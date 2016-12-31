Name Description

Brenda Eprile Ms. Brenda J. Eprile serves as an Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ms. Eprile was appointed to Westport Fuel Systems Board of Directors in October of 2013 and brings extensive financial experience and acumen. Ms. Eprile is Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Eprile’s familiarity with Westport Fuel Systems as a former Advisory Board member and her deep understanding of public companies is valuable to Westport Fuel Systems as it continues to grow and business evolves. Ms. Eprile is the owner and principal at Eprile & Company Inc., a boutique consulting firm serving a wide variety of clients on a range of regulatory and compliance issues. Prior to this, Ms. Eprile was the Managing Director of Sanford Eprile and Company from 2012 until June 2014. From 2000 to 2012, Ms. Eprile was a Senior Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and led the Risk Advisory Services practice. From 1998 to 2000, Ms. Eprile was a Partner at Deloitte LLP and created a regulatory advisory practice for the Canadian member firm of Deloitte LLP focusing on public companies and financial services firms. From 1985 to 1997, Ms. Eprile had a distinguished career as a securities regulator in Canada, having held the positions of both Executive Director and Chief Accountant at the Ontario Securities Commission. From 1982 to 1985, Ms. Eprile was an audit and accounting staff member at Coopers and Lybrand serving a variety of industry sectors including financial services and industrial products. Ms. Eprile is a Fellow Certified Professional Accountant (FCPA), and received an ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2013. She has an Honours Bachelor of Music from the University of Toronto, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Schulich School of Business, York University. She is the past Chair of the Board of Canada’s National Ballet School.

Nancy Gougarty Ms. Nancy S. Gougarty serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. She was appointed Chief Executive Officer in July 2016 and is a member of the Westport Fuel Systems Board of Directors. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Gougarty served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Westport Fuel Systems since July of 2013. Prior to that, Ms. Gougarty served on the Westport Fuel Systems Board from February of 2013 to July of 2013. Before joining Westport Fuel Systems, Ms. Gougarty served as the Vice President for TRW Automotive Corporation operations in the Asia-Pacific region from 2008 to 2012. Joining TRW in 2005, her previous positions included Vice President of product planning, business planning and business development, and Vice President of braking, electronics and modules for Asia Pacific. Based at the Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai, China, Ms. Gougarty oversaw the operations of more than 30 plants in the region. She directed the development and implementation of strategic and operational plans and worked to enhance strategic relationships with customers and joint venture partners in the region. Ms. Gougarty’s distinguished career began in 1978 when she started with GM's Packard Electric Division, first as an industrial engineer; she later took on various roles in application engineering, finance, operations, and sales and engineering with increasing responsibility. In 1997, she was named Managing Director for GM's joint venture in Shanghai, followed by a series of appointments accountable for strategic growth in Asian countries. She holds an EMBA degree from Case Western Reserve University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from the University of Cincinnati. Ms. Gougarty is a member of the board of TriMas Corporation and AB SKF. A community service advocate, Ms. Gougarty serves as Advisor to the President of Marietta College, Ohio.

Ashoka Achuthan Mr. Ashoka Achuthan serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from 5 June 2014. Mr. Achuthan has been with Westport Fuel Systems since November 2013 as Executive Vice President, Finance Operations. In this role, he oversaw all operational finance activities, including financial management of ongoing business operations as well as investments; financial planning, forecasting and reporting; and developing and tracking key performance metrics. Prior to joining Westport Fuel Systems, Mr. Achuthan was CFO at CODA Holdings Inc. between 2011 and 2013, where he held full responsibility for all financial management aspects of the company including the initial public offering filing, organizational readiness for vehicle launch, supply chain management, and development of the battery based power storage business. His career includes over 20 years with Siemens in Asia, Europe and North America. His last position at Siemens was Executive Vice President and CFO of Siemens VDO Automotive Inc. where he helped drive profitability and grow the business from $1.2 billion to $3.2 billion in revenues between 2000 and 2005. Ashoka has also held roles as CFO at Cooper Power Systems Inc. between 2005 and 2008; CFO at ATC Technologies Corp between 2008 and 2010; and the CFO at Key Plastics LLC in 2010. Mr. Achuthan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Bombay, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University, and is a Chartered Accountant.

Thomas Rippon Mr. Thomas Gordon Rippon is Executive Vice President - Engineering, Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Mr. Rippon joined Westport Fuel Systems in September 2013 as Vice President, Mining and Rail. Mr. Rippon's experience includes an extensive tenure at General Motors (GM) in both North America and Asia. Mr. Rippon’s career began in 1972 at GM on the assembly line, and from there he was successively promoted. From 2001 to 2011, Mr. Rippon held a number of executive roles responsible for powertrain activities, including building an engine plant capable of producing 350,000 engines per year. Mr. Rippon's last position at GM was Global Program Manager – Powertrain where he was responsible for overall program management of five different joint ventures located in China, Korea, India and Uzbekistan while overseeing more than $1 billion in capital investment. From January 2012 to August 2013, he held the roles of Vice President Engineering, Vice President, and PMO at CODA Automotive, where he had responsibility for program execution, standardizing process and procedures, and change management. Mr. Rippon is currently a member of the board of directors of Cummins Westport Inc. He was active in his community and has served as a volunteer for organizations such as the American Women's Club, Boy Scouts of America, and YMCA.

James Arthurs Mr. James D. Arthurs serves as Executive Vice President - Electronics of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - Heavy Duty Engine Systems at Westport. Mr. Arthurs has responsibility for development of Westport Fuel Systems heavy duty engine and fuel supply system technologies, including Westport High Pressure Direct Injection system (Westport™ HPDI). Mr. Arthurs is also Chairman of Cummins Westport Inc., a joint venture company owned equally by Cummins Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems that designs, engineers and markets spark-ignited natural gas engines for medium- and heavy-duty transportation applications such as trucks and buses. Previously, Mr. Arthurs was President of Cummins Westport Inc. from 2012 to 2013 and led the development of the Cummins Westport ISX12 G natural gas engine. Prior to that, Mr. Arthurs was Vice President, Cryogenic Systems and Vice President, Operations for Westport. Prior to joining Westport in 2011, Mr. Arthurs was a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of i3 Transition Partners LLP, a management consulting firm that specializes in business assessments and helping companies plan for and implement strategic change. Over his career, he has held senior sales, operating and executive management positions at several companies including IBM and Weyerhaeuser. Mr. Arthurs was CIO at the Loewen Group and Managing Director of Operations for the Jim Pattison Group. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Western Forest Products Inc., an integrated forest products company. Mr. Arthurs holds a BSc degree in Computer Science from the University of Calgary.

Jack Keaton Mr. Jack Allen Keaton is Executive Vice President - Innovation Group of the Company. Mr. Keaton oversees operations including program management, supply chain, product & operational planning, business development, and Human Resources. Prior to joining Westport Fuel Systems, Mr. Keaton was Senior Vice-President of Vehicle Programs & Development at Tata Technologies Ltd. where he played a key role in product development and organizational structure, working with clients in India. Prior to Tata Technologies, Jack worked with General Motors for 27 years in various countries, functions and joint ventures around the globe. His last position with GM was Global Vehicle Line Executive for Mini-cars in Korea. Among his many accomplishments in this role was the development and launch of the current Chevrolet Spark as well as championing the MyLink® Radio/Information system which became the GM global standard for all non-luxury production cars. Mr. Keaton was also a Manufacturing Engineer for a division of Hughes Tools (Now Baker Hughes) after serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Jack has a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. and an MBA from Harvard University.

Andrea Alghisi Mr. Andrea Alghisi serves as Chief Operating Officer - Westport Fuel Systems Automotive and Industrial Group of the Company. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Westport Fuel Systems Automotive & Industrial Group in June 2016, after the completion of the merger between Westport Innovation and Fuel Systems Solutions. Mr. Alghisi joined Fuel Systems in March 2016 as COO, having previously held the position of interim COO in 2015 when he was with AP Services, LLC, an affiliate of AlixPartners, LLP. Mr Alghisi joined Fuel Systems from McKinsey & Co. Previously, he was a Managing Director of AlixPartners, a financial advisory firm specializing in business performance improvement and corporate restructuring initiatives, where he was Core member of the EMEA Automotive & Industrial Goods practice. Mr. Alghisi has more than 20 years of professional experience primarily dedicated to leading turnaround, performance improvement and growth strategy programs in the automotive and industrial goods industry. He has worked for 12 years at AlixPartners, supporting investors and management of industrial companies developing and implementing competitive strategies and turnaround programs. Mr. Alghisi led several transformation and cost reduction programs for large European Automotive OEMs and carried out turnaround activities for several companies in Automotive and Industrial Goods Industries. Prior to joining AlixPartners in 2003, Mr. Alghisi worked for 10 years both as a manager in Fiat Group and as a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group, where he performed major performance improvement and growth strategy programs for the Automotive and Industrial goods practice and the consumer and retail practice. Mr. Alghisi received his degree in mechanical engineering from Politecnico of Torino, Italy. Mr. Alghisi received his Master of Business Administration from SDA Bocconi in Milan, Italy.

Daniel Hancock Mr. Daniel M. Hancock serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Hancock was appointed a member of the Westport Fuel Systems Advisory Board in March of 2017 and is currently President of DMH Strategic Consulting LLC. Mr. Hancock retired from General Motors (" GM ") in 2011, after 43 years of service in GM's powertrain engineering and general management functions. His last position with GM was Vice President, Global Strategic Product Alliances. During this period he served as Chairman of GM's DMAX and VM Motori diesel engine joint ventures with Isuzu and Fiat, respectively. Mr. Hancock's previous appointments at GM included: Vice President, Global Powertrain Engineering; Chief Executive Officer, Fiat-GM Powertrain; and President, Allison Transmission Division. He now serves in board and advisory positions with several organizations focusing on new powertrain technologies and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. He was President of SAE International in 2014 and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He received a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree also in mechanical engineering from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University), Michigan.

Anthony Harris Mr. Anthony Harris serves as an Director of the Company. He served as a director of Fuel Systems from December 2013 to May 2016. Since 2006, Mr. Harris has served as president and CEO of Campbell/Harris Security Equipment Company ("CSECO"), a manufacturer of contraband, explosives, and "dirty bomb" detection equipment. Prior to its acquisition of CSECO, he had served as vice president of marketing for Calpine Corporation since 2001, where he was responsible for brand management, marketing strategy development and execution, new product development, advertising and sales training. From 1997 to 1999, Mr. Harris was with PG&E Energy Services, where he served as vice president of National Account Services and Western Region sales. From 1992 to 1997 he was with Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("PG&E") where he served as Director of Alternative Fuel Vehicles, Division Manager, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, and president of Standard Pacific Gas Line, Inc., respectively. Mr. Harris worked at Ford Motor Company as a Production Supervisor from 1979 to 1981, at Ford Aerospace and Communications Corporation as a Program Manager from 1981 to 1986, at Anaheim Lincoln Mercury as a General Manager from 1986 to 1987 and at Sonoma Ford Lincoln/Mercury as President & CEO from 1987 to 1992. Mr. Harris holds a BS in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business. He was named a Purdue Outstanding Mechanical Engineer in 1999, a Distinguished Engineering Alumnus in 2008 and awarded an honorary Doctor of Engineering degree from Purdue in 2013. Mr. Harris is a founder of the National Society of Black Engineers and currently serves as Chair of its National Advisory Board.

Colin Johnston Mr. Colin S. Johnston serves as Director of the Company. He served as a director of Fuel Systems from May 2014 to May 2016. He currently serves as chairman of the statutory audit committee of CLN group, a global automotive component supplier headquartered in Italy. Prior to that Mr. Johnston worked for over 35 years in the international accounting profession, including 22 years as a partner in Arthur Andersen, then Deloitte & Touche in Italy through 2012. Mr. Johnston has extensive experience in auditing, accounting, financial reporting, internal control and governance for multinational corporations, primarily in the manufacturing sector (in the automotive, aerospace, consumer products and textile industries). While in professional practice, he worked as lead client service partner for major public and private Italian groups, including foreign registrants with the SEC, as well as for Italian subsidiaries of US groups. Mr. Johnston is a graduate of Oxford University, a UK chartered accountant, and a registered statutory auditor in Italy.

Scott Mackie Mr. Scott R. Mackie serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Mackie was appointed to Westport Fuel Systems Board of Directors in September 2016. Mr. Mackie is President of Qualitor Inc.’s International Brakes Industries division—a leading diversified supplier of safety and wear parts for the automotive aftermarket. Mr Mackie joined Qualitor in April 2016 and most recently served as Vice President of Business Development and Mergers and Acquisitions for Navistar Inc. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of Weld Racing, a global leader in forged aluminum racing and street performance wheels. In addition, during a 30-year career with General Motors he held several senior executive leadership roles in North America and Europe including six years as general manager of ACDelco’s global operations. Mr. Mackie holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from General Motors Institute (Kettering) and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago.

Rodney Nunn Mr. Rodney Nunn serves as Director of the Company. He was appointed to Westport Fuel Systems Board of Directors in March 2016. He is a Canadian Citizen who served as President and Chief Executive Officer of KSR from 1976 to 2011 and from November 2015 until present. KSR is an industry leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of an array of automotive products, including: sensors, electronic throttle controls, steering system control modules, MOSFET power modules and adjustable & fixed pedals. KSR’s production facilities are strategically located globally on four continents. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company located near its customers to provide quick response, cost containment and local expertise. Executive and engineering offices are headquartered in Ridgetown, Ontario (Canada) and sales are in Southfield, Michigan (USA). Rod graduated from Technical College in England in 1963 with a U.E.I. and City of Guilds Certificate in Industrial Engineering.