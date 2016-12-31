Name Description

Peter-Alexander Wacker Dr. Peter-Alexander Wacker is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG since May 8, 2008. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Mediation Committee, as well as Executive Committee and as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Previously, he served as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President at Wacker Chemie AG from November 2005. From 1993 until November 2005, Dr. Wacker held various roles at Wacker-Chemie GmbH, including Member of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Executive Board, and CEO and President. From 1992 to 1995, he was Managing Partner at the technology and management consultancy company TMG, which he had founded in Munich. Prior to this, he worked in various sales and marketing functions at BMW in the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, the United States and Japan. He was also a Key Account Sales Manager at BMW in Germany and Head of Strategic/Product Planning for the BMW Group. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Advisory Council at Giesecke&Devrient GmbH, as well as Managing Director of Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH. Since June 29, 2011, he is also Chairman of the Administrative Council and Board of Trustees at ifo Institute – Leibniz Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich.

Rudolf Staudigl Dr. Rudolf Staudigl is Chief Executive Officer, as well as President of Wacker Chemie AG since May 8, 2008. He is Member of the Executive Board since November 2005. He is responsible for WACKER POLYSILICON, Executive Personnel, Corporate Development, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, Corporate Auditing, Legal Compliance. in 1982 served as Assistant Professor of inorganic chemistry, in 1983 Joined Wacker Siltronic AG, in 1993 Member of the Executive Board at Wacker Siltronic AG. In 1978, he gained a degree in Chemistry from Ludwig-Maximilians Universitaet Muenchen, and in 1981, gained his Doctorate (Dr. rer. nat.) degree in Munich, completing a thesis on metal-organic chemistry. In 1981, he completed a post-doctoral-fellowship at Harvard University, Cambridge.

Manfred Koeppl Mr. Manfred Koeppl is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Wacker Chemie AG since January 1, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Wacker Chemie AG since June 30, 2011. He is an Industrial Mechanic.

Tobias Ohler Dr. Tobias Ohler is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Wacker Chemie AG since November 1, 2015. He served as Member of the Executive Board of Wacker Chemie AG since January 1, 2013. He is responsible for Siltronic, Corporate Accounting and Tax, Corporate Controlling, Corporate Finance and Insurance, Information Technology, Technical Procurement & Logistics, Raw Materials Procurement and for the Region: The Americas. He currently serves as Executive Board Member and Personnel Director of WACKER's subsidiary Siltronic. After graduating, he worked as a consultant at McKinsey from 1997 to 2004. He joined Wacker Chemie AG in 2005 as head of Corporate Controlling and, in 2008, became head of Raw Materials Procure­ment. In February 2010, he was appointed Executive Board Member and Personnel Director of Siltronic AG. He studied economics and business administration / industrial engineering in France, Germany and Australia. He obtained a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oldenburg, Germany.

Christian Hartel Dr. Christian Hartel is Member of the Executive Board at Wacker Chemie AG since November 1, 2015. He is responsible for WACKER POLYMERS, Human Resources (Personnel Director), Corporate Engineering, for the Regions: India, Asia/Pacific. In 2012 Head of WACKER SILICONES, 2010 Head of Raw Materials Procurement at Wacker Chemie AG, in 2009 Head of the Rubber Solutions Business Team at WACKER SILICONES, in 2006 Supply Chain Management of the Elastomers Business Unit at WACKER SILICONES, in 2005 Head of the Exclusive Synthesis Business Team at WACKER FINE CHEMICALS, in 2003 Joined Wacker-Chemie GmbH, Corporate Development and in 2000 Senior Consultant at Bain & Company Germany Inc., Munich. He Studied chemistry and Doctorate in natural sciences (Dr. phil. nat.) at the universities of Geneva and Frankfurt am Main in 2000.

