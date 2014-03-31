Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Bal Goenka

2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Lalit Naik

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Skip Herald

Chief Executive Officer - BU Head, Americas

S. Krishnan

52 2013 Chief Finance Officer

Akhil Jindal

45 Director - Group Finance & Strategy

David Delie

President of Welspun Pipes Inc.

Gaurang Desai

President - BU Head, India and APAC

T. Kathayat

44 President - Head QA & TS, India & KSA

Prasanta Mukherjee

Chief Technology Officer

Pradeep Joshi

2007 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajesh Mandawewala

54 2012 Group Managing Director, Non-Executive Director

James Annal

Chief Operating Officer of Welspun Middle East

Godfrey John

50 Director - BU Head PCMD, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Vipul Mathur

Director - BU Head, Middle East, Europe and Africa

Utsav Baijal

36 2012 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Insight Solutions Limited

Mintoo Bhandari

2011 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Insight Solutions Ltd.

Desh Dogra

62 2017 Independent Director

Revathy Ashok

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Atul Desai

65 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Rajkumar Jain

59 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ram Sharma

2004 Non-Executive Independent Director

K. Viswanathan

Non-Executive Independent Director

Deepak Khetan

2015 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Bal Goenka

Mr. Balkrishan Goenka is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Goenka is a prime architect of the Welspun Group and is regarded as one of the foremost corporate leaders of India. For over 27 years, Mr. Goenka with his strong business acumen and risk-taking abilities is credited to have successfully steered the Welspun Group in many high-growth sectors. He has a vision to make Welspun one of the most respected Groups in the world by creating world-class companies that consistently sets industry benchmarks.

Lalit Naik

Skip Herald

S. Krishnan

Akhil Jindal

David Delie

Gaurang Desai

T. Kathayat

Prasanta Mukherjee

Pradeep Joshi

Rajesh Mandawewala

Mr. Rajesh R. Mandawewala is Group Managing Director, Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Mandawewala is a key contributor to Welspun’s exponential growth since its inception. A Chartered Accountant by profession with over 20 years of versatile experience, he has expertise in industries varying from Textiles to SAW pipes. Currently spearheading the Pipes business, he has magnanimously contributed to the international and domestic recognition of Welspun India Limited (WIL) in the past.

James Annal

Godfrey John

Vipul Mathur

Utsav Baijal

Mr. Utsav Baijal is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Insight Solutions Limited of Welspun Corp Ltd. His working experience and occupations includes AGM India Advisors Pvt. Ltd.- Principal, Bain Capital, McKinsey & Co.

Mintoo Bhandari

Desh Dogra

Revathy Ashok

Atul Desai

Rajkumar Jain

Ram Sharma

K. Viswanathan

Deepak Khetan

