Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX.MX)
WALMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
42.00MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
$41.92
Open
$43.69
Day's High
$44.07
Day's Low
$41.72
Volume
23,007,094
Avg. Vol
13,150,455
52-wk High
$44.85
52-wk Low
$34.70
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guilherme Loureriro
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
|
Todd Harbaugh
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Self Mexico
|
Alberto Sepulveda Cosio
|Executive Vice President, General Director of Legal and Institutional Affairs for Mexico and Central America Region, Secretary
|
Pedro Farah
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Director General of Administration and Finance of Mexico and Central America
|
Carlos Gerardo Arroyo
|2015
|Senior Vice President and Director General of Operations at Central America
|
Karina Awad Perez
|2015
|Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Director
|
Alvaro Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo
|2015
|Senior Vice President of Sales, Director
|
Cristian Barrientos
|2015
|Senior Vice President of Bodega Aurrera Express Operations
|
Philip Behn
|2015
|Senior Vice President of eCommerce
|
Carlos Doubleday
|2015
|Senior Vice President of Sam's Club
|
Ricardo Valdespino
|2015
|Senior Vice President of Business Real Estate
|
Adriana Velazquez
|2015
|Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President for Mexico
|
Juan Carlos Zamora
|2015
|Vice President - Finance
|
Filipe da Silva Noguiera
|2016
|Vice President - Finance, Central America
|
Roberto Sucre
|2015
|Vice President, Controller of of Accounting and Reporting
|
John Gleason
|2015
|Vice President of Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
|
Sergio Guillin
|2015
|Vice President Vice President of Walmart Supercenter, Director
|
Juan Carlos Aja
|Vice President of Fresh Food, Wine and Liquors
|
Juan Carlos Alarcon
|Vice President of Human Resources Operations and Staff Mexico
|
Mauricio Arnabar
|41
|2014
|Vice President of Sales, Groceries, Sam's Club
|
Miguel Cavazza
|2015
|Vice President of Logistics and Distribution
|
Ana Teresa Concepcion
|Vice President of Human Resources Central America
|
Edmundo Delgado
|Vice President of Purchasing basic foods and Processed
|
Ivan Eduardo Zapien
|Vice President of Corporate Affairs
|
MARIANO FISCELLA
|Vice President of Centralized Operations
|
LAURA GARCIA GARCIA
|Vice President of Consumables, Health and Beauty
|
Manuel Gomez
|2015
|Vice President of Strategic Planning
|
Olga Gonzalez
|2012
|Vice President of Commercial Finance and Operations
|
Gabriela Gutierrez
|Vice President of Real Estate Development, Central America
|
Enrique Guzman
|2015
|Vice President of Purchasing and General Merchandising
|
Lilia Jaime
|Vice President of Sam's Club Operations
|
CARMEN KINGSTON
|Vice President of Operations Sam's Club
|
Jeffrey Langenfeld
|Vice President, Logistics, Central America
|
Jay Mealing
|Vice President of Asset Protection and Security
|
IVONNE MONTIEL
|Vice President of Marketing, Customer Understanding and Market Intelligence
|
Maria Guadalupe Morales
|Vice President of Operations, Walmart Supercenter
|
Hernan Muntaner
|2015
|Vice President of Perishables and Agroindustrial Development
|
Alfredo Najera
|2015
|Vice President of Systems of Mexico and Central America
|
ENRIQUE PELLICO
|Vice President of Procurement Services
|
Enrique Ponzanelli
|2015
|Vice President of Legal Affairs, Mexico
|
Jose Manuel Rodriguez
|2015
|Vice President of Operations of Central America
|
Lucas Somaschini
|Vice President of Purchases of Central America
|
Roque Velasco Ruiz
|50
|2015
|Vice President and Controller of Government and Controls
|
Gaston Wainstein
|Senior Vice President of Real Estate
|
Dorn Wenninger
|Vice President of Perishables
|
Mariana Rodriguez
|Director of Investor Relations
|
Tanya Farah
|2015
|Director
|
Kathleen Mclaughlin
|2015
|Director
|
Roberto Delgado
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Jorge Familiar
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Marinela Servitje
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Martha Smith
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Jose Luis Torres
|2015
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Guilherme Loureriro
|Mr. Guilherme Loureriro serves as Chairman of the Board, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 10, 2016. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Masters degree and Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Getulio Vargas Foundation.
|
Todd Harbaugh
|Mr. Todd Harbaugh serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Self Mexico of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Member of the Corporate Responsibility Committees in Mexico of the company.
|
Alberto Sepulveda Cosio
|Mr. Alberto Sepulveda Cosio serves as Executive Vice President, General Director of Legal and Institutional Affairs for Mexico and Central America Region, Secretary of Wal Mart de Mexico S.A.B de C.V. He has 4 years of experience in the Company.
|
Pedro Farah
|Mr. Pedro Farah serves as Executive Vice President, Director General of Administration and Finance of Mexico and Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 5 years experience in the company.
|
Carlos Gerardo Arroyo
|Mr. Carlos Gerardo Arroyo serves as Senior Vice President and Director General of Operations at Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 12 years of experience in the Company.