Auguste Willems Mr. Auguste Willems is Member of the Executive Board at Wacker Chemie AG since January 1, 2006. From 1986, He is responsible for WACKER SILICONES, WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS, Sales & Distribution, Research & Development, Intellectual Property, Site Management, Corporate Security, Environment, Health, Safety Regions: Europe, Middle East. Mr. Willems held marketing and sales positions at HENKEL BENELUX. In 1994, he became Vice President of Industry at HENKEL BENEFRANCE. In 1995, he became President of HENKEL INDONESIA in Jakarta. In 1999, Mr. Willems became Vice President of Organic Specialties at HENKEL NORTH AMERICA and Member of Executive Committee at Cognis Corp. In 2002, he became Group Vice President of Functional Products and a member of Corporate Executive Committee at COGNIS. Currently, he serves as Member of the Bavarian State Branch Advisory Committee at TUeV Sued AG. Mr. Willems studied Natural Sciences, Economics and Engineering, and gained a Master of Bioscience from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven degree.

Peter Aldozo Mr. Peter Aldozo is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Wacker Chemie AG. He is an Human Resources (HR) Specialist and Deputy Chairman of the Group Works Council of Wacker Chemie AG.

Andreas Biagosch Dr. Andreas H. Biagosch is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wacker Chemie AG since January 26, 2015. Previously, he served as member of Aixtron SE's Supervisory Board and the Advisory Councils of Commerzbank AG and Luerssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG. In addition, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Ashok Leyland and member of the TUM Board of Trustees. From 1980 to 1984, he worked as a development engineer at former MTU Muenchen GmbH before joining the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, Inc. He studied mechanical engineering and business administration for engineers at the Technische Universitaet Muenchen (TUM).

Gregor Biebl Dr. Gregor Biebl is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG since May 8, 2013. He is Undersecretary at the Bavarian Ministry of Finance for Regional Development and Homeland.

Matthias Biebl Mr. Matthias Biebl is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG since May 8, 2008. He is an Attorney and bank in-house lawyer at UniCredit Bank AG.

Dagmar Burghart Ms. Dagmar Burghart is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee representative at Wacker Chemie AG since May 8, 2013. She is Industrial Mechanic and Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Pensionskasse der Wacker Chemie VVaG.

Konrad Kammergruber Mr. Konrad Kammergruber is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Wacker Chemie AG since January 1, 2012. He is Director of Material & Services Procurement. Mr. Kammergruber is Business Studies graduate (Diplom-Kaufmann).

Eduard-Harald Klein Mr. Eduard-Harald Klein is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Wacker Chemie AG. He is an Operator. He is a Chairman of the Group and General Works Councils of Wacker Chemie AG.

Franz-Josef Kortuem Mr. Franz-Josef Kortuem is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Audit committee and Member of the Mediation Committee, as well as Executive Committee at the Company. Mr. Kortuem also occupies the position of Chairman of the Management Board at Webasto AG. In addition, he serves as Member of the Advisory Council at Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co KG, Member of the Advisory Council ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG and Member of the Supervisory Board at Schaeffler GmbH.

Seppel Kraus Mr. Seppel Kraus is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Wacker Chemie AG. He is Regional Head of the IG BCE Labor Union, Bavaria. In addition, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Hexal AG, Gerresheimer AG and Novartis Deutschland GmbH.

Hansgeorg Schuster Mr. Hansgeorg Schuster is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of Wacker Chemie AG since January 1, 2017. He serves as Member of the General Works Council of Siltronic AG.

Harald Sikorski Mr. Harald Sikorski is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Wacker Chemie AG since June 1, 2011. In addition, he is Altoetting District Chairman of the IG BCE Labor Union. Since June 1, 2011, he has been also Member of the Supervisory Board at Silitronic AG. He also served on the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at Suedsalz GmbH until October 20, 2011.

Thomas Struengmann Dr. Thomas Struengmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wacker Chemie AG since September 26, 2005. Dr. Struengmann is Co-Managing Director of Athos Service GmbH. Until June 15, 2009 he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at 4SC AG. He is a Business studies graduate (Diplom-Kaufmann).

Susanne Weiss Dr. Susanne Weiss is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wacker Chemie AG since May 8, 2008. She is an Attorney and a Partner in the law firm Weiss Walter Fischer-Zernin. Currently, she serves as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ROFA AG and piag ag, Member of the Supervisory Board and Advisory Council of Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Strenesse AG. She was Member of the Supervisory Board of Porr AG, UBM Developement AG since 2015, UniCredit Bank AG until November 11, 2011.