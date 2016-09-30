Name Description

Alexander Dibelius Dr. Alexander Dibelius has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since 2012. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from September 1, 2000. He serves as Chairman of the Personnel Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company and was Member of the Audit Committee. He has been Managing Director of Goldman, Sachs & Co. oHG with overall responsibility for Goldman Sachs' business in Germany, Austria, Russia and Central & Eastern Europe. Before assuming this position he was Co-Head of Mergers & Acquisitions for Germany, Austria and Switzerland and also worked in M&A in London and New York. Dr. Dibelius has been with Goldman Sachs since 1993 and was appointed Managing Director in 1997. Dr. Dibelius studied both business administration and medicine. In 1984 he received his license to practice medicine and, in 1986, completed his M.D. He has acted as Member of the Goldman Sachs Partnership Committee, the European Management Committee, the Strategy Committee and the Investment Banking Operating Committee. Dr. Dibelius has held the following directorships: KION Group GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board; KION Holding 1 GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board; Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board; Xella International Holdings S.a.r.l., Member of the Shareholder Committee.

Juergen Wunram Dr. Juergen Wunram is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer at Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft since April 01, 2017. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft). Prior to this, he was Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at Wincor Nixdorf AG since March 1, 2007. He received his doctorate after completing his degree in mathematics at the Universitaet Hamburg. He then worked as a project manager at an aerospace technology company. In 1992, Dr. Wunram joined an international consultancy firm, where his main area of responsibility was advising high-tech companies about strategic issues. In 2003 he became manager of one of the company’s regional offices. Since 1993, Dr. Wunram has participated in Wincor Nixdorf’s development through his work in consultancy projects.

Michael Schild Mr. Michael Schild has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since January 24, 2011. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Audit Committee, Personnel Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. Prior to that, he worked as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of the Company from October 23, 2000. In 1999, he was elected Member of the Works Council in Paderborn, front-runner for the IG-Metall trade union, responsible for remuneration and data protection/security issues. He is a Programmer at Wincor Nixdorf Manufacturing GmbH.

Christopher Chapman Mr. Christopher A. Chapman is Chief Financial Officer at Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft since April 01, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft). He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Olaf Heyden Mr. Olaf Robert Heyden has been Member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice President Business Unit Services of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since May 1, 2013. He is responsible for both the Software and Services Business Units. Mr. Heyden previously held executive posts in various IT and telecommunications companies; his last position was as Chief Executive Officer at Freudenberg IT KG.

Ulrich Naeher Dr. Ulrich Naeher has been Member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice President Business Unit Systems of Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since March 1, 2016. He has been with the Company since the start of 2015 and is Head of the Systems Business Unit, which is responsible for the global hardware business of Wincor Nixdorf. He served at McKinsey, where he was most recently a Director in the Munich office and head of Global Product Development Practice. In this capacity he was responsible in particular for advising clients from the electronics industry in Europe and Asia. He began his career at Siemens Corporate Development.

Reinhard Rabenstein Mr. Reinhard Rabenstein has been Member of the Executive Board, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since 2007. As Chief Technology Officer Mr. Rabenstein has been Member of the Wincor Nixdorf Executive Board since October 2005. Mr. Rabenstein joined Nixdorf Computer AG in 1980 and has held various management posts in Software Development. Since 1999 he has been head of the banking Application Software unit.

Rainer Pfeil Mr. Rainer Pfeil has been Member of the Executive Board and Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since July 1, 2001. He was previously Vice President Human Resources in a German technology company active on the international stage. Prior to this post, he held a human resources management position at a telecommunications company, to which he moved from his first step on the career ladder, starting off in the human resources department of international IT group.

Thomas Fell Mr. Thomas Fell has been Senior Vice President Retail and Member of the Executive Board of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since November 1, 2010. He is responsible for the worldwide Retail IT Business. Mr. Fell has many years experience in Sales, Retail Business and IT in general. He began his career in 1993 at IBM in Germany where he headed the Retail, Services, Transportation and Tourism divisions. Afterwards, he was responsible for small and medium businesses as a member of the board of IBM Germany. Mr. Fell was most recently a Board Member heading up all sales activities and software solutions at Pironet NDH AG in Cologne.

Lim Khoon Hong Mr. Lim Khoon Hong has been Member of the Executive Board, Senior Vice President Region Asia Pacific at Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since October 2005. He is responsible for Group business in growth markets in Asia. He joined Nixdorf Computer International Singapore Ltd. in 1988, where he has held various management posts. In 1991, he was appointed Executive Manager of the former SNI AG's Singapore office and was, at the time, the first Singaporean executive to work for a German multinational corporation. In 2000 he was appointed Managing Director for Asia Pacific.

Christian Weisser Mr. Christian Weisser has been Senior Vice President Banking and Member of the Executive Board at Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since May 2015. He is responsible for the global Banking business; and on an acting basis of the Company's business in the growth markets of North America and Latin America as well as Spain. He previously led the Company's Banking business in Europe. He joined Wincor Nixdorf's predecessor company, Nixdorf Computer AG, in 1986. Since then, he has held various positions in marketing and sales, including stints at the national subsidiaries in Malaysia, Singapore and Austria.

Valerie Barth Dr. Valerie Barth has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since January 25, 2016. She is a Lawyer.

Elin Dera Ms. Elin Dera has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since January 25, 2016. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is Trade Union Officer of the regional office at IG Metall North Rhine-Westphalia.

Dieter Duesedau Dr. Dieter Duesedau has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since January 20, 2014. He is Member of the Nomination Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is a Physicist.

Andreas Mattes Mr. Andreas W. (Andy) Mattes has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since October 1, 2016. He is Member of the Personnel Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer at Diebold, Inc. He studied Business Management at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet.

Stefan Merz Mr. Stefan E. Merz is Member of the Supervisory Board at Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft since April 01, 2017. He was Member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice President Corporate Strategy and Development of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft).

Elisabeth Radigan Ms. Elisabeth C. Radigan has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since October 1, 2016. She is Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at Diebold, Inc.

Edmund Schaefer Mr. Edmund Schaefer has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since January 25, 2016. He is Member of the Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Head of Banking Segment DACH at Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH, Hilden.

Reinhard Steinruecke Mr. Reinhard Steinruecke has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since January 25, 2016. He is Senior Product Planer at Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH, Paderborn.

Daniela Ueberschaer Ms. Daniela Ueberschaer has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Wincor Nixdorf AG (Diebold Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft) since January 25, 2016. She is Senior Developer at Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH, Paderborn.