|
Karina Awad Perez
|Ms. Karina Awad Perez serves as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Adolfo Ibanez. She has 9 years of Experience in this Company.
|
Alvaro Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo
|Mr. Alvaro Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo serves as Senior Vice President of Sales, Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 23 years of experience in the Company.
|
Cristian Barrientos
|Mr. Cristian Barrientos serves as Senior Vice President of Bodega Aurrera Express Operations at Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2015. He has 17 years of experience in this company.
|
Philip Behn
|Mr. Philip Behn serves as Senior Vice President of eCommerce of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 6 years experience in the company.
|
Carlos Doubleday
|Mr. Carlos Doubleday serves as Senior Vice President of Sam's Club of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 30 years experience in the company.
|
Ricardo Valdespino
|Mr. Ricardo Valdespino serves as Senior Vice President of Business Real Estate of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April, 30 2014. He has 28 years of experience in the Company.
|
Adriana Velazquez
|
Juan Carlos Zamora
|
Filipe da Silva Noguiera
|Dr. Filipe da Silva Noguiera serves as Vice President - Finance, Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He holds Masters degree from ESCP Europe.
|
Roberto Sucre
|
John Gleason
|
Sergio Guillin
|Mr. Sergio Guillin serves as Vice President Vice President of Walmart Supercenter, Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 13 years of experience in the Company.
|
Juan Carlos Aja
|Mr. Juan Carlos Aja serves as Vice President of Fresh Food, Wine and Liquors of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been working for the Company for 21 years.
|
Juan Carlos Alarcon
|Mr. Juan Carlos Alarcon serves as Vice President of Human Resources Operations and Staff Mexico at Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 3 years experience within the company.
|
Mauricio Arnabar
|Mr. Mauricio Arnabar serves as Vice President of Sales, Groceries, Sam's Club of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He also served as Vice President of Basic and Processed Food within the company. He has 20 years of experience in the Company.
|
Miguel Cavazza
|Mr. Miguel Cavazza serves as Vice President of Logistics and Distribution of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 20 years experience in the company.
|
Ana Teresa Concepcion
|Ms. Ana Teresa Concepcion serves as Vice President of Human Resources Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She also serves as Member of the Committee of Corporate Responsibility. She has 3 years of experience in the Company
|
Edmundo Delgado
|Mr. Edmundo Delgado serves as Vice President of Purchasing basic foods and Processed of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 18 years experience in the company.
|
Ivan Eduardo Zapien
|
MARIANO FISCELLA
|
LAURA GARCIA GARCIA
|
Manuel Gomez
|Mr. Manuel Gomez serves as Vice President of Strategic Planning of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 12 years experience in the company.
|
Olga Gonzalez
|Ms. Olga Gonzalez serves as Vice President of Commercial Finance and Operations of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. She also served as Director of the company from March 10, 2011 till 2012. She has 7 years experience in the company.
|
Gabriela Gutierrez
|Ms. Gabriela Gutierrez serves as Vice President of Real Estate Development, Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She has 23 years experience in the company.
|
Enrique Guzman
|Mr. Enrique Guzman serves as Vice President of Purchasing and General Merchandising of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 22 years of experience within company.
|
Lilia Jaime
|Ms. Lilia Jaime serves as Vice President of Sam's Club Operations of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She has 36 years of experience in the Company.
|
CARMEN KINGSTON
|
Jeffrey Langenfeld
|Mr. Jeffrey Langenfeld serves as Vice President, Logistics, Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 6 years of experience in the Company.
|
Jay Mealing
|Mr. Jay Mealing serves as Vice President of Asset Protection and Security of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 26 years of experience within the company.
|
IVONNE MONTIEL
|
Maria Guadalupe Morales
|Ms. Maria Guadalupe Morales serves as Vice President of Operations, Walmart Supercenter of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. She has 46 years of experience in the Company.
|
Hernan Muntaner
|Mr. Hernan Muntaner serves as Vice President of Perishables and Agroindustrial Development of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 22 years of experience within the Company.
|
Alfredo Najera
|
ENRIQUE PELLICO
|
Enrique Ponzanelli
|Mr. Enrique Ponzanelli serves as Vice President of Legal Affairs, Mexico of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 25 years of experience within company.
|
Jose Manuel Rodriguez
|Mr. Jose Manuel Rodriguez serves as Vice President of Operations of Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 17 years of experience in the Company. He also serves as Member of the corporate responsibility Committee within the company.
|
Lucas Somaschini
|Mr. Lucas Somaschini serves as Vice President of Purchases of Central America of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 4 years experience in the company.
|
Roque Velasco Ruiz
|Mr. Roque Velasco Ruiz serves as Vice President and Controller of Government and Controls of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has 10 years of experience within the Company.
|
Gaston Wainstein
|
Dorn Wenninger
|
Mariana Rodriguez
|
Tanya Farah
|
Kathleen Mclaughlin
|
Roberto Delgado
|
Jorge Familiar
|
Marinela Servitje
|
Martha Smith
|
Jose Luis Torres
|Mr. Jose Luis Torres serves as Independent Director of Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 40 years of experience in the Company. He also serves as Member of the Foundation Council of the company.
