Name Description

Khoon Hong Kuok Mr. Kuok Khoon Hong serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Wilmar International Ltd. since March 24, 2006. He is overall in charge of the management of the Group with a particular focus on new business developments. He has extensive experience in the industry and has been involved in the grains, edible oils and oilseeds businesses since 1973. Mr. Kuok has completed many projects involving the establishment of oil palm plantations in Asia and Africa, as well as the processing of grains, edible oils and oilseeds. Mr. Kuok graduated from University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

YanKui Mu Mr. Mu Yankui serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer - China of the company. Mr Mu was appointed Head of Northern Region & Grains Trading, China Division in July 2007, following the completion of the Group’s merger and restructuring exercise. He holds senior positions in our various key operating companies in China, which he joined since 2000. He was formerly the Vice President of a state-owned company, Hebei Province Oils & Grains Group Co. Ltd. He graduated from the Zhengzhou Oils & Grains College in 1985, with a major in Oils & Fats Engineering.

Kiam Kong Ho Mr. Ho Kiam Kong is Chief Financial Officer of the Company, since November 1, 2011. He is responsible for Wilmar International Limited Group's finance, treasury and risk management functions as well as investor relations and corporate communications. From November 1, 1999 to June 30, 2001, he serves as Regional Head of Corporate Finance of Philips Electronics Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, from July 1, 2001 to May 30, 2003 as Head of Treasury and Finance in LG. Philips Displays International Ltd. He also served from January 2009 to June 2011 as Board member of TCL Corporation, a company listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from May 2008 to May 2010, as Chairman of the Board, European Chamber of Commerce of China, Shanghai.

Seck Guan Pua Mr. Pua Seck Guan is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective January 1, 2016. He oversees and manages the business divisions of the Group and assists CEO Mr Kuok Khoon Hong in the development of new businesses. Concurrently, he is the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited, an integrated real estate owner, developer and manager listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Mr Pua has over 25 years of real estate experience in property investment, development and management across various asset classes, as well as in the creation and management of both private and listed real estate funds. Widely regarded as a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) pioneer in Singapore, Mr Pua was instrumental in establishing REITs listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange such as CapitaMall Trust and CapitaRetail China Trust. Earlier, Mr Pua held concurrent positions as the Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand Retail Limited, CapitaMall Trust Management Pte. Ltd., and CapitaLand Financial Limited. He holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Building (First Class Honours) from the National University of Singapore.

La-Mei Teo Ms. Teo La-Mei serves as Group Legal Counsel, Company Secretary of the company. Ms Teo was appointed Group Legal Counsel and Company Secretary in August 2009. She is responsible for overseeing the Wilmar Group’s legal and corporate secretarial functions. Ms Teo is also concurrently the Company Secretary and Legal Counsel for Shangri-La Hotel Limited Group of companies, a position which she has held since August 1988. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore and is a member of the Corporate Governance & Regulatory Committee of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce.

Yu Xin Niu Mr. Niu Yu Xin serves as General Manager, China of the company. Mr Niu was appointed Head of Central Region & Oils Trading, China Division in July 2007, following the completion of the Group’s merger and restructuring exercise. He holds senior positions in our various key operating companies in China, which he joined since 2001. Prior to that, he was the General Manager of Kanghui Oils & Fats Co. Ltd. He graduated with a Masters in Economics from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Miow Ching Sng Ms. Sng Miow Ching serves as Group Financial Controller of the company. Ms Sng has been the Group Financial Controller since October 2001. Her past positions include Group Financial Controller of the OCK Group and Regional Financial Controller of Martin Clinch & Associates (S) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of a Swiss multinational group. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom.

Jean-Luc Bahbot Mr. Jean-Luc Robert Bahbot serves as Group Head of Sugar of the company. Mr Bohbot joined the Group in 2011 to set up and develop the Wilmar Sugar – Trading Division. Mr Bohbot has extensive experience in the sugar trading business and prior to joining the Group, he was the Managing Director of a large European based trading company and the Managing Director of Eagle Trading, the Hong Kong-based Kuok Group joint venture for sugar trading. Mr Bohbot holds a post-master’s degree in market finance and risk management from University of Paris Dauphine, France.

Hang Chwee Beh Capt. Beh Hang Chwee serves as Group Head of Shipping of the company. Captain Beh is the Managing Director of Raffles Shipping Corporation Pte Ltd and is responsible for the shipping operations of the Group. He is the CEO and founder of the Raffles Shipping Group of Companies which has since November 2008 become a member of the Wilmar International Group. He is currently a member of the Singapore Nautical Institute as well as a member of the Singapore Institute of Arbitrators.

Nam-Hai Chua Prof. Chua Nam-Hai W. Ph.D. is Chief Scientific Advisor of Wilmar International Ltd. Professor Chua Nam-Hai joined the Group as the Chief Scientific Advisor in September 2007. Professor Chua has been the Andrew W. Mellon Professor and Head of the Laboratory of Plant Molecular Biology at Rockefeller University in the United States of America since 1988. He has served and continues to serve on advisory boards of government-related and private institutions in 16 countries worldwide, including the Unites States of America, the PRC, India, the United Kingdom, France and Singapore. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of the United Kingdom, a Foreign Academician of the China Academy of Sciences and of the Academia Sinica in Taiwan. Professor Chua is an Honorary Research Professor of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Honorary Professor of Peking University and several research institutes of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, including the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology, Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology and the Kunming Institute of Botany. In 2005, he received the International Prize in Biology from the Japan Society for Promotion of Science, and in 2007 he was awarded an Einstein Professorship of the Chinese Academy of Science. Professor Chua received from the Singapore Government the National Science and Technology Medal in 1998 and a Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2002. In recognition of his scientific achievements, the Nanyang Technology University, Singapore conferred upon him an honorary degree of Doctor of Science in 2008. In 2010, The American Society of Plant Biologists honoured him with The Lawrence Bogorad Award for Excellence in Plant Biology Research. Professor Chua obtained his PhD in biology from Harvard University.

Jeremy Goon Mr. Jeremy Goon serves as Chief Sustainability Officer of the company. Mr Jeremy Goon, the Chief Sustainability Officer has been responsible for the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) function since June 2007. He also oversees the Group’s Carbon Offset Credit Development, which includes Clean Development Mechanism projects and other Carbon Capture Initiatives. His past positions include, Head of European Operations for Kuok Oils and Grains in Germany and the Netherlands. He has also served as Head of Brand Management and Marketing for the Group’s Vietnam operations. He holds a degree in law and management science from Keele University in the UK.

Rahul Kale Mr. Rahul Kale serves as Group Head - Oleochemicals & Biofuels of the company. Mr Kale joined the Group in March 2005 and is responsible for the global biofuels and oleochemicals business of the Group. Mr Kale formerly headed the oleochemicals business for Peter Cremer GMBH and was the Managing Director of Peter Cremer Singapore. Prior to that, he headed the Marketing and Operations division for Natural Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, Malaysia. Mr Kale started his career with Brooke Bond, India as a management trainee in 1984. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics from the University of Delhi.

Kim Guan Lim Mr. Lim Kim Guan serves as Group Head - Edible Oils of the company. Mr Thomas Lim joined the Group in August 1999 and was appointed Group Head, Edible Oils in January 2016. He is responsible for the Group’s global edible oils trading and oversees the edible oils supply chain management. Prior to this appointment, Mr Lim was General Manager – Trading (Edible Oils) from 2011 to 2015, Head of Philippines operations from 2007 to 2008 and Head of European operations from 2005 to 2006. He holds a Degree in Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from the Nanyang Technological University.

