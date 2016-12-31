Name Description

Charles Berry Mr. Charles A. Berry serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Weir Group PLC., since January 1, 2014. He was an Executive Director of Scottish Power plc from 1999 to 2005 and Chief Executive of its UK operations between 2000 and 2005. Prior to joining Scottish Power, he was Group Development Director of Norwest Holst, a subsidiary of Compagnie Générale des Eaux and held management positions within subsidiaries of Pilkington plc. He is a former Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Eaga plc, Drax Group plc and Thus Group plc, and a former Non-Executive Director of Impax Environmental Markets PLC and Securities Trust of Scotland plc. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Senior plc Member of the steering group of the Hampton- Alexander Review.

Jon Stanton Mr. Jon Stanton is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Weir Group PLC. He joined the Board as Finance Director in 2010 where he helped shape the Group’s strategy and developed Weir’s finance, treasury, tax and information services capability. Before joining Weir, he was a partner with Ernst & Young, one of the world’s largest professional services companies, where he led global board-level relationships with a number of FTSE-100 multi-national companies. Jon is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

John Heasley Mr. John Heasley serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Weir Group PLC. Prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer, John was the Divisional Managing Director for Weir Flow Control. Prior to joining Weir in 2008 he held a number of senior financial, commercial and operational roles, including positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Scottish Power. He is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He is Non-Executive Director of Royal Scottish National Orchestra Society Limited

Paul Coppinger Mr. Paul Mac Coppinger serves as Division President - Weir Oil & Gas of the company. He joined the Group Executive in January 2015. He joined Weir in 2011 as President of SPM. Prior to joining Weir, Paul was the President of the Energy Group for ten years at Circor International, Inc., a diversified manufacturer of valves and related products. He has been a director of the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association since 2007 and presently is the association’s Chairman. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas Tech University.

Ricardo Garib Mr. Ricardo Garib has been appointed as Division President - Weir Minerals of the Company. He joined the Group Executive in January 2016. He joined Baker Hughes in 1980 and became the Managing Director of Weir Chile following the purchase of Baker Hughes’ Minerals division in 1994 by the Weir Group. In 2001 he was promoted to Regional Managing Director of Weir Minerals Latin America. Ricardo is Vice President of the Mining Suppliers Association and an elected council member of the Board of the Chilean Federation of Industry. He holds an MBA and is a Civil Mechanical Engineer.

David Paradis Mr. David Paradis is Division President - Weir Flow Control of the Company. He joined the Group Executive in January 2017. Prior to this he held the position of President of Pressure Pumping. Before joining Weir, David spent 22 years in the flow control industry including 14 years with Tyco Flow Control. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration from Texas A&M University, where he currently serves on the Masters of Science in Marketing Advisory Board in the Mays Business School. In addition, he is an Advisory Board member of the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association.

Geetha Dabir Ms. Geetha Dabir has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer of the Company, effective March 2017. An electrical and software engineer, Geetha has held a number of leadership roles with Intel Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc and brings a wealth of electrical and digital experience which will support Weir's technology strategy. Geetha, will join the Group in March 2017. Geetha joined Cisco in 2001 and held a number of senior roles during her thirteen year career with the business, including Vice President and General Manager of IoT Applications. She joined Intel in 2014 as Vice President and General Manager of its IoT Applications Ready Platform Group. Geetha was recognised as one of the 25 most powerful women in Engineering and Technology by Business Insider.

Christopher Morgan Mr. Christopher Morgan is the General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Group as Deputy General Counsel in April 2014 and was appointed as Company Secretary and General Counsel in May 2016. Prior to joining Weir, Christopher was the General Counsel of Balfour Beatty’s Rail Division and their Group Compliance Officer, based in London. He has also held senior legal positions with Honda Motor Europe and British Airways. He is a qualified Solicitor in both Scotland and England and a member of the Law Society of Scotland and the Law Society of England and Wales.

Pauline Lafferty Ms. Pauline Lafferty serves as Chief People Officer of Weir Group Plc. She joined the Group as HR Director in 2011. Prior to this she was previously in executive search with Miles Partnership and Russell Reynolds Associates in the UK and Australia. Pauline also held business planning and operational roles for 11 years with Motorola and Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) in Scotland, Australia and Hong Kong, ultimately becoming Asia Pacific Director of Supply for DEC. Pauline is a Non-Executive Director of the Scottish Exhibition Centre and Trustee of the charity Playlist for Life which promotes the use of personal music in enhancing the lives of people with dementia.

