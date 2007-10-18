Name Description

Johann Neunteufel Mr. Johann (Hans) Neunteufel is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wacker Neuson SE since October 18, 2007. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Presiding Committee and as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Neunteufel is Engineer. He occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Allgemeine Sparkasse Oberoesterreich Bankaktiengesellschaft. He serves as Chairman of the PIN private trust, Linz, Austria.

Martin Lehner Mr. Martin Lehner is Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Technology Officer at Wacker Neuson SE since August 2017. He is Responsible for plants, procurement, production, technology and quality management. From 2001, he acted as Managing Director of Kramer Werke GmbH. From 1990 until 2000, he was Executive with the Power of Commercial Representation and Executive Board Member at Neuson Baumaschinen GmbH. From 1988 until 1990, Mr. Lehner worked in the Construction Machinery Department, responsible for purchasing, production, technical customer support and product development at Neuson Baumaschinen GmbH. In 1987, he was Sales Technician for Hydraulics at Neuson Baumaschinen GmbH. From 1985 until 1987, he was Sales Technician for Hydraulics at Hainzl Industriesysteme.

Ralph Wacker Mr. Ralph Wacker is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wacker Neuson SE since May 27, 2014. He is Civil engineer and managing partner of wacker+mattner GmbH, Munich. He serves as Member of the Audit and Executive committee.

Wilfried Trepels Mr. Wilfried Trepels is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE effective January 1, 2017. He is responsible for finance, auditing and IT for the Group. Previously, Mr. Trepels spent over 11 years as CFO at another SDAX-listed concern: SAF-HOLLAND Group. Headquartered in Luxembourg, this group is a leading manufacturer of chassis-related systems and components primarily for trailers but also for trucks and buses. Mr. Trepels has also held the positions of Managing Director at Dürr Systems GmbH and Schenck Process GmbH (then both subsidiaries of Dürr AG) and Director of Finance at Dürkopp Adler AG. Mr. Trepels holds a degree in business administration from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen.

Alexander Greschner Mr. Alexander Greschner is Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE since January 10, 2017. He is responsible for sales organization, logistics, service and marketing. Between 2014 and 2016, served as Managing Director at the German production company for light equipment., from 2005 to 2014 as Head of marketing and sales at Ammann Group, Head of strategic marketing at Ammann Group (2003-2005), CEO Ammann America Inc (1999-2003), among others.

Kurt Helletzgruber Mr. Kurt Helletzgruber is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wacker Neuson SE since October 18, 2007. Mr. Helletzgruber is Merchant. He serves as Member of the Board at PIN Private Trust (PIN Privatstiftung), Linz, Austria. He serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Christian Kekelj Mr. Christian Kekelj is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Wacker Neuson SE since June 2017. He is a Constructor, and serves as Deputy Chairman of the group works council, Chairman of the Munich works council,

Matthias Schueppen Prof. Dr. Matthias Schueppen is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wacker Neuson SE since may 27, 2014. He is a auditor and tax advisor, Stuttgart and Partner at GRAF KANITZ, SCHUEPPEN & PARTNER law firm. He serves as Chairman of the supervisory board of ACCERA AG, Mannheim