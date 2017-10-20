Name Description

Jair Pedro Ferreira Mr. Jair Pedro Ferreira serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. since Oct 3, 2014. He worked for Federal Savings Bank since 1989. He was the director representing the employees in Sasse (1996/1999), Secretary General of Londrina Bank Employees Union (1994/1996), member of the Fiscal Board of FENAE (1993/1996), Director of the Bank Employees Union of Brasilia, Coordinator of Executive Committee of Employees (EEC / Caixa). He serves as President of FENAE for the triennium 2014/2017, CEO of Par Participações SA and FPC Participações SA Corporate. He holds a degree in Accounting.

Alexandre Siqueira Monteiro Mr. Alexandre Siqueira Monteiro serves as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. since Oct 3, 2014. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of Insurance. He worked on the development of new business models in this company. He holds a degree in Insurance Management from the University Estacio de Sa-RJ and an MBA in Marketing from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.

Thierry Marc Claude Claudon Mr. Thierry Marc Claude Claudon serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. since Oct 3, 2014. He began his career in the insurance business in 1986 in the insurance company Compagnie Française de Défense et Protection. He holds a Masters degree in Economics.

Joao Domingos Martins Villas Mr. Joao Domingos Martins Villas serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. since Oct 3, 2014. He began his career at Deloitte in 1999. He worked for seven years in an independent auditors firm "big four" in the areas of audit and mergers and acquisitions. He has 15 years of experience in corporate finance, was responsible for M & A and investor relations of Tempo Participações and CFO of Fogo de Chão in Brazil. He holds a degree in Accounting from PUC-SP and an MBA from IE Business School, Madrid.

Joao Francisco da Silveira Mr. Joao Francisco da Silveira Neto serves as the Member of Executive Board of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. since Oct 3, 2014. He has over 25 years of experience in Executive Management and Consulting. He began his career at Hewlett-Packard and was CEO of ABC Supermercados. He worked for nearly 10 years in Oi and served as Director of Sales and Marketing. He holds a degree in engineering from Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica - ITA.

Aristoteles Alves de Menezes Mr. Aristoteles Alves de Menezes Junior serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. He has served in Federal Savings Bank where he held various positions and is currently Executive Director of DESEP - Executive Board of Insurance. He was Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors of Desenbahia - Agência de Fomento do Estado da Bahia S/A, a Member of the Board of Sebrae Estadual e Sebrae Nacional, and Vice Chairman of ABDE - Associação Brasileira dos Bancos de Desenvolvimento. He holds a degree in economics, a postgraduate degree in Public Management.

Camilo Godoy Mr. Camilo Godoy serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. since Oct 3, 2014. He has professional experience of over 15 years in the Insurance business. He began his career in Argentina, where he was Director of Sales and Deputy General Director of CNP Seguros de Vida (Argentina) for about 6 years. Later, he served as Commercial director of Grupo Caixa Seguradora since 2002 and CEO of Seguros da Companhia Previdência do Sul – PREVISUL since 2013. He is graduate in Political Science and holds a Master degree in International Relations.

Alvaro Lopes da Silva Mr. Alvaro Lopes da Silva Neto serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. since Oct 3, 2014. He joined GP Investments Ltd. in May 2012 as Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer. In 2014, he became a member of the Board of Directors of GP Investments, FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. and BRZ Investimentos SA. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Genesis Investments, advisor of Bac Florida Bank, Senior Vice President of Prudential / Wachovia Securities, CEO of Mercure Investments, Executive Vice President of Banco Bozano, Simonsen, Chairman of Bozano, Simonsen CCVM and Bozano, Simonsen DTVM.

Marcelo Maron Diaco Mr. Marcelo Maron Diaco serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Marcelo Maron Diaco since Oct 3, 2014. He worked from 1996 to 2000 at Petrobrás Distribuidora S.A. as Coordinator in Financial Programming Sector. From 2000 to 2008, he worked as Executive Manager of Administration and Finance. He is currently the Executive Director of Par Participações SA and FPC Corporate Participações SA (term 2012-2015), Chairman of the Board of Directors of Par Negócios Holding S.A and member of the Audit Committee of Caixa Crescer (Crescer Serviços de Orientação a Empreendedores S.A). Marcelo Maron's holds a degree in business administration from PUC in 1991, attended the Executive MBA in insurance from IBMEC in 2001 and Masters in business economics from Candido Mendes University, Rio de Janeiro in 2005.

Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha Mr. Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha serves as the member of the Board of Directors of FPC Par Corretora De Seguros S.A. since Aug 25, 2015.

Vilson Willemann Mr.Vilson Willemann serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. since Oct 3, 2014. Vilson Willeman served in Federal Savings Bank since August 1979. He was elected as the member of Advisory Board of APCEF / PR for four terms occupying the Vice Presidency in one of them - 2003/2006 and the was president in another - 2006/2009. He was elected as CEO of APCEF / PR for the period 2009/2012 and re-elected for the period 2012/2015. He served as Executive Manager of La Caixa headquartered in Brasilia, from June 1997 to October 1998 and served as Branch Manager at FGTS in Curitiba / PR since November 1998. He also serves as Board Member of Par Participações SA and FPC Corporate Participações SA (mandate 2014/2015). He holds a degree in Economics from the Faculdade de Administração e Economia - FAE and Law from Faculdade de Direito de Curitiba.

Carlos Alberto Julio Mr. Carlos Alberto Julio serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of FPC Par Corretora de Seguros S.A. since Jan 12, 2015. He professor at Faculdade de Economia e Administração at the University of São Paulo of Masters in Business Administration at Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM and continuing education program at GV Pec FGV. He was CEO of Tecnisa SA, public company engaged in construction industry from January 2008 to December 2009 and currently serves as Member of the Board of the company. From August 2000 to December 2007, he was president of HSM Brazil Ltda. He is currently also a member of the Board of Directors of Camil Alimentos SA (food company) since 2007 and in Abril Educação S.A (company engaged in education sector) since 2013. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Metisa Metallurgical Timboense SA (company engaged in metallurgical sector - public company) and lynx Participações e Empreendimentos Ltda and was a member of the Advisory Board of Almeida Junior Group (company engaged in development and construction of shopping malls) and FutureKids of Brazil Services. e Comércio Ltda. (Education sector company – School of languages). In addition, he was president of Polaroid Brazil Ltda. (company engaged in making cartridges and printers) for 7 years, from 1994 to 2000 Circle International Trade Ltda. (company engaged in agriculture and livestock) for 6 years and Vice President of Systems and Mobile Voko Ltda. (company engaged in making office furniture) for 4 years, between 1991 and 1994. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Faculdade de Administração de São Paulo, Universidade de São Paulo, has a Master in Business Administration from Penn State University - California, in the United States and specialization in Strategic Marketing from Harvard Business School and Marketing in the International Institute for Management Development - IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland.