Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)
WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
66.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs67.20
Open
Rs67.10
Day's High
Rs69.30
Day's Low
Rs66.60
Volume
2,263,585
Avg. Vol
848,653
52-wk High
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bal Goenka
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Suneel Mohnot
|President (Commercial)
|
Altaf Jiwani
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dinesh Jain
|2014
|President - Finance
|
Barry Leonard
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Welspun USA
|
Shashikant Thorat
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Dipali Goenka
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rajesh Mandawewala
|54
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Anil Channa
|Executive Director-Operations, Anjar
|
Milind Hardikar
|2014
|Executive Director - Strategic Affairs, Textiles
|
Mukesh Savlani
|Vice President, Marketing
|
Sasanka Aich
|2014
|Director - Operations, Anjar
|
A. Joshi
|2014
|Director - Operations, Vapi
|
Padma Betai
|2015
|Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Ltd.
|
Arvind Singhal
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Pradeep Poddar
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Ram Sharma
|76
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Arun Todarwal
|60
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Harish Venkateswaran
|2013
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Bal Goenka
|
Suneel Mohnot
|
Altaf Jiwani
|Mr. Altaf Jiwani has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Welspun India Ltd., with effect from 2 February 2015. He has experience of 23 years with organization like RPG group and Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.
|
Dinesh Jain
|
Barry Leonard
|
Shashikant Thorat
|
Dipali Goenka
|
Rajesh Mandawewala
|Mr. Rajesh R. Mandawewala is Joint Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Welspun India Ltd. He was Non-Executive Non-Indepenent Director of the Company. He joined the board of Directors in 1989. He is a Chartered Accountant.
|
Anil Channa
|
Milind Hardikar
|
Mukesh Savlani
|
Sasanka Aich
|
A. Joshi
|
Padma Betai
|
Arvind Singhal
|
Pradeep Poddar
|
Ram Sharma
|Mr. Ram Gopal Sharma is Non-Executive Independent Director of Welspun India Ltd. He joined the Board of Directors in 2008. Mr. Sharma is MA (Econ), B.Com and Fellow of Insurance Institute of India. He has specialised knowledge in the field of life insurance, mutual funds, training, sales and marketing and investment.
|
Arun Todarwal
|Mr. Arun L. Todarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Welspun India Ltd. Mr. Todarwal is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has been practicing since 1981. He is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, National Centre for Quality Management, International Fiscal Association, Bombay Management Association, Bombay Chartered Accountants Society and their study group on International Taxation and Finance.
|
Harish Venkateswaran
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Bal Goenka
|71,130,000
|
Suneel Mohnot
|--
|
Altaf Jiwani
|22,240,000
|
Dinesh Jain
|--
|
Barry Leonard
|--
|
Shashikant Thorat
|2,750,000
|
Dipali Goenka
|86,130,000
|
Rajesh Mandawewala
|88,610,000
|
Anil Channa
|--
|
Milind Hardikar
|--
|
Mukesh Savlani
|--
|
Sasanka Aich
|--
|
A. Joshi
|--
|
Padma Betai
|--
|
Arvind Singhal
|--
|
Pradeep Poddar
|--
|
Ram Sharma
|--
|
Arun Todarwal
|--
|
Harish Venkateswaran
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Bal Goenka
|0
|0
|
Suneel Mohnot
|0
|0
|
Altaf Jiwani
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Jain
|0
|0
|
Barry Leonard
|0
|0
|
Shashikant Thorat
|0
|0
|
Dipali Goenka
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Mandawewala
|0
|0
|
Anil Channa
|0
|0
|
Milind Hardikar
|0
|0
|
Mukesh Savlani
|0
|0
|
Sasanka Aich
|0
|0
|
A. Joshi
|0
|0
|
Padma Betai
|0
|0
|
Arvind Singhal
|0
|0
|
Pradeep Poddar
|0
|0
|
Ram Sharma
|0
|0
|
Arun Todarwal
|0
|0
|
Harish Venkateswaran
|0
|0