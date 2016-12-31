Name Description

Ronald Mittelstaedt Mr. Ronald James Mittelstaedt serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Connections, Inc. Mr. Mittelstaedt has served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company since its formation in 1997(3), and was elected Board Chairman in January 1998(3). Mr. Mittelstaedt also served as President of the Company from its formation through August 2004(3). Mr. Mittelstaedt has more than 27 years of experience in the solid waste industry. Mr. Mittelstaedt serves as a director of SkyWest, Inc. Mr. Mittelstaedt holds a B.A. degree in Business Economics with a finance emphasis from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

Steven Bouck Mr. Steven F. Bouck serves as President of the Company. He has served as President of WCI since September 1, 2004. From February 1998 to that date, Mr. Bouck served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of WCI. Mr. Bouck held various positions with First Analysis Corporation from 1986 to 1998, focusing on financial services to the environmental industry. Mr. Bouck holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Wharton School of Business

Worthing Jackman Mr. Worthing F. Jackman serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. He has been Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of WCI since September 1, 2004. From April 2003 to that date, Mr. Jackman served as Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations of WCI. Mr. Jackman held various investment banking positions with Alex. Brown & Sons, now Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., from 1991 through 2003, including most recently as a Managing Director within the Global Industrial & Environmental Services Group. In that capacity, he provided capital markets and strategic advisory services to companies in a variety of sectors, including solid waste services. Mr. Jackman serves as a director for Quanta Services, Inc. He holds a B.S. degree in Finance from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

Darrell Chambliss Mr. Darrell W. Chambliss serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. He has been Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of WCI since October 2003. From October 1, 1997, to that date, Mr. Chambliss served as Executive Vice President – Operations of WCI. Mr. Chambliss has more than 26 years of experience in the solid waste industry. Mr. Chambliss holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas

David Eddie Mr. David G. Eddie serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company. He has been Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of WCI since January 2011. From February 2010 to that date, Mr. Eddie served as Vice President – Chief Accounting Officer of WCI. From March 2004 to February 2010, Mr. Eddie served as Vice President – Corporate Controller of WCI. From April 2003 to February 2004, Mr. Eddie served as Vice President – Public Reporting and Compliance of WCI. From May 2001 to March 2003, Mr. Eddie served as Director of Finance of WCI. Mr. Eddie served as Corporate Controller for International Fibercom, Inc. from April 2000 to May 2001. From September 1999 to April 2000, Mr. Eddie served as WCI’s Manager of Financial Reporting. From September 1994 to September 1999, Mr. Eddie held various positions, including Audit Manager, for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Eddie is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from California State University, Sacramento.

Patrick Shea Mr. Patrick J. Shea serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of the Company. He has been Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of WCI since August 2014. From February 2009 to August 2014, Mr. Shea served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of WCI. He served as General Counsel and Secretary of WCI from February 2008 to February 2009 and Corporate Counsel of WCI from February 2004 to February 2008. Mr. Shea practiced corporate and securities law with Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison LLP in San Francisco from 1999 to 2003 and Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts (now Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP) in New York and London from 1995 to 1999. Mr. Shea holds a B.S. degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California at Davis and a J.D. degree from Cornell University.

David Hall Mr. David M. Hall serves as Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing of the Company. He has been Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing of WCI since October 2005. From August 1998 to that date, Mr. Hall served as Vice President – Business Development of WCI. Mr. Hall has more than 29 years of experience in the solid waste industry with extensive operating and marketing experience in the Western U.S. Mr. Hall received a B.S. degree in Management and Marketing from Missouri State University.

Matthew Black Mr. Matthew S. Black serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Tax Officer of the Company since January 2017. From March 2012 to that date, Mr. Black served as Vice President and Chief Tax Officer of WCI. From December 2006 to March 2012, Mr. Black served as Executive Director of Taxes of WCI. Mr. Black served as Tax Director for The McClatchy Company from April 2001 to November 2006, and served as Tax Manager from December 2000 to March 2001. From January 1994 to November 2000, Mr. Black held various positions, including Tax Manager, for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Black is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. degree in Accounting and Master’s degree in Taxation from California State University, Sacramento.

