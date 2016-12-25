Name Description

Antti Aarnio-Wihuri Mr. Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri is a Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Director of the Company., since May 18, 1985. He has been Chairman of Wihuri International Oy.

Bruce Berry Mr. Bruce J. Berry is President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Larry Warelis Mr. Larry Warelis is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of the Company effective May 1, 2017. Mr. Warelis has been with Winpak since 1997 as the Director of Corporate Accounting & Treasury.

Kevin Byers Mr. Kevin Byers is Vice President of the Company.

David Johns Mr. David A. Johns serves as a Vice President of the Company. He also serves as President Winpak Division, a division of Winpak Ltd.

Timothy Johnson Mr. Timothy L. Johnson serves as a Vice President of the Company. He also serves as President of Winpak Heat Seal Packaging Inc. Mr. Johnson who prior to his appointment as President of Winpak Heat Seal Packaging on January 1, 2010 held the position of Vice President and General Manager, Winpak Heat Seal Packaging.

O. Muggli Mr. O. Y. Muggli serves as a Vice President - Technology of the Company. Mr. Muggli who prior to his appointment as Vice President, Technology of Winpak Ltd. on August 22, 2011 held the position of Research & Development Director, Amcor, February 1, 2010. Mr. Muggli held the positions of Research & Development Director, Amcor, February 1, 2010, Vice President Innovation, Alcan Packaging, January 1, 2008, Vice President & Managing Director Fresh Food, Alcan Packaging – Food Europe, April 1, 2007 and Vice President Research & Development, Technology, Alcan Packaging Food Europe, Pharma Flexibles, January 1, 2004.

David Stacey Mr. David J. Stacey is a Vice President of the Company. Mr. Stacey who prior to his appointment as President of Winpak Portion Packaging on January 1, 2016 was Vice President Corporate Development of Winpak Ltd. and President of Winpak Lane, Inc. on December 1, 2010. Mr. Stacey was the Vice President - Corporate Development of Winpak Ltd. He serves as President of Winpak Lane, Inc., since December 1, 2010 He held the position of Vice President and General Manager, Alcan Medical Flexibles Americas, January 1, 2007 and prior to this, Vice President Sales, Alcan Food & Specialty Flexibles.

Martti Aarnio-Wihuri Mr. Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri is a Director of the Company. He has been Director of the Company., since April 28, 2011. He has been Manager, Sustainability Program of Wihuri International Oy.

Juha Hellgren Mr. Juha M. Hellgren serves as a Director of the Company. He has been Director since June 1, 2005. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Wihuri Oy.

Ilkka Suominen Mr. Ilkka T. Suominen is an Director of the Company., since September 13, 2010. He holds Masters Science (Economics), 1985, Stanford Executive Program, 1998, Wihuri Oy, Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer (2003 to present) Rettig Heating Group BV, The Netherlands, Chief Financial Officer, 2000 to 2003 Danisco Cultor America, Inc., New York, Vice President Finance, 1996 to 2000 Cultor Plc, Finland, various positions, 1985 to 1995.