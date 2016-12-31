Name Description

Galen Weston Mr. Galen G. Weston is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of George Weston Ltd. He is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Loblaw Companies Limited. He previously held several senior executive positions with Loblaw Companies Limited and its subsidiaries, including as President. Prior to joining Loblaw Companies Limited, he was an investment banking analyst for Salomon Brothers in the U.K. Mr. Weston graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. and from Columbia University with an M.B.A. Mr. Weston is Chairman and a trustee of the Corporation’s subsidiary, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Chairman and director of President’s Choice Bank and a director of Wittington Investments, Limited. Mr. Weston has announced his intention not to stand for re-election as a trustee of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust at its upcoming annual meeting.

Richard Dufresne Mr. Richard Dufresne is a Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of George Weston Ltd. Mr. Dufresne is joining Weston from a Canadian food distributor where for the past number of years he has held the position of Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he held senior positions within the investment banking sector. Mr. Richard Dufresne, who held the position of Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at Metro Inc. until March 2012.

Gordon Currie Mr. Gordon A. M. Currie serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer of George Weston Ltd. Mr. Currie, who prior to September 2005 was Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Direct Energy. His experience in private practice and in the business sector will enable Mr. Currie to contribute to a wide variety of strategic and business initiatives within Weston and its affiliated companies. He holds an LL.B. from the University of Toronto and a BA from The University of Western Ontario.

Rashid Wasti Mr. Rashid Wasti serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Talent Officer of George Weston Limited. Prior to this he held the position of senior partner with Egon Zehnder International until November 2013

Robert Balcom Mr. Robert A. Balcom is a Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of George Weston Ltd.

Geoffrey Wilson Mr. Geoffrey H. Wilson is a Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Business Intelligence and Communications of George Weston Limited.

Khush Dadyburjor Mr. Khush Dadyburjor is a Chief Strategy Officer of George Weston Ltd. He was the Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of George Weston Limited. Mr. Dadyburjor was also an officer of Nortel, serving in the capacity of Vice President & Global Head, M&A at Nortel Networks Canada.

J. Robert Prichard Mr. J. Robert S. (Rob) Prichard, O.C., O. Ont., serves as Lead Independent Director of George Weston Ltd. Mr. Prichard is the non-executive Chair of Torys LLP, Chair of the board of directors of Metrolinx, the regional transportation agency for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, and Chairman of Bank of Montreal. He is a former President and CEO of Metrolinx. Mr. Prichard is a past President and Chief Executive Officer and a former director of Torstar Corporation and President Emeritus of the University of Toronto. Mr. Prichard graduated from the University of Chicago with an M.B.A., from the University of Toronto with an LL.B., and from Yale Law School with an LL.M. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Member of the Order of Ontario, a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. In addition to his public board memberships listed below, Mr. Prichard is a trustee of the Hospital for Sick Children.

Alannah Weston Ms. Alannah Weston serves as Non-Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Weston was named Deputy Chairman of Selfridges Group Limited in 2014. Prior to her role as Deputy Chairman, she was the Creative Director of Selfridges from 2004 to 2014. Ms. Weston graduated from Oxford University with an M.A. Ms. Weston is the Chair of the Selfridges Group Foundation. She is also on the board of the Blue Marine Foundation and the Reta Lila Howard Foundation, based in the U.K. Ms. Weston is a director of Wittington Investments, Limited.

Isabelle Marcoux Ms. Isabelle Marcoux serves as an Independent Director of George Weston Ltd. Ms. Marcoux is Chair of the board of directors of Transcontinental Inc., a major Canadian printing, publishing and flexible packaging company. Prior to joining Transcontinental Inc. in 1998, Ms. Marcoux practiced corporate and securities law at McCarthy Tétrault LLP. Ms. Marcoux has an LL.B. in Civil Law and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from McGill University. In addition to her public board memberships listed below, Ms. Marcoux serves as a director of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation and is involved with numerous other non-profit organizations. In 2016, she served as Co-Chair of Centraide of Greater Montreal’s campaign.

Sarabjit Marwah Mr. Sarabjit S. Marwah serves as an Independent Director of George Weston Ltd. Mr. Marwah is a Senator with the Senate of Canada. Mr. Marwah is the former Vice-Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Mr. Marwah has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles. He obtained an undergraduate degree in Economics (Honours) from the University of Calcutta and a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Delhi. In addition to his public board memberships listed below, Mr. Marwah serves as a trustee and Vice-Chair of the Hospital for Sick Children and as a member of the board of directors of the Toronto International Film Festival. He was past Chair of the Humber River Regional Hospital and a past member of the board of directors of the C.D. Howe Institute.

Gordon Nixon Mr. Gordon Melbourne Nixon, C.M., O. Ont., serves as an Independent Director of George Weston Limited. Mr. Nixon is the Chair of BCE Inc. and the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada, a position he held from August 2001 to August 2014. Mr. Nixon first joined RBC Dominion Securities Inc. in 1979, where he held a number of operating positions, one of which was as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Nixon earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen’s University and holds Honorary Doctorates of Laws from Queen’s University and Dalhousie University. He is a Member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario. In addition to his public board memberships listed below, Mr. Nixon sits on the Advisory Board of KingSett Canadian Real Estate Income Fund L.P., is Chairman of MaRS Discovery District and also chairs the Queen’s University Capital Campaign. He is also a trustee of the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Thomas Rahilly Mr. Thomas F. Rahilly serves as an Independent Director of George Weston Ltd. Mr. Rahilly, a corporate director, is a former Vice Chairman of RBC Capital Markets, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada, a position he held from 1996 until his retirement at the end of 2006. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Rahilly was an investment banker for over 30 years. Mr. Rahilly graduated from the University of Toronto with a B.A., an LL.B. and an M.A.

Robert Sawyer Mr. Robert Sawyer is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Sawyer, a corporate director, is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Rona Inc. Prior to this role, Mr. Sawyer held various senior executive roles with Metro Inc., including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sawyer also sits on the board of Walter Group, a private investment company. He was formerly on the board of Accueil Bonneau and is the former President of the annual fundraiser of La Maison du Père and the food bank, Moisson Montreal.

Christianne Strauss Ms. Christianne L. (Christi) Strauss serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Strauss, a corporate director, is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Cereal Partners Worldwide, a General Mills joint venture with Nestlé, a position she held from 2006 to 2012. Ms. Strauss joined General Mills in 1986 where she held various executive positions including the President of General Mills Canada from 1996 to 2006. Ms. Strauss obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Dartmouth College. Ms. Strauss is a past chair of Advertising Standards Canada and Canadian Food Information Council. She is a former board member of The Stratford Festival and Food and Consumer Products of Canada.