James Little Mr. James Michael Little serves as Senior Vice President - Engineering and Disposal of the Company. He has been Senior Vice President – Engineering and Disposal of WCI since February 2009. From September 1999 to that date, Mr. Little served as Vice President – Engineering of WCI. Mr. Little held various management positions with Waste Management, Inc. (formerly USA Waste Services, Inc., which acquired Waste Management, Inc. and Chambers Development Co. Inc.) from April 1990 to September 1999, including Regional Environmental Manager and Regional Landfill Manager, and most recently Division Manager in Ohio, where he was responsible for the operations of ten operating companies in the Northern Ohio area. Mr. Little is a certified professional geologist and holds a B.S. degree in Geology from Slippery Rock University.

Eric Hansen Mr. Eric O. Hansen serves as Vice President, Chief Information Officer of the Company. He has been Vice President – Chief Information Officer of WCI since July 2004. From January 2001 to that date, Mr. Hansen served as Vice President – Information Technology of WCI. From April 1998 to December 2000, Mr. Hansen served as Director of Management Information Systems of WCI. Mr. Hansen holds a B.S. degree from Portland State University.

Mary Whitney Ms. Mary Anne Whitney serves as Vice President - Finance of the Company. She has been Vice President - Finance of WCI since March 2012. From November 2006 to that date, Ms. Whitney served as Director of Finance of WCI. Ms. Whitney held various finance positions for Wheelabrator Technologies from 1990 to 2001. Ms. Whitney holds a B.A. degree in Economics from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business.

Scott Schreiber Mr. Scott I. Schreiber serves as Vice President – Equipment and Operations Support of the Company. He has been Vice President – Equipment and Operations Support of WCI since the completion of the Progressive Waste acquisition on June 1, 2016. From February 2009 to that date, Mr. Schreiber served as Vice President – Disposal Operations of WCI. From October 1998 to February 2009, he served as Director of Landfill Operations of WCI. Mr. Schreiber has more than 36 years of experience in the solid waste industry. From September 1993 to September 1998, Mr. Schreiber served as corporate Director of Landfill Development and corporate Director of Environmental Compliance for Allied Waste Industries, Inc. From August 1988 to September 1993, Mr. Schreiber served as Regional Engineer (Continental Region) and corporate Director of Landfill Development for Laidlaw Waste Systems Inc. From June 1979 to August 1988, Mr. Schreiber held several managerial and technical positions in the solid waste and environmental industry. Mr. Schreiber holds a B.S. degree in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin at Parkside.

Colin Wittke Mr. Colin G. Wittke serves as Vice President - Sales of the Company. He has been Vice President – Sales of WCI since the completion of the Progressive Waste acquisition on June 1, 2016. From June 2011 to that date, he served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. Prior to that time, Mr. Wittke held various roles with Waste Management, Inc. for 19 years, including the position of Vice President, Sales and Customer Service. He has more than 28 years of experience in the solid waste industry. Mr. Wittke holds a BSc in Finance (cum laude) from Biola University in La Mirada, California.

Robert Cloninger Mr. Robert M. Cloninger serves as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Assistant Secretary of the Company. He has been Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary of WCI since August 2014. From February 2013 to August 2014, Mr. Cloninger served as Deputy General Counsel of WCI. He served as Corporate Counsel of WCI from February 2008 to February 2013. Mr. Cloninger practiced corporate, securities and mergers and acquisitions law with Schiff Hardin LLP in Chicago from 1999 to 2004 and Downey Brand LLP in Sacramento from 2004 to 2008. Mr. Cloninger holds a B.A. degree in History from Northwestern University and a J.D. degree from the University of California at Davis.

