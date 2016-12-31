Name Description

Douglas Holtby Mr. Douglas M. Holtby serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Holtby is currently a director of the BC Cancer Foundation and President and Chief Executive Officer of Holtby Capital Corporation, a private investment company. Mr. Holtby was a Director of Goldcorp Inc. (“Goldcorp”) from 2005 to April 2016 and during that time served as the Vice-Chair and Lead Director, as a member of the Governance Committee and the Audit Committee and as Chair of the Compensation Committee. From June 1989 to June 1996 Mr. Holtby was President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of WIC Western International Communications Ltd., from 1989 to 1996 he was Chairman of Canadian Satellite Communications Inc., from 1998 to 1999 he was a Trustee of ROB.TV and CKVU, from 1974 to 1989 he was President of Allarcom Limited and, from 1982 to 1989 he was President of Allarcom Pay Television Limited. Mr. Holtby is a Fellow Chartered Accountant, and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors – Director Education Program at the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management.

Randy Smallwood Mr. Randy V. J. Smallwood serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Smallwood holds a geological engineering degree from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Smallwood was involved in the founding of Silver Wheaton and in 2007, he joined Silver Wheaton full time as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, primarily focusing on growing the Company through the evaluation and acquisition of silver stream opportunities. In January 2010 he was appointed President, and in April 2011 he was appointed Silver Wheaton’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Smallwood originally started as an exploration geologist with Wheaton River Minerals Ltd., and in 2001 was promoted to Director of Project Development, his role through its 2005 merger with Goldcorp. Before joining the original Wheaton River group in 1993, Mr. Smallwood also worked with Homestake Mining Company, Teck Corp. and Westmin Resources. Mr. Smallwood was an instrumental part of the team that built Wheaton River / Goldcorp into one of the largest, and more importantly most profitable gold companies in the world, and he is now focused on continuing to add to the impressive growth profile of Silver Wheaton. Mr. Smallwood has served on the board of Geologix Explorations Inc. since 2005. Mr. Smallwood formerly served on the board of Tigray Resources Inc. from 2011 to May 2014. In 2015, Mr. Smallwood received the British Columbia Institute of Technology Distinguished Alumni Award.

Gary Brown Mr. Gary D. Brown serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. Mr. Brown is currently the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Silver Wheaton having joined the Company in June 2008. Prior to Silver Wheaton, he was the Chief Financial Officer of TIR Systems Ltd. from September 2005 to July 2007. He has also held senior finance roles with CAE Inc., Westcoast Energy Inc., and Creo Inc. Mr. Brown brings over 25 years of experience as a finance professional and holds professional designations as a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst as well as having earned a Masters Degree in Accounting from the University of Waterloo. Mr. Brown has also been a director of Redzone Resources Ltd. since 2011.

Curt Bernardi Mr. Curt D. Bernardi serves as Senior Vice President - Legal, Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Bernardi joined the Company in 2008 and has been practicing law since his call to the British Columbia bar in 1994. He worked for the law firm of Blake, Cassels & Graydon in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate law until leaving to join Westcoast Energy in 1998. Following the acquisition of Westcoast Energy by Duke Energy in 2002, Mr. Bernardi continued to work for Duke Energy Gas Transmission as in-house legal counsel, working primarily on reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and general corporate/commercial work. In 2005, Mr. Bernardi joined Union Gas as their Director, Legal Affairs and was responsible for legal matters affecting Union Gas. Mr. Bernardi has served as a Director on the Board of the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation since September 2016. In 2015, Mr. Bernardi received the Western Canada General Counsel Award for Deal Making for outstanding performance in successfully completing complex transactions. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and his Bachelor of Law from the University of Toronto.

Patrick Drouin Mr. Patrick Eugene Drouin serves as Senior Vice President - Investor Relations of the Company. Mr. Drouin joined the Company in 2012, bringing with him 12 years of experience in the financial industry. He worked for UBS Securities from 2007 to 2012 in institutional equity sales across North America and in Europe, most recently in London as Head of European Sales for UBS Canada. In this role, Mr. Drouin built a sales platform responsible for advising fund managers on Canadian equities. He was also a member of the UBS Canadian Executive Committee, which oversaw strategic decisions for the Canadian business. Prior to this, Mr. Drouin worked in both Toronto and San Francisco for UBS Canada, advising the largest US institutional investors on Canadian equities. Throughout his advisory career, he has focused on the resource sector. Prior to UBS, he served as a Project Geologist in the San Francisco Bay Area for William Lettis & Associates. Mr. Drouin has an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, and a Masters in Geology from the University of Memphis.

Haytham Hodaly Mr. Haytham Henry Hodaly serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Mr. Hodaly joined Silver Wheaton in 2012, bringing with him over 18 years of experience in the North American securities industry, most recently as Director and Mining Analyst, Global Mining Research, at RBC Capital Markets. In this role, he was responsible for providing, to a wide range of institutional clients around the globe, up-to-date and insightful research coverage of North American-listed precious metals companies. Prior to this, Mr. Hodaly held the position of Co-Director of Research and Senior Mining Analyst at Salman Partners Inc., in addition to holding the titles of Vice President and Director of the firm. During his tenure, he helped to establish Salman Partners Inc. as a leading independent, resource-focused and research-driven investment dealer. Mr. Hodaly is an engineer with a B.A.Sc. in Mining and Mineral Processing Engineering and a Masters of Engineering, specializing in Mineral Economics.

