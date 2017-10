Name Description

Hans Sauer Mr. Hans Dietmar Sauer is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 14, 2005. He is Chairman of the Mediation Committee, Management Committee, Nominating Committee and Human Resources Committee as well as Member of the Risk and Audit Committee at the Company. He is also a Chairman of Shareholder Representative at the Company. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board from July 6, 2004 to June 14, 2005. He is former Chairman of the Executive Board of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Internationales Bankhaus Bodensee AG and Wuestenrot Holding AG.

Juergen Junker Mr. Juergen Albert Junker is Chairman of the Management Board of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since January 1, 2017. He serves as Member of the Executive Boards of VHV Allgemeine Versicherung and VHV Lebensversicherung AG. He also served at Dresdner Bank.

Frank Weber Mr. Frank Weber is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 1, 2011. He is Member of the Audit, Mediation Committee and Human Resources Committee at the Company. Prior to that, Mr. Weber acted as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company from June 14, 2006. He is Chairman of the Works Council of Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG/Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG in Karlsruhe. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG.

Jens Wieland Mr. Jens Wieland is Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since July 1, 2012. During his professional career, he was IT consultant, Operartions, Financial Management, Customer Date Protection and Operational Security and held several various management positions in the field of computer science at DBV-Winterthur Versicherungen, Head of the organization / computer science and director of Winterthur IT Development Ltd. He also worked at AXA Detuschland and other companies from AXA group, among others. He studied Computer Science at Universitaet Mannheim and graduated with degree in Business Informatics.

Michael Gutjahr Dr. Michael Gutjahr is Labor Director and Member of the Management Board at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since August 1, 2009. He is responsible for Human Resources, Finance and Risk Management at the Company. He also served as Member of the Management Board of the Company until 2003. He served as Science Assistant at Universitaet Muenchen from 1983 to 1987. Later, he worked for Allgemeine Rentenanstalt Lebensversicherung AG (since 1991 Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG) from 1988 to 1997. Between 1998 and 2001, he served at Leonberger Bausparkasse AG, becoming Member of the Management Board in 1999. He was Member of the Management Board in Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG from 2001 to 2002. From 2006 to 2007, he was also Member of the Management Board at Karlsruher Versicherung AG and Karlsruher Lebensversicherung AG. Since August 2009, he has been Member of the Management Board of Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG, and, since 2002, of Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG and Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG. He has been Chief Representative of Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank since August 2009. He is Member of the Board of W&W Informatik GmbH. He studied Mathematics from 1977 to 1983.

Norbert Heinen Mr. Norbert Heinen is Head of Insurance Division at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG. He also serves as Chairman of Executive Board at Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG, Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG and Wuerttembergische Krankenversicherung AG.

Bernd Hertweck Mr. Bernd Hertweck is Head of Home Loan and Savings Bank Division at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG. He serves as Chairman of the Executive Board at Wüstenrot Bausparkasse AG.

Peter Buschbeck Mr. Peter Buschbeck is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since May 28, 2014. He is Member of the Risk and Audit Committee at the Company. He is a Shareholder Representative at the Company. He is Member of the Management Board of UniCredit Bank AG. He is Chairman of the Board of Bankhaus Neelmeyer AG, PlanetHome AG, WealthCap Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH and Wealth Management Capital Holding GmbH.

Reiner Hagemann Dr. Reiner Hagemann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 14, 2006. He is Member of the Risk and Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee of the Company. He is a Shareholder Representative at the Company. He is Former Chairman of the Management Board at Allianz Versicherungs-AG, and former Member of the Management Board at Allianz AG.

Ute Hobinka Ms. Ute Hobinka is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 1, 2011. She is Member of the Risk and Audit Committee and was member of the Management Committee at the Company. She also serves as Chairwoman of the Works Council at W&W Informatik GmbH, as well as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of W&W Informatik GmbH.

Jochen Hoepken Mr. Jochen Hoepken is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 1, 2011. He is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board at FIDUCIA IT AG. He is a Department Secretary at Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft, ver.di.

Gudrun Lacher Mr. Gudrun Lacher is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 9, 2016. He is a Insurance clerk at Wurttembergische Versicherung AG. He is members of the Conciliation Committee.

Corinna Linner Ms. Corinna Linner is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 11, 2015. She serves at LW Linner Wirtschaftspruefung. She is a Shareholder Representative at the Company. She is Chairman of the Audit Committee and was Member of Nomination Committee. She also serves at Donner & Reuschel AG, Cewe Stiftung & Co. KGaA and among others.

Marika Lulay Ms. Marika Lulay is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 9, 2016. She is a Managing Director & COO at GFT Technologies SE.

Bernd Mader Mr. Bernd Mader is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 9, 2016. He serves as Head of Life Insurance/Private Customers at Wurttembergische Lebensversicherung AG.

Ruth Martin Ms. Ruth Martin is Member of the Supervisory Board at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 11, 2015. She is Member of Human Resource Committee. She is a Shareholder Representative at the Company. She served as Former Member of the Executive Boards of Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG, Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG, Wuerttembergische Krankenversicherung AG.

Andreas Rothbauer Mr. Andreas Rothbauer is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 1, 2011. He is Member of the Risk and Audit Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Works Council and Member of the Supervisory Board of Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG.

Hans-Ulrich Schulz Mr. Hans-Ulrich Schulz is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 9, 2016. He serves as Former Member of the Executive Board at Wustenrot Bausparkasse AG.

Christoph Seeger Mr. Christoph Seeger is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 1, 2011. He is Member of the Human Resources Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the General Works Council and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG.

Jutta Stoecker Ms. Jutta Stoecker is Member of the Supervisory Board of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG since June 9, 2016. She was a Former Member of the Executive Board at RheinLand-Versicherungsgruppe.