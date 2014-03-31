Mr. Balkrishan Goenka is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Goenka is a prime architect of the Welspun Group and is regarded as one of the foremost corporate leaders of India. For over 27 years, Mr. Goenka with his strong business acumen and risk-taking abilities is credited to have successfully steered the Welspun Group in many high-growth sectors. He has a vision to make Welspun one of the most respected Groups in the world by creating world-class companies that consistently sets industry benchmarks.