George Brack Mr. George Leslie Brack serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Brack serves as the non-Executive Chair of Capstone Mining Corp. and as a director of Timmins Gold Corp. and Geologix Explorations Inc. In addition to his current board roles, during the past 16 years, Mr. Brack served as a director on the boards of directors of Aurizon Mines Ltd., Newstrike Capital Inc., NovaGold Resources Inc., Red Back Mining Inc. and chaired the board of Alexco Resources Corp. He has served on audit committees and has been both a member and the chair of compensation/human resource committees, corporate governance committees and special committees responding to takeover offers (Aurizon, Red Back and NovaGold). Mr. Brack’s 32 year career in the mining industry focused on exploration, corporate development and investment banking, specifically identifying, evaluating and executing strategic mergers and acquisitions, and raising equity capital. Until 2009, he was Managing Director and Industry Head, Mining at Scotia Capital. Prior to joining Scotia in 2006, Mr. Brack spent seven years as President of Macquarie North America Ltd. and lead its northern hemisphere mining industry mergers and acquisitions advisory business. Previously, Mr. Brack was Vice President, Corporate Development at Placer Dome Inc., Vice President in the mining investment banking group at CIBC Wood Gundy, and worked on the corporate development team at Rio Algom. Mr. Brack earned an MBA at York University, a B.A.Sc. in Geological Engineering at the University of Toronto and the CFA designation.

John Brough Mr. John A. Brough, CPA, serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Brough had been President of both Torwest, Inc. and Wittington Properties Limited, real estate development companies, from 1998 to December 31, 2007, upon his retirement. Prior thereto, from 1996 to 1998, Mr. Brough was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of iSTAR Internet, Inc. Prior thereto, from 1974 to 1996, he held a number of positions with Markborough Properties, Inc., his final position being Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer which position he held from 1986 to 1996. Mr. Brough is an executive with over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry. He is currently a director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of Kinross Gold Corporation, a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee and Lead Director of First National Financial Corporation, and a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (Economics) from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Accountant. He is also a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors – Director Education Program at the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management. Mr. Brough is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

R. Peter Gillin Mr. R. Peter Gillin serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Gillin is a corporate director serving on the Boards of several public companies. Mr. Gillin has been a director of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. since May 2012 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017. He also has served as a director of Sherritt International Corporation since January 2010 and lead director of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. since December 2009. Mr. Gillin has been a director of TD Mutual Funds Corporate Class Ltd. since 2010 and since 2004 has been a member of the Independent Review Committee of TD Asset Management Inc. From December 2005 to September 2012, was a director of Trillium Health Care Products Inc. (a private company). From April 2008 to March 2009, Mr. Gillin was a director of HudBay Minerals Inc. and until 2009 was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tahera Diamond Corporation, a diamond exploration, development and production company. Mr. Gillin was President and Chief Executive Officer of Zemex Corporation, an industrial minerals producer. Until 2002, Mr. Gillin was Vice Chairman and a director of N.M. Rothschild & Sons Canada Limited, an investment bank. He holds a HBA degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is also a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors – Director Education Program at the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management and has earned the designation of ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Chantal Gosselin Ms. Chantal Gosselin serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Gosselin has over 25 years of combined experience in the mining industry and financial services. Ms. Gosselin most recently held the position of Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Goodman Investment Counsel. Prior to that, she served as a senior mining analyst at Sun Valley Gold LLP, a precious metals focused hedge fund. Between 2002 and 2008, Ms. Gosselin was the senior mining analyst and a partner of Genuity Capital Markets and held positions as a mining analyst with Haywood Securities Inc. and Dundee Securities Corporation. Between 1992 and 2000, she held various mine site management positions in Canada, Peru and Nicaragua. Ms. Gosselin received her Bachelor of Science Mine Engineering degree from Laval University and completed a Master in Business and Administration at Concordia University. She also completed the Chartered Investment Manager designation and the Director Education Program. Ms. Gosselin currently serves as a director of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. and Lundin Gold Inc. Ms. Gosselin also serves as a director and member of the audit committee of Windiga Energy, a private alternative energy company. Ms. Gosselin formerly served as a director and a member of the audit, corporate governance and nominating (Chair) and technical committees of Capstone Mining Corp. from 2010 to November 2016.

Charles Jeannes Mr. Charles A. Jeannes serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Jeannes joined the Board of Silver Wheaton in November 2016. Mr. Jeannes is a mining industry veteran with over 30 years of experience. As President and CEO of Goldcorp Inc. from December 2008 to April 2016, he led Goldcorp’s development into one of the world’s largest and most successful gold mining companies with mining operations and development projects located throughout the Americas. Mr. Jeannes formerly held the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development of Goldcorp where he managed a series of M&A transactions that contributed to the company’s significant growth. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Mr. Jeannes held senior positions with Glamis Gold Ltd. and Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Jeannes currently serves as a director of Tahoe Resources Inc. He holds a B.A. degree from the University of Nevada (1980) and graduated from the University of Arizona College of Law with honors in 1983. He practiced law for 11 years and has broad experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, public and private financing and international operations. Mr. Jeannes has received numerous awards including British Columbia CEO of the Year for 2013, Canada’s Most Admired CEO for 2015, 2016 Alumnus of the Year for the University of Nevada and 2015 Alumnus of the Year for the University of Arizona College of Law.