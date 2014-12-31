Name Description

Scott Frederiksen Mr. Scott T. Frederiksen serves as Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Frederiksen is the Chief Executive Officer of the REIT. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of managers of Welsh. Mr. Frederiksen has served in many distinguished roles during his 25-year tenure with the Welsh organization. Starting as an industrial broker in 1987, he was named Senior Vice President in 1996 and became a Principal of Welsh Companies, LLC in 2006. Mr. Frederiksen also served as President of WelshInvest, LLC from January 2008 until his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Welsh in 2010. In his current role as Chief Executive Officer of Welsh, Mr. Frederiksen is responsible for strategic oversight of the asset-based growth of the company, leading a team of dedicated professionals in the areas of financial analysis, acquisitions, due diligence, legal, investor relations, financing, asset management and dispositions. Mr. Frederiksen was also instrumental in negotiating and structuring a $200 million credit facility for Welsh as part of a strategic consolidation of Welsh’s industrial portfolio. He serves as a frequent speaker and panellist for regional and national industry organizations in the U.S. and Canada, including the UBS Industrial Summit, the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, REALpac, the BMO Global Real Estate Conference, NAREIT and RealREIT. Mr. Frederiksen holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Cloud State University, where he graduated summa cum laude. He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member, a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, and holds a Real Estate Broker’s License in the State of Minnesota. Mr. Frederiksen also holds his Series 24, 7 and 63 securities licenses and is a principal license holder for Welsh Securities, LLC.

Judd Gilats Mr. Judd Gilats, CPA, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Gilats was previously Chief Financial Officer for U.S. Assets and Dislocated Industries at Castlelake, L.P., a global investment firm based in Minneapolis, MN. Before Castlelake, Mr. Gilats held various corporate finance and capital markets roles with Ares Management, Wrightwood Capital, Chiron Corporation and Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he earned his CPA designation. Mr. Gilats received his BBA in accounting from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and his MBA from the Hass School of Business at the University of California - Berkeley.

Matthew Cimino Mr. Matthew J. Cimino serves as Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel, Secretary of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Cimino joined the Welsh organization in 2007. He currently serves as the General Counsel of Welsh. In this role, Mr. Cimino oversees all legal operations for Welsh and its subsidiaries, including corporate governance and compliance, litigation and the structuring and negotiation of all joint ventures, private placements, acquisitions, dispositions, financing and leasing. Mr. Cimino also manages Welsh’s in-house legal department and serves as Welsh’s corporate secretary. Prior to his appointment as General Counsel of Welsh, Mr. Cimino served as Senior Corporate Counsel for Welsh, with primary responsibility for all legal aspects of Welsh’s leasing, acquisition and disposition transactions. Before joining Welsh in 2007, Mr. Cimino served as external counsel to Welsh. While in private practice, Mr. Cimino focused in the areas of real estate, finance, corporate and environmental law. He is a frequent speaker on real estate legal matters such as the structuring and negotiation of joint ventures and commercial lease transactions and was also a recipient of the First Chair Award for ‘‘Top General Counsel’’ in 2012. Mr. Cimino is admitted to practice law in Missouri and Minnesota and is a member of the Real Property Law Section of the Minnesota State Bar Association, The Association of Corporate Counsel and the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties. Mr. Cimino is a director of The Soap Factory, a nationally recognized non-profit gallery and artist cooperative located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He received a Juris Doctor degree from Creighton University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from Montana State University.

Robert Wolf Mr. Robert T. Wolf serves as Lead Independent Trustee of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Wolf, through RTW Capital Corporation, has been providing financial consulting to small and medium sized businesses in a variety of sectors since February 2008. Mr. Wolf currently serves as a trustee of InnVest Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: INN.UN). Mr. Wolf also serves as a trustee, Chair of the Audit Committee and Vice-Chair of the Investment Committee of Retrocom Real Estate Investment Trust (formerly Retrocom Mid-Market Real Estate Investment Trust) (TSX: RMM.UN). Since March 2013, Mr. Wolf has served as Chairman of C.A. Bancorp Inc. (TSX: BKP), which invests in small cap and private companies. Mr. Wolf was a director of C.A. Bancorp Canadian Realty Finance Corporation from February 2008 to April 2011. Prior to March 2008, Mr. Wolf served as Chief Financial Officer of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Canada’s largest real estate investment trust, from its inception in 1994. Prior to 1994, Mr. Wolf held a variety of positions in both public and private real estate companies. Mr. Wolf holds a Chartered Accountancy designation and received a Masters of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University and a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University.

