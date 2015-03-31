Name Description

Altaf Jiwani Mr. Altaf Jiwani has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Welspun India Ltd., with effect from 2 February 2015. He has experience of 23 years with organization like RPG group and Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.

Rajesh Mandawewala Mr. Rajesh R. Mandawewala is Joint Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Welspun India Ltd. He was Non-Executive Non-Indepenent Director of the Company. He joined the board of Directors in 1989. He is a Chartered Accountant.

Ram Sharma Mr. Ram Gopal Sharma is Non-Executive Independent Director of Welspun India Ltd. He joined the Board of Directors in 2008. Mr. Sharma is MA (Econ), B.Com and Fellow of Insurance Institute of India. He has specialised knowledge in the field of life insurance, mutual funds, training, sales and marketing and investment.