Keith Gordon Mr. Keith P. Gordon serves as Vice President – Information Systems of the Company. He has been Vice President – Information Systems of WCI since January 2017. From September 2010 to that date, Mr. Gordon served as Director of Information Systems of WCI. Prior to joining WCI, he spent 14 years in leadership roles with CableData, DST Innovis and Amdocs, Inc. leading an international software development organization, as well as serving as CTO for a startup company that was acquired by LivingSocial. Mr. Gordon spent 11 years as an Army officer in a number of leadership positions including Company Commander and Battalion staff positions. Mr. Gordon has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from United States Military Academy, West Point, and M.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Michelle Little Ms. Michelle L. Little serves as Vice President – Accounting of the Company. She has been Vice President – Accounting of WCI since January 2017. From December 2007 to that date, Ms. Little served as Director of Accounting of WCI. From 2001 to 2006, Ms. Little held various accounting positions at companies including Apple Computer and Pearson Education. From September 1996 to June 2001, Ms. Little held various positions, including Manager in Transaction Services, for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Little is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Shawn Mandel Mr. Shawn W. Mandel serves as Vice President – Safety and Risk Management of the Company. He has been Vice President – Safety and Risk Management of WCI since January 2017. From May 2011 to that date, Mr. Mandel served as Director of Safety of WCI. From 1995 to 2011, Mr. Mandel held various Safety leadership positions with Republic Services (formerly Browning-Ferris Industries and Allied Waste) including Director of Safety. Mr. Mandel holds a B.A. degree in Business Administration from National University.

R. Shawn McCash Mr. R. Shawn McCash serves as Vice President – Engineering of the Company. He has been Vice President – Engineering of WCI since the completion of the Progressive Waste acquisition on June 1, 2016. From January 2014 to May 2016, he served as Vice President, Environmental Management and Technology Group of Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. From April 2004 to June 2012, he served as Senior Vice President, Landfill Operations & Engineering of Waste Services, Inc. Prior to that time, he held various engineering, environmental and construction roles with Allied Waste Industries, Laidlaw Waste Systems, Chambers Development Company and Chemical Waste Management. Mr. McCash has over 29 years of experience in the waste management industry and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1987 from Texas Tech University.

Susan Netherton Ms. Susan R. Netherton serves as Vice President – People, Training and Development of the Company. She has been Vice President – People, Training and Development of WCI since July 2013. From February 2007 to July 2013, Ms. Netherton served as Director of Human Resources and Employment Manager of WCI. From 1994 to 2007, Ms. Netherton held various human resources positions at Carpenter Technology Corporation, a publicly-traded, specialty metals and materials company. Ms. Netherton holds a B.S. in Elementary Education from Kutztown University and an M.B.A. from St. Mary’s College of California.

Gregory Thibodeaux Mr. Gregory Thibodeaux serves as Vice President – Maintenance and Fleet Management of the Company. He has been Vice President – Maintenance and Fleet Management of WCI since January 2011. From January 2000 to that date, Mr. Thibodeaux served as Director of Maintenance of WCI. Mr. Thibodeaux has more than 30 years of experience in the solid waste industry having held various management positions with Browning Ferris Industries, Sanifill, and USA Waste Services, Inc. Before coming to Waste Connections, Mr. Thibodeaux served as corporate Director of Maintenance for Texas Disposal Systems.

Richard Wojahn Mr. Richard K. Wojahn serves as Vice President - Business Development of the Company. He has been Vice President – Business Development of WCI since February 2009. From September 2005 to that date, Mr. Wojahn served as Director of Business Development of WCI. Mr. Wojahn served as Vice President of Operations for Mountain Jack Environmental Services, Inc. (which was acquired by WCI in September 2005) from January 2004 to September 2005. Mr. Wojahn has more than 35 years of experience in the solid waste industry having held various management positions with Waste Management, Inc. and Allied Waste Industries, Inc. Mr. Wojahn attended Western Illinois University.

Robert Davis Mr. Robert H. Davis serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Davis has been the Managing Partner/President of Rubber Recovery Inc., a private, California-based scrap tire processing and recycling company, since July 2006. Mr. Davis is the conceptual founder and a member of the external advisory board of the Global Waste Research Institute at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (‘‘Cal Poly’’). He served as President of Waste Systems International, Inc., a turnkey solid waste management systems provider of environmentally acceptable solutions to developing countries outside the U.S., from November 2007 to 2009. From 2007 to 2010, he was a member of the board of effENERGY LLC, an alternative energy company. Prior to acquiring his ownership interest in Rubber Recovery Inc., Mr. Davis was President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of GreenMan Technologies, Inc., a publicly-traded tire shredding and recycling company, from 1997 to 2006. Prior to joining GreenMan, Mr. Davis served as Vice President of Recycling for Browning-Ferris Industries, Inc., from 1990 to 1997. With more than 40 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Mr. Davis has also held executive positions with Fibres International, Garden State Paper Company and SCS Engineers, Inc. Mr. Davis holds a B.S. degree in Mathematics from Cal Poly, has done graduate work at George Washington University in Solid Waste Management, and has engaged in continuing education at Stanford University Law School in Corporate Governance. In 2009, Mr. Davis was honored as Alumni of the Year for the College of Science/Mathematics at Cal Poly. Since 2008, Mr. Davis has served on the Dean’s Executive Advisory Committee for the College of Engineering, and since 2010, he has served on the Dean’s Executive Advisory Committee for the College of Science and Mathematics.