Matthew Morgenroth Mr. Matthew John Morgenroth serves as Group Technical Head of the company. Mr Morgenroth has served as the Technical Head since 2000. He has held various production and project engineering positions in Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) from 1986 to 2000. He graduated in 1985 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science (Chemical Engineering) degree.

Hendri Saksti Mr. Hendri Saksti serves as Country Head, Indonesia of the company. Mr. Saksti joined the Group’s Indonesian operations in 1994 as a Branch Manager, responsible for the palm oil business. In 1996, he was appointed Finance and Accounts Director. He is currently in charge of the Group’s fertiliser business, several manufacturing plants and the marketing of our consumer pack cooking oil in Indonesia.

Soo Chay Tan Mr. Tan Soo Chay serves as Group Head of Internal Audit of the company. Mr Tan has been the Head of Internal Audit since 2001. Prior to that, he was with the WBL Group of companies from 1995 to 2001 as Internal Audit Manager. He was with an international accounting firm from 1992 to 1995. He graduated from Nanyang Technological University with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree. Mr Tan is a non-practising Certified Public Accountant registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore and also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Singapore.

Chek Toong Yee Mr. Yee Chek Toong serves as Country Head, Malaysia of the company. Mr. Yee was appointed Head of Operations, Malaysia in July 2007, following the completion of the Group’s merger and restructuring exercise. He joined PGEO Edible Oils Sdn Bhd in 1980 and is presently the Chairman and Managing Director of PGEO Group Sdn Bhd. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree majoring in Chemistry from the University of Malaya.

Teng Yang Yeo Mr. Yeo Teng Yang serves as Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of Wilmar International Ltd. since July 14, 2006. He has a varied international career spanning senior positions in the Ministry of Finance and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ambassador to the European Community in Brussels as well as Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank, Manila and Advisor at the International Monetary Fund, Washington D.C. besides his extensive banking experience. From 1995 to 2000, he was the Senior Executive Vice President of United Overseas Bank Ltd, Singapore, with management responsibilities in treasury, international banking business, fund management, stockbroking and risk management. He also served as a Board Member of Korea First Bank, South Korea, from 2000 to 2005. Mr Yeo holds a Bachelor of Social Science Honours degree from the then University of Singapore and a Masters degree in Economics from Yale University, USA. He was appointed on 14 July 2006 and was last re-appointed on 24 April 2015 to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Martua Sitorus Mr. Martua Sitorus is the Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Wilmar International Ltd. Mr. Sitorus has been instrumental in the development of the Group’s business operations in Indonesia. He is in charge of the Group’s operations in Indonesia and plantation operations. He holds a degree in economics from HKBP Nomensen University in Medan, Indonesia.

Khoon Ean Kuok Mr. Kuok Khoon Ean is Non-Executive Director of Wilmar International Ltd. since July 2, 2007. He is the Chairman of Kuok (Singapore) Limited, a Director of Kerry Group Limited and the Managing Director of Kerry Holdings Limited. He is the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. He is an independent non-executive director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and IHH Healthcare Berhad, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Bursa Malaysia respectively. Mr Kuok has served as the Chairman of Shangri- La Asia Limited from April 2008 to August 2013 and remained as a Non-Executive Director till June 2014. Mr Kuok holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Nottingham University, UK.

Khoon Hua Kuok Mr. Kuok Khoon Hua serves as Non-Executive Director of the company. He is the Chairman of Kerry Holdings Limited, the main investment holding company of the Kuok Group in Hong Kong. He is also a director of Kerry Group Limited, Kuok (Singapore) Limited and Kerry Wines Limited; a non-executive director of Kerry Properties Limited, and an executive director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. Both Kerry Properties Limited and Kerry Logistics Network Limited are companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr Kuok holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University.

