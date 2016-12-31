Name Description

Ian Marchant Mr. Ian D. Marchant has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of John Wood Group PLC., effective May 14, 2014. Chair since 2014. Ian is currently a director of Nova, the tidal energy company, non-executive director of Aggreko plc and Maggie’s Cancer Charity and Honorary President of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland. Until December 2015 he was chair of Infinis Energy plc and is the immediate past president of the Energy Institute. He was chief executive of SSE plc, a leading UK energy utility company, for over 10 years until stepping down in mid-2013.

Robin Watson Mr. Robin Watson is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Chief Executive since January 2016. Formerly chief operating officer from April 2015, CEO of Wood Group PSN and managing director of Wood Group PSN in the UK, having joined Wood Group in 2010. Prior to joining Wood Group, Robin served in a variety of leadership and management positions with Petrofac and Mobil. He served as non-executive director of Oil & Gas UK, the Oil & Gas UK Contractors Council and the Scottish Business Board. He was previously co-chair on the Step Change in Safety Leadership Team.

David Kemp Mr. David M. Kemp has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective May 13, 2015. Previously CFO of Wood Group PSN, having joined Wood Group in 2013. Prior to joining Wood Group, David served in executive roles at Trap Oil Group, Technip, Simmons and Company International, and Hess Corporation, working across Finance, M&A and Operations. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Thomas Botts Mr. Thomas (Tom) M. Botts has been Non-Executive Director of John Wood Group PLC. Thomas is a non-executive director of EnPro Industries. He is also co-chair of the Governor’s Task Force at the University of Wyoming, a director of the University of Wyoming Foundation and is a long-standing member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He was formerly with Shell for 35 years, latterly as global head of Shell’s manufacturing business.

Jacqui Ferguson Ms. Jacqui Ferguson is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jacqui has been SVP & General Manager of Hewlett Packard UKI & MEMA since October 2014 and previously served as the VP & Chief of Staff to the CEO of Hewlett Packard from March 2012 to 2014. Prior to this she held a number of senior roles within the technology sector in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America. Currently she is Public Services Chair at the CBI and a board member of the Tech Partnership.

Roy Franklin Mr. Roy Alexander Franklin OBE serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Roy Franklin has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Premier Oil PLC with effect from 1 September 2017 and resigned as a non-executive director of Santos Ltd with effect from 30 September 2017.

Richard Howson Mr. Richard Howson has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 12 May 2016. Richard has been chief executive of Carillion plc since January 2012. He served as the chief operating officer from September 2010 to 31 December 2011, having been appointed to the board in December 2009 as executive director. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Ian McHoul Mr. Ian P. McHoul serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ian McHoulhas been appointed Senior Independent Director of Britvic plc with effect from 1 September 2017 and a non-executive director of Bellway plc with effect from 1 February 2018.

Mary Shafer-Malicki Ms. Mary L. Shafer-Malicki has been Non-Executive Director of John Wood Group PLC effective 1 June 2012. Mary is currently a non-executive director of McDermott International, Inc. and is a member of industry councils at Oklahoma State University and the University of Wyoming. She worked for Amoco and BP for 26 years, latterly as senior vice president and CEO for BP Angola, with previous appointments in Vietnam, Aberdeen, Holland and the US, principally in upstream activities.

Jeremy Wilson Mr. Jeremy R. Wilson is Non-Executive Director of John Wood Group PLC. Jeremy is a non-executive director of Tullow Oil plc and chair of The Lakeland Climbing Centre. He spent his career at J.P.Morgan, which he joined in 1987, until retiring in October 2013. He held a series of senior level positions there, including head of the European Mergers and Acquisitions Group, global co-head of the Natural Resources and Diversified Industrials Group, and latterly vice chair of the Energy Group, and was involved in a number of major oil & gas mergers over the years.