Andrew Neilson Mr. Andrew Neilson is the Director - Strategy and Corporate Affairs of Weir Group PLC. Prior to joining Weir in 2010, Andrew held a variety of senior roles within banking, energy and professional services companies, including HSBC, HBOS, Scottish Power plc and KPMG. Andrew holds a Masters degree in engineering from the University of Strathclyde and is a qualified accountant. He held the position of Company Secretary from December 2015 until May 2016 and has had interim responsibility for the Group’s technology agenda since September 2016. Andrew is a member of CBI Scotland Council and a Trustee of Newlands Junior College.

Alan Ferguson Mr. Alan Murray Ferguson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Weir Group PLC. Alan was Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Lonmin plc, from 2007 until 2010. Prior to this he was Group Finance Director of the BOC Group plc. Alan also spent 22 years working for Inchcape plc in a variety of roles, including six years as Group Finance Director. Alan is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and sits on their Business Policy Panel. He is Senior Independent Non- Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of Johnson Matthey plc, Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of Croda International plc, Senior Independent Non- Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of Marshall Motor Holdings plc

Melanie Gee Ms. Melanie Gee serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Weir Group PLC. Ms. Melanie is a Senior Adviser at Lazard & Co. Limited, having worked for them since 2008. Formerly, she spent a number of years with S.G. Warburg (now part of UBS) and was appointed a Managing Director of UBS in 1999. . executive career has involved providing corporate finance advice to a broad range of clients in both the UK and overseas. She was an alternate member of The Takeover Panel – LIBA (CFC) between 2006 and 2013. She is Non-Executive Director, Remuneration Committee Chairman and member of the Risk & Capital Committee and Investment Committee of Standard Life plc. Non-Executive Director of Ridgeway Partners Limited. Council member and Trustee of Fauna & Flora International. Member of the Steering Committee of the 30% Club.

Mary Jo Jacobi Ms. Mary Jo Jacobi serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective January 1, 2014. Ms. Mary Jo advises companies on international affairs and reputation management. She was formerly a senior executive of BP America, Royal Dutch Shell, Lehman Brothers, HSBC Holdings and Drexel Burnham Lambert and a Non-Executive Director of Tate & Lyle plc. Mary Jo was Special Assistant to President Ronald Reagan, Assistant US Commerce Secretary for President George H.W. Bush and a British Civil Service Commissioner from 2005 until 2010. She is Non-Executive Director of Mulvaney Capital Management Limited Member, UK Government Advisory Committee on Business Appointments Advisory Board co-chair, George Washington University Institute for Corporate Responsibility.

Jim McDonal Prof. Sir Jim McDonald serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since 1 January 2015. He is Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Strathclyde and has held the Rolls-Royce Chair in Electrical Power Systems since 1993. He holds a number of Non-Executive Director roles including in ScottishPower Plc, the UK Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and the UK National Physical Laboratories. He co-chairs the Scottish Energy Advisory Board with the First Minister and is Chairman of the Royal Academy of Engineering Research Committee and Chairman of the Scottish Engineering and Energy Research Pools. He is FREng, FRSE, FIET, FInstP, FEI. He is Non-Executive Director of Scottish Power Limited Non-Executive Director of UK Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult Board Non-Executive Director of National Physical Laboratory Non-Executive Director of Glasgow Science Centre Charitable Trust.

Richard Menell Mr. Richard Peter (Rick) Menell serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Weir Group PLC., since 31 January 2015. He was appointed Chief Executive of Anglovaal Mining in 1996, then Executive Chairman in 2002. In 2005, he was appointed President and Chief Executive of TEAL Exploration & Mining Inc. He was formerly Chairman of Avgold Ltd and Bateman Engineering BV. Rick is a Senior Advisor to Credit Suisse and Chairman of Credit Suisse Securities (Johannesburg) (Pty) Limited. He is a fellow of the Geological Society (London), and both the Australasian and South African Institutes of Mining and Metallurgy. He is Non-Executive Director of Gold Fields Ltd and Sibanye Gold Limited, both South African companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.