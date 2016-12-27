Name Description

Gareth Davis Mr. Gareth Davis is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of William Hill PLC. Mr. Davis recently retired as Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (Imperial Tobacco) after 14 years in the role. He joined Imperial Tobacco in 1972 as a management trainee and undertook various roles in the business, including Managing Director of International Operations from 1988. He was appointed Chief Executive in 1996 and led the demerger of Imperial Tobacco from Hanson plc and subsequent listings on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. He played a key role in the development and execution of Imperial Tobacco's strategy and its development into a multi-national business. Since 2003, Mr. Davis has also been a non-executive director of Wolseley plc, where he is also senior independent director. He is Chairman of DS Smith PLC.

Philip Bowcock Mr. Philip Bowcock is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He is responsible for Group strategy, operational management, leadership of the Executive team. He was CFO, Cineworld Group Plc; Finance Director, Luminar Group Holdings Plc; Financial Controller & Head of Corporate Development, Barratt Developments PLC; Property Finance Director, Tesco PLC; Vice President Finance, Hilton Group plc. He is Chartered Management Accountant.

Luke Thomas Mr. Luke Thomas is Company Secretary of the company. He was Head of Governance, Centrica plc, Group Deputy Secretary, RSA Insurance Group plc Deputy Secretary, Spirent Communications plc.

Mark Brooker Mr. Mark Brooker has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 3 April 2017. He was formerly Chief Operating Officer and an Executive Director at Betfair Group having previously held the position of Managing Director of the company's Sports business. Prior to joining Betfair Mark had extensive experience in corporate broking at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and NatWest Markets.

Roy Gardner Sir Roy Gardner is Non-Executive Independent Director of William Hill PLC., effective 3 March 2014. He is Senior Adviser, Credit Suisse Group; Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants; Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts; Fellow of the City & Guilds Institute; Board of Governors St Albans School. He was Chairman, Compass Group plc; Chairman, Plymouth Argyle Football Club; Chairman, Manchester United plc; Chief Executive, Centrica plc; Group Finance Director, British Gas plc; Executive Director, General Electric Company plc; Chief Operating Officer, Northern Telecom; Chairman, EnServe Group Ltd.; Non-executive Director, Willis Group Holdings plc; Visiting Fellow, Oxford University Chairman; Advisory Board of the Energy Futures Lab at Imperial College London; Chairman, Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network.

Georgina Harvey Ms. Georgina Harvey is Non-Executive Independent Director of William Hill PLC. Her Current directorships: Big Yellow Group PLC (Non-executive Director) McColl’s Retail Group plc (Senior Independent Director). Her Managing Director of Regionals, Trinity Mirror plc; Managing Director of Wallpaper Group, IPC Media; Managing Director of IPC Advertising, IPC Media; Sales Director, IPC Magazines; Various sales and advertisement roles, Express Newspapers.

Ashley Highfield Mr. Ashley Highfield is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of William Hill PLC., with effect from 16 November 2017. He is Director of Johnston Press PLC (Chief Executive) News Media Association (NMA) (Chairman). His Former roles: Managing Director and Vice President, Microsoft UK; CEO, Project Kangaroo; Director, New Media & Technology; Member of executive board, BBC; Managing Director, Flextech Interactive Limited.

David Lowden Mr. David S. Lowden serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of William Hill PLC. His Current directorships: Michael Page International plc (Non-executive Chairman) Berendsen plc (Non-executive Director). His former roles: Non-executive Director, Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc; Chief Executive, Taylor Nelson Sofres PLC; Chief Operating Officer, Taylor Nelson Sofres PLC; Group Finance Director, Taylor Nelson Sofres PLC; Group Finance Director, Asprey Plc; Chief Financial Officer, A.C. Nielsen Corporation; Various senior finance roles in Norcros Plc; Federal Express Corporation and KPMG.

John O'Reilly Mr. John P. O'Reilly is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since 2 January 2017. He is Trustee of New Bridge Foundation. He is Non-executive Director, Telecity Group; Non-executive Chairman, Grand Parade Limited; Managing Director, Online, Coral Interactive (Gibraltar) Limited; Various roles including Executive Director, Ladbrokes plc.

Robin Terrell Mr. Robin Terrell is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 2 January 2017. He held Various roles including Chief Customer Officer; Interim Managing Director UK; Group Multichannel Director, Tesco plc.