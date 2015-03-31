Name Description

Arvind Uppal Mr. Arvind Uppal is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Whirlpool of India Limited. He resigned from the position of Managing Director of the Company with effective 22 June 2015. Mr. Arvind Uppal is a B.Tech from IIT Delhi and is a post graduate in Management from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi. He has over 22 years of experience in business development, International marketing and General management. Prior to joining Whirlpool he was with Nestle in India and overseas. He is a Director in Tuscan Ventures Private Limited.

Anil Berera Mr. Anil Berera is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Whirlpool of India Limited. He holds Bachelor in commerce and Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of working experience in finance, accounts, treasury, taxation and general management. He joined the Company in March 2007 as Chief Financial Officer for India Operations and was promoted as Chief Financial Officer & Vice President (Asia South). He has held several key positions in finance and accounts in many organizations including Price Water House Coopers, Gillette and Becton Dickinson.

Sunil D'Souza Mr. Sunil A. D'Souza has been appointed as Additional Director, Managing Director of Whirlpool of India Limited, effective 22 June 2015. Mr. D’Souza joins Whirlpool from PepsiCo where he was the Head of PepsiCo’s VIMAPS Business Unit based out of Malaysia. In his 15 years with PepsiCo, Mr. D’Souza has held various senior management positions in Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and India.

Vikas Singhal Mr. Vikas Singhal is Whole Time Director of Whirlpool of India Limited, since May 08, 2012. He had served as Whole Time Director of the company from July 2008 until March 2010. He has over 17 years of experience, working with some global organisations. He began his carrier as a graduate trainee with Carrier Aircon. Subsequently he has been with Delphi Automotives, Owens Brockway and Piramal Enterprises in various leadership positions. Previous to joining Whirlpool, he served as V.P. Manufacturing and Technology - Piramal Enterprises- Glass Division. Ranging from manufacturing operations to supply Chain, Project Management, New Business Development, Vikas has dealt with a broad Continuum of business facets. He holds a B.Tech degree in Industrial Engineering from IIT Roorkee and a PGDBM from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Sonu Bhasin Ms. Sonu Bhasin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Whirlpool of India Limited. Ms. Sonu Bhasin is a B.Sc. from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University and an MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. She has over 27 years of experience working in various Leadership positions in organizations like Tata group, ING Vysya Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank etc. Currently she is working as Chief Operating Officer with Tata Capital Limited.

Anand Bhatia Mr. Anand Narain Bhatia is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Whirlpool of India Limited. He is an Economics graduate from Cambridge University (U.K). He has over 30 years of working experience at senior level with Unilever plc worldwide. Currently he is a director in EID Parry (India) Ltd., HGS Pvt Ltd., Sowar Pvt. Ltd., Sowar Private Limited. He is on the company Board since 2001 and is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Shareholders Grievance Committee.

Simon Scarff Mr. Simon James Scarff is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Whirlpool of India Limited. He worked for over 23 years with Smithkline in various capacities and had last served as Non Executive Director & Chairman of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited up to 30th April 2013. In 1999 he was awarded the prestigious honour of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Majesty, The Queen of England.