Duncan Middlemiss Mr. Duncan K. Middlemiss is appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. effective Aug. 15, 2016. He joined SAS in July, 2008, as general manager and vice-president operations, later assuming the role of chief operating officer. He was appointed as president and chief executive officer in October, 2013. He earned a BSc in mining engineering at Queen's University in 1989 and worked for Inco Limited (now Vale Canada Limited) as mine design engineer until 1995. At that time, he joined Barrick Gold Inc. at its Holt-McDermott mine, where he held the position of chief mine engineer. In 2002 he joined Foxpoint Resources (now Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.) where he was instrumental in overseeing the rehabilitation, development, and commencement of production at the Macassa mine beginning as engineering and production manager, and later as mine manager. Mr. Middlemiss is a native of Kirkland Lake, Ont., and has extensive experience in the mining of gold deposits in the Abitibi greenstone belt.

Hemdat Sawh Mr. Hemdat Sawh, CA, is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was Director of the Company. He was Independent Director of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Mr. Sawh is a certified professional accountant, and holds an MBA degree in accounting from York University, a BSc degree in geology from Concordia University and a graduate diploma in geology from McGill University. Mr. Sawh has over 16 years of accounting and auditing experience at Grant Thornton LLP, culminating in the position of principal, where he acted as lead supervisor for auditing teams of businesses with a concentration in publicly listed mining companies. Most recently, Mr. Sawh served as chief financial officer for Scorpio Mining Corp., a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company with polymetallic operations in Mexico. Mr. Sawh also served as chief financial officer for Goldbelt Resources Ltd. and Crystallex International Corp., both TSX-listed gold-mining companies.

Philip Ng Mr. Philip Ng, P.Eng. is Chief Operating Officer of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Mr. Ng is a Professional Engineer in Ontario who has worked in the mining industry for over 20 years. Mr. Ng worked previously as Chief Operating Officer for Queenston Mining Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, as well as Senior Vice-President of Mining Operations for Claude Resources Inc., a Saskatchewan based narrow vein gold producer. Mr. Ng also worked previously with mining companies, including INCO as Chief Mining Engineer at the Coleman McCreedy East Mine in Sudbury, and was also employed by Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting as Rock Mechanic Specialist/Mine Planner and Mining Engineer. Mr. Ng holds a B.Eng. and an M.Eng. in Mining Engineering from McGill University in Montreal.

Lindsay Dunlop Ms. Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop is Vice President - Investor Relations of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Ms. Dunlop has 10 years of experience in investor relations and corporate communications for publicly traded mining companies. Beginning her career at one of Canada's longest-established investor relations firms, she was responsible for the management and execution of investor relations programs for several Canadian junior mining, and oil and gas companies. Most recently, Ms. Dunlop held the position of director of investor relations at Kirkland Lake Gold Inc., where she was responsible for the development of the company's external and internal corporate communications, marketing, and investor relations initiatives over the last five years. During her tenure at Kirkland Lake, Ms. Dunlop saw the company transition from a junior to an intermediate gold producer, and was responsible for all aspects of stakeholder communication of this evolution.

Benoit Laplante Mr. Benoit Laplante is Vice President - Corporate Development of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Mr. Laplante brings over 25 years experience in Ontario and Quebec mining operations for senior, intermediate and junior producers. He is familiar with the potential of our assets and mining operations teams having previously worked for the Company in progressively senior roles during the period 2004 - 2010. Mr. Laplante is a graduate of l'École Polytechnique de Montréal having graduated with a B.Sc. and MSc.A. in mining engineering in 1982 and 1984, respectively. He is a member of the Professional Engineers Ontario and l'Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec.

George Mannard Mr. George N. Mannard is Vice President - Exploration of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. He is licensed geoscientist in the Province of Ontario and President of Moss Lake Gold Mines Ltd.

Heather Laxton Ms. Heather Anne Laxton is Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Laxton has 20 years of corporate secretarial, corporate governance and securities regulation experience with a focus on the mining sector in Canada, Europe, Russia and West Africa. She has served in several senior management and executive roles for companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, London Alternative Investment Market and New York Stock Exchange Amex, most recently as corporate secretary with Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. Prior to that, Ms. Laxton was chief governance officer and corporate secretary with Northern Gold Mining Inc., governance manager and company secretary with European Goldfields Ltd., and governance manager and corporate secretary with High River Gold Mines Ltd. During her career, she has been involved in numerous transactions and financings, and has led the evaluation, design, implementation and monitoring of governance programs for several junior mining companies. Ms. Laxton began working as a professional law clerk in multinational law firms including Torys LLP and Smith Lyons LLP. She obtained an honours diploma from the law clerk program at Seneca College and completed the Canadian Securities Course in 2000.

Rowland Uloth Mr. Rowland Uloth is Director of the Company. He has served as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Uloth was President of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. from May 2007 to December 2009 and a Director of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. from 1999 to 2009, serving as Chairman 2006 to 2009. Rolly is involved in a number of business interests.

Nadine Miller Ms. Nadine Miller, PEng, has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Miller is a trained geotechnical engineer with over 15 years of experience in geotechnical engineering and project management in the mining and transportation industries, and has worked on mining projects in Australia, Europe, North and South America. She has undertaken geotechnical mandates for projects ranging in size from less than $100,000 to projects greater than $1-billion. She was most recently a business development manager with SNC-Lavalin's mining and metallurgy business unit. Ms. Miller is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a master's degree in civil and environmental engineering (specializing in geotechnical engineering), and has a bachelor of applied science degree from the University of Toronto in mineral and geological engineering. She is a licensed professional engineer in the province of Ontario.

Rostislav Raykov Mr. Rostislav C. Raykov is Independent Director of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Raykov has served as a director of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chief Executive Officer since July 2009. He is a General Partner at DCML, a private investment partnership. Prior to DCML, he was a co-founder and portfolio manager for Alchem Investment Partners, an event driven hedge fund. Rosty also worked as a portfolio manager for Purchase Associates, an event driven hedge fund owned by John Levin & Co. He began his career as a financial analyst in the natural resources group at Bear Stearns. Rosty graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.