Clive Beddoe Mr. Clive J. Beddoe serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of WestJet Airlines Ltd. Mr. Beddoe is the President of The Hanover Group of Companies, a private investment company, and a former Director of Alberta Investment Management Corp. Mr. Beddoe, a successful entrepreneur, brings to WestJet a strong background in financial planning and strategic management. Mr. Beddoe is a private pilot and has been licensed to fly numerous types of aircraft. It was through this keen interest in aircraft that he became involved with the formation of WestJet. Mr. Beddoe served as President of WestJet until September 2006 and the Chief Executive Officer of WestJet until September 2007. On February 10, 2009, Mr. Beddoe relinquished his role as Executive Chairman of WestJet in favour of acting solely as Chair of the Board. Mr. Beddoe has been the recipient of honorary degrees from the University of Calgary and Wilfred Laurier University and was appointed the 2010/2011 Jarislowsky Resident Fellow in Business Management at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary. In 2012, Mr. Beddoe was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame and, in 2013, was inducted into the Calgary Business Hall of Fame.

Gregg Saretsky Mr. Gregg A. Saretsky serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of WestJet Airlines Ltd. He joined WestJet in June 2009 as Vice-President of WestJet Vacations, before being named Executive Vice-President, Operations, for WestJet in October 2009. Mr. Saretsky began his career in aviation with Canadian Airlines in 1985 as a route development planner and rose through the ranks to the position of Vice-President, Airports, and Vice-President, Marketing, before joining Alaska Airlines in 1998 as Senior Vice-President, Marketing & Planning. He also served as Executive Vice-President of Flight Operations and Marketing, responsible for the airline's flight crews, operations, and consumer programs and activities. Mr. Saretsky holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and Biochemistry and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of British Columbia (UBC). In 2012, Mr. Saretsky was named Alberta’s Business Person of the Year by Venture Magazine and in 2013 Mr. Saretsky was named top new CEO by Canadian Business magazine. Mr. Saretsky currently sits on the Board of alumni UBC.

Christopher Burley Mr. Christopher M. Burley serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of WestJet Airlines Ltd. He is on the board of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and is the former Non-Executive Chairman of Parallel Energy Inc., the administrator of Parallel Energy Trust, a publicly traded oil and gas mutual fund trust. He spent over two decades in the investment banking industry and was Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Energy at Merrill Lynch before his retirement in 2008. Mr. Burley has a Bachelor of Science degree with a certificate of Honours Standing (Geophysics) and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario.

Harry Taylor Mr. Harry P. Taylor serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance of WestJet Airlines Ltd. Mr. Taylor He is responsible for the overall financial management of WestJet, its financial reporting and long-term financial planning, as well as for multiple corporate functions including audit and advisory, controllership, investor relations, procurement and materials, treasury and tax. Before joining WestJet, Mr. Taylor spent more than 20 years in retail and consumer packaged goods. He held senior finance and operating leadership roles with Canadian Tire Corporation, Holt Renfrew, Home Depot, and Frito-Lay in both Canada and the United States. Mr. Taylor began his career in professional services, serving clients for McKinsey & Company for five years and Ernst & Young for three years. Mr. Taylor earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Trinity College, University of Toronto in 1983, a Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in 1985 and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario in 1988.

Craig Maccubbin Mr. Craig Maccubbin serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer of the Company. Mr. Maccubbin joins WestJet from Southwest Airlines, where he was most recently the chief technology officer. In this role, he was responsible for leading technology operations, including all infrastructure and mobile platforms for the airline, while leading a team of 500 employees. During his 25-year career, Mr. Maccubbin has held a number of leadership positions, including chief information officer for organizations such as Spirit Airlines, LasVegas.com and Black Entertainment Television.

Robert Cummings Mr. Robert Cummings serves as Executive Vice President of WestJet Airlines Ltd. Bob Cummings became EVP, Sales, Marketing and Guest Experience, in 2009. His responsibilities include corporate development, network planning and scheduling, revenue management, airline partnerships, marketing and communications, sales, distribution (including call centres), guest experience planning, revenue management and network planning, and WestJet Vacations. Prior to that, he held the title of EVP, Guest Experience and Marketing. Prior to joining WestJet, Mr. Cummings worked for over eight years in the wireless industry in Canada including a one-year position in Romania launching the country's first mobile phone service. Mr. Cummings achieved his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics in 1989 from the University of Victoria, followed by a Masters in Business Administration from Queen's University in 1992.

