George Joseph Mr. George Joseph is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Wonderla Holidays Limited, since September 12, 2011. He was appointed as an additional Director of our Company on June 27, 2011 and as our Director and Chairman on September 12, 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Kerala University. He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers and an Associate of the Institute of Bankers, London. Prior to being appointed on the Board he has acted as chairman and managing director of Syndicate Bank and worked in Canara Bank for over 37 years in various capacities from 1969 to 2006. He is also the non-executive independent director of Muthoot Finance Limited.

M. Ravikumar Mr. M. A. Ravikumar is General Manager - Administration of Wonderla Holidays Limited. He joined Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited on March 1, 2000 and shifted to the rolls of the Company pursuant to the merger of Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited with our Company, with effect from April 1, 2008. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Calicut, a master’s degree in science in Counselling and Psychotherapy from the Institute for Behavioral and Management Sciences, Chittor and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kerala. He is currently responsible for coordinating amongst all departments and ensuring smooth operation of the amusement parks, periodic review of performance of all departments, interacting with and providing information to legal and other consultants to protect the interests of our Company. He has 27 years of experience in the field of accounts and general administration, including 13 years with our Group Company, V-Guard Industries Limited. During the Fiscal 2013, he was paid a gross compensation of ` 13.75 lakhs by our Company.

A. Ajikrishnan Mr. A. G. Ajikrishnan is Deputy General Manager - Technical of Wonderla Holidays Limited. He joined Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited on April 1, 2006 and shifted to the rolls of the Company pursuant to the merger of Veega Holidays and Parks Private Limited with the Company, with effect from April 1, 2008. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from University of Calicut, a master’s degree in business administration from Madurai Kamraj University and is an energy manager and energy auditor certified by the National Productivity Council. He is currently responsible for managing the technical aspects of the Company, including developing of new plans for various projects, managing and undertaking civil/construction, mechanical and electrical works. He has 17 years of work experience in the field of engineering, including six years with the Group Company, V-Guard Industries Limited. Prior to joining the Company he has also worked with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre from March, 1997 to November, 1997. During the Fiscal 2013, he was paid a gross compensation of ` 12.71 lakhs by the Company.

Arun Chittilappilly Mr. Arun Kochouseph Chittilappilly is Managing Director, Executive Director of Wonderla Holidays Limited. He was appointed as an additional Director of the Company on January 27, 2003 and as the Director on December 22, 2003. He has been the Managing Director of our Company since April 1, 2012. He holds a masters degree in industrial engineering from Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria, Australia. He has been actively involved in the day to day operations and management of the Company since 2003. He has 11 years of experience in the amusement park industry.

Priya Joseph Ms. Priya Sarah Cheeran Joseph is Whole-time Director of Wonderla Holidays Limited. She was appointed as an additional Director of our Company on January 27, 2003 and as our Director on December 22, 2003. She was appointed as a non-executive director of our Company with effect from March 01, 2013. She holds a post graduate degree in public health from University of Melbourne, Australia. She has been involved in the operations of the food and beverages and human resource departments of our Company since 2005, when our Company started commercial operation. She is also actively involved with the corporate social responsibility related initiatives of our Company. She has over 11 years of experience in the amusement park industry.

P. Unni Mr. P. R. Unni is Chief Manager - Finance and Accounts of Wonderla Holidays Limited. He joined our Company on June 2, 2004. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Calicut and has completed his Chartered Accountancy (Intermediate) certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is currently responsible for finance management, maintenance of accounts and records of our Company, interacting with financial institutions, preparing and filing of applications and other documents and computation of tax. He has 14 years of experience in the field of finance and accounts, including 10 years with our Company. Prior to joining our Company he has also worked with PSN Automobiles Private Limited from December, 2000 to May, 2004. During the Fiscal 2013, he was paid a gross compensation of ` 9.76 lakhs by our Company.