Juan Luciano Mr. Juan Ricardo Luciano serves as Non-Executive Director of Wilmar International Ltd. since June 20, 2012. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM). ADM is one of the world’s leading agricultural processors and food-ingredient providers. Mr Luciano joined ADM in 2011 as executive vice president and chief operating officer. He was named president of the company in February 2014, and was appointed CEO in January 2015. In November 2015, he added Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors to his responsibilities. Mr Luciano previously spent 25 years at The Dow Chemical Company, where he last served as executive vice president and president of the performance division. Mr Luciano is a member of the board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company, and a Governor of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, where he serves as Midwest chair of the organization’s National Trustees Board. He holds an industrial engineering degree from the Buenos Aires Institute of Technology.

Yong-Boon Yeo Mr. Yong-Boon Yeo serves as Non-Executive Director of Wilmar International Ltd. since November 1, 2014. He is the Chairman and Executive Director of Hong Kong-listed Kerry Logistics Network Limited, as well as Deputy Chairman and a Director of Kerry Group Limited. From 1988 to 2011, Mr Yeo served in the Singapore Government, as Minister of State for Finance, then as Minister for Information and the Arts, Health, Trade and Industry, and Foreign Affairs. Prior to 1988, Mr Yeo served in various capacities in the Singapore Armed Forces, Republic of Singapore Air Force and Defence Ministry, attaining the rank of Brigadier-General. Mr Yeo, who was appointed the Chancellor of Nalanda University in July 2015 for a three-year term, chairs the International Advisory Panel of the Nalanda University Governing Board. Mr Yeo is a member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, the Berggruen Institute on Governance, the Panel of Advisers to the Dean of Harvard Business School, the International Advisory Board of IESE Business School, Economic Development Commission, Hong Kong, the International Advisory Committee of National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, the International Advisory Committee of Mitsubishi Corporation and the International Advisory Panel of China Eco-Forum Global. In 2013, he was appointed a member of the Pontifical Commission for Reference on the Economic-Administrative Structure of the Holy See and became a member of the newly-formed Vatican Council for the Economy in May 2014. Mr Yeo has been an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong-listed AIA Group Limited since November 2012. Mr Yeo was awarded the Philippines’ Order of Sikatuna, India’s Padma Bhushan and Australia’s Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia. Mr Yeo graduated from Cambridge University with a double first in engineering in 1976 and also obtained a master of business administration degree (Baker Scholar) from Harvard Business School in 1985.

Thiam Hock Kwah Mr. Kwah Thiam Hock, CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Wilmar International Ltd. since July 14, 2006. He sits on the board of various companies including IFS Capital Limited, Select Group Limited, Excelpoint Technology Ltd and Teho International Inc Ltd. He started his career in 1964 with the Port of Singapore Authority. From 1969 to 1970, he was an Assistant Accountant with the Singapore Textile Industries Limited. Subsequently, he served as the Secretary and Assistant Accountant in Singapore Spinners Private Limited from 1970 to 1973 and later in 1974, he moved on to become the Regional Accountant and Deputy Manager of its related company, IMC (Singapore). Mr Kwah left to join ECICS Holdings Ltd in 1976 and rose to become its President and Chief Executive Officer. He stepped down from ECICS Holdings Ltd in 2003 to assume the position of Principal Officer and Chief Executive Officer of ECICS Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of listed IFS Capital Limited. Mr Kwah retired from ECICS Limited in December 2006 but he remains as the non-executive Director of ECICS Limited. He is a Fellow, Certified Public Accountant of Australia, ICPAS and ACCA. He graduated from the then University of Singapore in 1973 with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree.

Kishore Mahbubani Prof. Kishore Mahbubani serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He had a long career in government while at the same time, writing extensively on public issues. He was with the Singapore Foreign Service for 33 years (1971-2004) where he had postings in Cambodia (1973-74), Malaysia, Washington DC and New York, where he served two postings as Singapore’s Ambassador to the UN and as President of the UN Security Council in January 2001 and May 2002. He was Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Ministry from 1993 to 1998. Currently, he is the Dean and Professor in the Practice of Public Policy at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore. In the world of ideas, he has spoken and published globally.