Cameron Kenyon Mr. Cameron Kenyon serves as Executive Vice President - Operations of WestJet Airlines Ltd. In this role, Mr. Kenyon is responsible for WestJet's Guest Experience Teams (Contact Centre, Airports, and Inflight), Flight Operations (including the Operational Control Center), Technical (Maintenance) Operations, and Continuous Improvement. Mr. Kenyon joins WestJet from Mountain Aviation in Denver, Colorado, where he continues to serve as Executive Director for the company’s Board of Directors. Prior to Mountain Aviation, he served WestJet in the same role he’s currently in as Executive Vice-President, Operations from 2011 to 2013. Before joining WestJet in 2011, Mr. Kenyon was with Lynx Aviation, a Frontier Airlines’ regional airline in Denver, Colorado, where he served as president and chief operating officer. Prior to Lynx Aviation, Mr. Kenyon held a variety of positions at Frontier Airlines including Director of Flight Operations Training, Chief Pilot, and subsequently Vice-President, Flight Operations, from 2000 to 2008. Mr. Kenyon graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1986 where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Political Science. He obtained his Master of Arts degree in international affairs from American University that same year. Following his graduation, Mr. Kenyon served in the United States Navy from 1986 to 1994 in a variety of positions including pilot training officer, safety officer, mission commander and standardization pilot. He also attended the Aviation Safety Officer School at the Naval Postgraduate School in 1993 and obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado School of Law in 1997.

Barbara Munroe Ms. Barbara Elaine Munroe serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate Services and General Counsel of the company. Ms. Munroe joined WestJet in November 2011 as VP, General Counsel and was promoted to SVP, Corporate Services and General Counsel in June 2015. In her role she is responsible for the airline's legal and compliance function as well as multiple corporate functions including corporate real estate, regulatory, government relations and fuel and environment. Ms. Munroe began her law career with Blake, Cassels & Graydon, LLP in Calgary before moving to SMART technologies where she led the legal department for eight years in senior roles. She then moved to Imperial Oil for several years where she held roles of senior counsel and assistant general counsel, upstream. Ms. Munroe obtained her Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws degrees from the University of Calgary. She sits on the Crescent Point Energy Corp. board of directors.

Mark Porter Mr. Mark Porter serves as the Executive Vice President, People and Culture of the Company. Mr. Porter is responsible for overseeing all aspects of WestJet's People (human resources) department including people relations, labour relations, talent management, organizational development, recruitment, total rewards and internal communications and culture. Prior to coming to WestJet, Mr. Porter spent almost a decade as senior vice-president of human resources with Shaw Communications. Mr. Porter also worked at Molson Canada as the Chief People Officer as well as Bombardier as an aircraft engineer before transitioning into a role in human resources. Mr. Porter has his higher national diploma in mechanical engineering with postgraduate diplomas in manufacturing management and human resources management from the University of Ulster, Northern Ireland, and his Master of Business Administration in applied general management from the University of Sussex, England. He sits on the volunteer board for Outward Bound Canada which helps underprivileged kids with self-development, leadership and unlocking their true potential.

Ed Sims Mr. Ed Sims is Executive Vice-President - Commercial of the company, He is responsibility for all aspects of the commercial function within WestJet including sales, marketing, product, network planning, revenue management, corporate development, airline partnerships and WestJet Vacations. Ed will join WestJet on May 29, 2017. Ed's career spans more than 30 years in the tourism and aviation industries, encompassing airlines and tour operators, as well as air traffic control. He has worked in the European and Australasian markets, holding senior commercial and general leadership positions within: Tui, Thomas Cook, Virgin Groups and Air New Zealand where he headed up the international wide-body business. His most recent role was as CEO of Airways, New Zealand's air navigation service provider.

Allan Jackson Mr. Allan W. Jackson serves as Lead Independent Director of WestJet Airlines Ltd. Mr. Allan Jackson is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Arci Ltd., a private real estate investment company, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Jackson Enterprises Inc., a private holding and consulting company. Mr. Jackson serves as Chair of the board of directors for Canadian Western Bank (CWB) and previously served as a director of Princeton Developments Ltd., a private real estate development and management company. Mr. Jackson received his Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Bradley Armitage Mr. Bradley Carr Armitage serves as Non-independent Directorof the company. He is the Chair of the WestJet Employee Association. He first joined WestJet in 2011 as a Customer Service Agent and in 2012 he joined the employee association as a representative in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Mr. Armitage has been an active member of WEA, last holding the position of Secretary before his appointment to Chair in January 2017. Prior to WestJet, he worked mainly in federal and provincial politics, advising on the political and economic climate of Nova Scotia, as well as working within the party system on policy and organization. Mr. Armitage attended Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia Community College and Université Sainte-Anne, and is currently enrolled in the Industrial Relations program at Queens University.

