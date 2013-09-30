Edition:
India

Exco Technologies Ltd (XTC.TO)

XTC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.94
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,817
52-wk High
$12.79
52-wk Low
$9.24

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Brian Robbins

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Drew Knight

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

Bonnie Cartwright

2006 President - Exco Tooling Solutions Group

Jan Tesar

1986 President - Casting Technologies

Paul Riganelli

2013 Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President

Jeff Blackburn

2011 Vice President - Casting Technology Group

Paul Robbins

2006 General Manager - Castool Division

William Schroers

1 2012 CEO - Automotive Solutions Group

Peter van Schaik

2007 Director

Laurence Bennett

2005 Independent Director

Edward Kernaghan

2009 Independent Director

Nicole Kirk

2013 Independent Director

Robert Magee

2010 Independent Director

Philip Matthews

2011 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Brian Robbins

Mr. Brian A. Robbins is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is director of Heroux-Devtek Inc. and Air Boss of America Corp.

Drew Knight

Mr. Drew Knight has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Exco Technologies Ltd., effective 19 May 2015. Mr. Knight has a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario with a certified public accountant (chartered accountant) designation. He is a seasoned business and financial executive, with broad experience with large global manufacturing enterprises and the North American automobile industry. He will be particularly valuable as the company continues to grow the business and further strengthen Exco's competitive position.

Bonnie Cartwright

Jan Tesar

Paul Riganelli

Mr. Paul E. Riganelli is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Exco Technologies Limited. He has been employed with Exco since 2004 as Chief Financial Officer and VP Finance. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Toronto and his law degree from York University.

Jeff Blackburn

Paul Robbins

William Schroers

Peter van Schaik

Mr. Peter van Schaik is Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is Founder & Chairman Van-Rob Inc., an automotive supplier.

Laurence Bennett

Mr. Laurence T.F. Bennett is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Limited. Mr. Bennett is a retired partner of Ernst & Young LLP where he was with auditing of public companies the course of his career. He is director of Global Railway Industries Ltd.

Edward Kernaghan

Mr. Edward H. Kernaghan is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is an Executive Vice President Kernaghan Securities Limited, an Investment Dealer. He is director of Brick Brewing Ltd., Boralex Inc., and Peak Energy Services Trust.

Nicole Kirk

Robert Magee

Mr. Robert B. Magee is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Limited. He is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of The Woodbridge Group.

Philip Matthews

Mr. Philip B. Matthews is an Independent Director of Exco Technologies Ltd. Mr. Matthews has a Masters degree in Economics and is a Chartered Accountant. He has been a partner with Ernst & Young LLP from 1980 until his retirement in June 2004. Over his career, he has been responsible for auditing public companies including automotive, farming equipment and other manufacturers. He has been appointed Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and member of the Company's Governance and Nominating Committee.