Edward Guillet Mr. Edward E. ‘‘Ned’’ Guillet serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Guillet has been an independent human resources consultant since January 2007. From October 2005 until December 2006, he was Senior Vice President, Human Resources for the Gillette Global Business Unit of The Procter & Gamble Company, a position he held subsequent to the merger of Gillette with Procter & Gamble. From July 2001 until September 2005, Mr. Guillet was Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer and an executive officer of The Gillette Company, a global consumer products company. He joined Gillette in 1974 and held a broad range of leadership positions in its human resources department. Mr. Guillet has been a Director of CCL Industries Inc., a manufacturer of specialty packaging and labeling solutions for the consumer products and healthcare industries, since 2008, where he also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors’ Human Resources Committee and a member of its Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Guillet is a former member of Boston University’s Human Resources Policy Institute. He holds a B.A. degree in English Literature and Secondary Education from Boston College.

Michael Harlan Mr. Michael W. Harlan serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Harlan is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Principle Energy Services LLC, an oilfield service company, and has been since September 2013. Since September 2011, he has also served as President of Harlan Capital Advisors, LLC, a private consulting firm focused on advising companies on operational matters, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity investments, and capital raising initiatives. Prior to forming Harlan Capital Advisors, Mr. Harlan held numerous positions at U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR), a publicly-traded producer of concrete, aggregates and related concrete products, including most recently as its President and Chief Executive Officer from May 2007 until August 2011, and as a Director from June 2006 until August 2011. He also serves on the University of Houston Honors College Advisory Board. Prior to founding U.S. Concrete in August 1998, Mr. Harlan held several senior financial positions with publicly-traded companies, including chief financial officer, treasurer and controller. Mr. Harlan began his career with an international public accounting firm. Mr. Harlan is a Certified Public Accountant and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Accounting degree

Larry Hughes Mr. Larry S. Hughes serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hughes is the Corporate Secretary of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., an integrated wood products company headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, whose shares are publicly-traded on the TSX. On March 31, 2017, he retired as the Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of West Fraser after five and a half years in those positions. During his nine and a half years with West Fraser, his responsibilities included financial matters, strategic planning and initiatives, investor relations, legal compliance and continuous disclosure compliance, pension matters and environmental oversight. Mr. Hughes has announced his retirement as Secretary of West Fraser effective June 30, 2017. Mr. Hughes also served as a Director of Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. from May 2014 until May 2016(11). Prior to joining West Fraser, Mr. Hughes had a distinguished 27-year career as a business lawyer with Lang Michener LLP (now McMillan LLP) specializing in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and forestry law.

Susan Lee Ms. Susan Lee serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Lee has been a corporate director since May 2014. She retired from Suncor Energy Inc. in April 2012, where she last served as Senior Vice-President, Human Resources and Communications. During her 16 years with Suncor, her responsibilities included executive compensation and succession planning, governance, merger strategy and integration, and stakeholder and government relations. Prior to joining Suncor, Ms. Lee had a 14-year career in human resources at TransAlta Corp. Ms. Lee has been a Director of Empire Company Limited, a food retailing business, since 2014, where she also serves as a member of the Board of Directors’ Human Resources Committee. Ms. Lee has been a Director of Bonavista Energy Corporation, an oil and natural gas producer, since 2013, where she also serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors’ Compensation Committee and a member of its Governance and Nominating and Committee. Ms. Lee served as a Director of Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd. from May 2014 until May 2016(13). She has also served on a number of prominent boards in Canada, such as the Suncor Energy Foundation, Holcim Canada, Altalink, the University of Calgary Board of Governors and the Women’s Executive Network Top 100 Women Advisory Board. In 2007, Ms. Lee was an inaugural inductee into the Hall of Fame for Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women.