Hugh Bolton Mr. Hugh John Bolton serves as Independent Director of WestJet Airlines Ltd Mr. Bolton is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Alberta Institute of Chartered Accountants, and the former Chairman, CEO and partner of Coopers & Lybrand Canada, Chartered Accountants. Mr. Bolton is currently the non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors of EPCOR Utilities Inc., an integrated energy company. He is also a board member of Teck Resources Limited and Capital Power Corporation and a former board member of the Canadian National Railway Company, TD Bank Financial Group, and Matrikon Inc. Mr. Bolton received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Alberta. In 2006, he was made a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors (Canada). In 2010 he received a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Alberta Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Ronald Brenneman Mr. Ronald Alvin Brenneman serves as Independent Director of WestJet Airlines Ltd. since September 2009. Mr. Brenneman is a corporate director and was Executive Vice-Chairman of Suncor Energy Inc. (an integrated energy company) from August 2009 until February 2010. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Petro-Canada from January 2000 until August 2009. Prior to joining Petro-Canada in 2000, he spent more than 30 years with Imperial Oil Ltd. and its then parent company Exxon Corporation. Mr. Brenneman also serves on the boards of Scotiabank and BCE Inc. Mr. Brenneman holds a B.Sc. (in chemical engineering) from the University of Toronto and a M.Sc. (in control systems) from the University of Manchester.

Brett Godfrey Mr. Brett Alan Godfrey serves as Independent Director of WestJet Airlines Ltd., since August 22, 2006. Mr. Godfrey is the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Blue (now Virgin Australia), a publicly listed airline. Mr. Godfrey brings valuable experience in the airline industry to WestJet. He has worked for various Virgin Group airlines, starting in the early 1990’s with Virgin Atlantic as its Finance Manager. In 1997, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Virgin Express, a low-fare publicly listed airline in Belgium, before launching Virgin Blue, an airline he conceptualized and implemented in 2000 and retired from 10 years later. Mr. Godfrey is a board member of Auckland International Airport; Tourism Australia, Australia’s national tourism marketing agency; and Room to Read (Australia), a not-for-profit organization. He holds a business degree from Victoria University and is a Chartered Accountant. Mr. Godfrey was awarded the Australian Centenary Medal for his service to tourism and aviation, was recognized as the Australian Chief Executive of the Year by the Customer Service Institute of Australia, and the Outstanding Chartered Accountant in Business by the Australian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

S. Barry Jackson Mr. S. Barry Jackson serves as Independent Director of WestJet Airlines Ltd., since February 24, 2009. Mr. Barry Jackson is a corporate director and was formerly President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Crestar Energy Inc. He has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1974 and held senior executive positions with Northstar Energy Corporation and Crestar. Mr. Jackson has a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta. He has served on the boards of several public companies and was made a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2010. Mr. Jackson is the Chair of TransCanada Corporation and TransCanada PipeLines Limited. In addition to his public company directorships, Mr. Jackson is also a director of Laricina Energy Ltd.

L. Jacques Menard Mr. L. Jacques Menard, O.C. O.Q. serves as Independent Director of WestJet Airlines Ltd. Mr. Ménard is the current Chairman of BMO Nesbitt Burns, an investment advisory and wealth management firm, and President of BMO Financial Group, Québec, a highly diversified financial services organization. He currently sits on several boards including Claridge Inc., Stingray Digital, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and the Montreal Alouettes. He is the former Chairman of Hydro-Québec, the Investment Dealers Association of Canada and the Task Force on Sustainability of the Quebec Health Care and Social Services System. Mr. Ménard is a graduate of Collège Sainte-Marie, holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Loyola College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario. He has also received honorary doctorates from Concordia University, York University, the Université de Montréal and the Université de Sherbrooke. Mr. Ménard is a Companion of the Order of Canada and an Officer of the Order of Quebec.

Janice Rennie Ms. Janice Gaye Rennie serves as Independent Director of WestJet Airlines Ltd. since August 3, 2011. Ms. Rennie currently sits on the board of Major Drilling Group Inc., Methanex Corp., Teck Resources Limited and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. She has held senior management positions with a number of companies including, most recently, EPCOR Utilities Inc. where she served as Senior Vice-President of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness. Prior to 2004, Ms. Rennie was Principal of Rennie & Associates, which provided investment and related advice to small and mid-sized companies. Ms. Rennie holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta. In 2012, Ms. Rennie was made a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors.