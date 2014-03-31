Name Description

Shree Bangur Shri. Shree Kumar Bangur is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of The West Coast Paper Mills Limited. His Qualification is B.Com. He was Managing Director of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd., Ganjam for 15 years.

Saurabh Bangur Shri. Saurabh Bangur is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of The West Coast Paper Mills Limited. He also holds directorship in numerous companies, Including Amrit-Villa Investments Ltd., Gloster Cables Ltd., Gloster Telecom Ltd., Shree Satryanarayan Investments Company Ltd., Speciality Coatings & Laminations Ltd. High Profile Travels Pvt. Ltd., Shree Satyanarayan Properties Pvt. Ltd. Six O-Tu Investments & Traders Pvt. Ltd. and Suyog Trading Company Pvt. Ltd. He is the Committee Member of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

Premal Kapadia Shri. Premal N. Kapadia is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of The West Coast Paper Mills Limited. He holds directorship in other companies which include Harshadray Pvt., Farm Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Dryden Pvt. Ltd., TUV India Pvt. Ltd., Harshadray Investment Pvt. Ltd., Titanor Components Ltd, Kaira Can Company Ltd., Silicon Interfaces Pvt. Ltd., Silicon Interfaces America Inc., Proton Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd., Sortime Protos Automation Pvt. Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Thyssenkrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd., First eService.com (India) Pvt. Ltd., Integrated Industrial Quality Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and Tecnimont ICB Pvt. Ltd.