahia Comercial Ltda. He graduated in Business Administration from Universidade Paulista, UNIP with a post graduate degree in Marketing at Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Christophe Jose Hidalgo Mr. Christophe Jose Hidalgo serves as a Director of Via Varejo SA since December 13, 2012. He served as the CFO of Exito Group (Colombia), a subsidiary of Casino Group, from 2010 to 2012. After joining Casino in 2000, Mr. Hidalgo held several positions in financing and controlling at the Group. In Brazil, he also worked as the CFO of Castorama from 1996 to 2000. He gained a Bachelors degree in Law from Universite de Bordeaux and a Masters in Finance and Accounting from Universite de Bordeaux.

Michael Klein Mr. Michael Klein serves as Director at Via Varejo SA since April 23, 2015. He has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company from November 9, 2010 to April 23, 2015. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nova Casas Bahia. He began his career in Casas Bahia in 1969 as a financial manager and has since accumulated experience of the furniture manufacturing and retail business, having led its expansion in recent years. He graduated in Business Administration with a post graduate degree at Fundacao Getulio Vargas.