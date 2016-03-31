Name Description

Habil Khorakiwala Dr. Habil F. Khorakiwala is Executive Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer of Wockhardt Limited. He founded Wockhardt in 1967. Today, the Wockhardt Group is India’s leading research-based global healthcare enterprise with relevance in the fields of Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Super Speciality Hospitals. An alumnus of Purdue University and Harvard Business School, he is the only non-American in the 125-year history of Purdue University to be awarded an Honorary Doctorate, the highest award that they bestow. A member of the World Economic Forum, Dr. Khorakiwala has held many senior positions as industry representative, and has been lauded and awarded by various institutions and organisations. As a former president of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry), he has met and shared India’s business and economic dynamics with many Presidents, Prime Ministers and Heads-of-State. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Centre for Organisation Development in Hyderabad, a non-profit, scientific and industrial research organization and a recognized doctoral research centre. He is also the Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi, which has emerged as an outstanding institution of higher learning with distinct and focused academic programmes.

Manas Datta Mr. Manas Datta is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He brings with him a rich experience of 25 years in several areas like Corporate Finance, Accounting, Mergers & Acquisition, Treasury etc. He has spearheaded finance and accounting functions in his career. Manas is a Cost Accountant and an Alumnus of IIM(A).

Murtaza Khorakiwala Dr. Murtaza H. Khorakiwala is Managing Director, Executive Director of Wockhardt Limited., since March 31, 2009. he represents a unique blend of scientific knowledge and business acumen. A graduate in Medicine from GS Medical College, Mumbai, India, and Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Illinois, USA, he has been Managing Director of Wockhardt Ltd since April 2009. Thinking out of the box, challenging assumptions and innovation are some of the key principles that shape his strategic thought process. His young and dynamic leadership has become the ideal springboard for various corporate initiatives in creating a new Wockhardt. A member of the executive committee of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), he was the Past Chairman of the Marketing Committee of the Bombay Management Association. Dr. Murtaza Khorakiwala is on the Boards of Amadou Estate Development Pvt. Ltd., Denarius Estate Development Pvt. Ltd., Dartmour Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Khorakiwala Holdings & Investments Pvt. Ltd., Palanpur Holdings & Investments Pvt. Ltd., Shravan Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Wockhardt Infrastructure Development Ltd., Wockhardt Hospitals Limited, Wockhardt Bio AG and Wockhardt Nigeria Limited. He is a Member of Governing Body of Khorakiwala Foundation. Dr. Murtaza Khorakiwala is the Chairman of Audit Committee of Wockhardt Hospitals Limited and is a Member of Audit Committee of Khorakiwala Holdings and Investments Pvt. Ltd.

Huzaifa Khorakiwala Dr. Huzaifa H. Khorakiwala is Executive Director of Wockhardt Limited. He is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from Mumbai University. He holds a master’s degree in Business Management from Yale University School of Management, USA. He joined the Company in July 1996 and has over the years run various Wockhardt businesses and served in Corporate Administration. He is the Executive Director of the Company since April 2009. Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala devotes a significant part of his time to Wockhardt’s corporate social responsibility activities. He serves as CEO of Wockhardt Foundation.

Baldev Arora Mr. Baldev Raj Arora is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since May 2015. Mr. Arora holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. He graduated from the Senior Management Development program at Asian Institute of Management, Manila, Philippines, and Executive Education Program from Michigan Business School at Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. He has worked with leading MNCs for over 44 years and has a proven track record of building high performance customer-oriented teams, giving outstanding results on a sustained basis. He successfully managed publicly listed companies of MNCs in India for over 10 years as Chairman/Managing Director. He started his career in Life Sciences Industry with Warner Lambert (now Pfizer) in India and retired from Nestle SA in March 2015 as a Regional President – Asia (excluding Greater China) & Pacific Rim. Currently, he holds Directorship in Atul Limited and does not hold any Equity Shares of the Company.

Sanjaya Baru Dr. Sanjaya Baru is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wockhardt Limited. He has been a director on the board of Wockhardt since April 2012. With a Ph.D and master’s degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Dr. Baru is director of Geo-economics and Strategy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), London, and a Honorary Senior Fellow and member of the Governing Board, Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi. In the past, Dr. Sanjaya Baru was the official spokesman and media advisor to the Prime Minister of India and has also served as editor of the Business Standard, chief editor of The Financial Express and as associate editor of The Economic Times and The Times of India.

Davinder Brar Mr. Davinder Singh Brar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has been a director of the Company since April 2012. He is a B.E. (Electrical) from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, and holds a master’s degree in Management (Gold Medallist) from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. Mr. Brar has been associated with the pharmaceutical industry for over three decades and his major stint was at Ranbaxy Laboratories, where he rose to become the CEO & Managing Director. Mr. Brar was a Member of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on pharmaceuticals and knowledge-based industries. Mr. Brar also served as a director of Reserve Bank of India, member on the Board of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, and member of the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. He is currently member of the Consultative Group on Exports of Pharmaceutical Products under the chairmanship of the Hon’ble Minister of Commerce, Industry & Textiles, Government of India.

Shekhar Datta Shri. Shekhar Datta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wockhardt Limited., since February 25, 2000. He has been a director of the Company since 2000. A mechanical engineering graduate, Mr. Datta has served as Managing Director of Greaves Cotton Limited, Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange, and held directorships of Crompton Greaves Limited, Industrial Development Bank of India Limited, and other corporates. Mr. Datta is former member of the International Business Advisory Board of UNIDO, former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Aman Mehta Mr. Aman Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wockhardt Limited., since February 12, 2004. He has been a director of the Company since 2004. An Economics graduate, he has over 35 years of experience in various positions with the HSBC Group. He headed HSBC operations in the Middle East, America, Australia and Asia Pacific.