Milo Arkema Mr. Milo D. Arkema serves as an Independent Trustee of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Arkema is an independent consultant with Chima Consulting, LLC. Prior to joining Chima Consulting, LLC in 2013, Mr. Arkema was a director and employee of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP, an accounting and advisory firm, from 2007 to 2012. Prior to 2007, Mr. Arkema was a partner at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP, and served as a member of its executive committee for five years. Mr. Arkema’s principal focus has been advising and consulting with entrepreneurs, shareholders, businesses, and boards regarding strategy, capital formation, management issues, executive compensation and general business issues. Currently, he also leads and manages financial due diligence engagements for private equity firms and strategic buyers. Mr. Arkema is the Chairman of the board of directors of CaringBridge, a non-profit organization that provides free websites to connect and friends during serious health events. Mr. Arkema also previously served as an independent member of the investment committee of two investment funds that hold minority equity interests in Welsh. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants and holds his Series 7 and 63 securities licences through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Sarah Kavanagh Ms. Sarah B. Kavanagh serves as an Independent Trustee of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Since 2011, Ms. Kavanagh has served as a Commissioner at the Ontario Securities Commission. She is also currently a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX: HBM; NYSE: HBM) and a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at the American Stock Transfer and Canadian Stock Transfer. Between 1999 and 2010, Ms. Kavanagh served in various roles in Investment Banking at Scotia Capital Inc., including Vice-Chair and Co-Head of Diversified Industries Group, Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets, Head of Investment Banking and Head of Canadian Relationship Management. Ms. Kavanagh graduated from Harvard Business School with a Masters in Business Administration and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Williams College. Ms. Kavanagh also completed the Directors Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors in May 2011.

Harry Rosenbaum Mr. Harry Rosenbaum serves as an Independent Trustee of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Rosenbaum is a founding principal and director of the Great Gulf Group of Companies, one of North America’s premier real estate conglomerates. He has been instrumental in manifesting such iconic projects as One Bloor East, Toronto, Ontario. Mr. Rosenbaum is a partner and director of Ashton Woods Homes, one of the largest private homebuilders in the United States. Prior to the creation of the Great Gulf Group of Companies, Mr. Rosenbaum practised commercial and real estate law at a Toronto law firm. He has also served as a director of Ashton Woods USA LLC since 1997. Mr. Rosenbaum is active as a director of various charitable and non-profit organizations including the ACL (Advocates for Civil Liberties) and CZCA (Canadian Zionist Cultural Association). Mr. Rosenbaum holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a degree in Economics from York University.

Andrew Silberstein Mr. Andrew M. Silberstein serves as Trustee of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Silberstein is a Partner at Almanac. Mr. Silberstein joined Almanac in 2009 and is responsible for the origination, structuring, and management of Almanac’s investments. In 2007, Mr. Silberstein founded AMS Real Estate Partners, where he served as Managing Partner until February 2009. From 2004 through 2007, Mr. Silberstein served as the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Stoltz Real Estate Partners. From 1994 through 2003, Mr. Silberstein worked in real estate investment banking and private equity, first at The Bear Stearns Companies, Inc., from 1994 to 1999, and then at Morgan Stanley, from May 1999 to December 2003. Mr. Silberstein has been a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, the Urban Land Institute, the International Council of Shopping Centres and the Real Estate Roundtable, and he is currently a director of RXR Realty LLC, Welsh, Westcore Properties, LLC, NRES Holdings, LLC and RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE: RAS). Mr. Silberstein graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and received a Masters of Business Administration degree from New York University Stern School of Business where he was a Glucksman Fellow.