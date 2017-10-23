Name Description

Yuanlin Ren Mr. Ren Yuanlin is Executive Chairman of the Board of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. Mr Ren was appointed as a Director of the Company on 13 January 2006 and the Chairman on 18 March 2007. He was last re-elected on 30 April 2015. He is the founder of the Group and is currently responsible for the overall management and operations of the Group. Mr Ren has over 40 years of experience in the shipbuilding industry, and has taken on various positions within the Group and its predecessors since 1973. From his humble beginnings as a worker, Mr Ren has transformed Yangzijiang to become a formidable force within the Chinese and global shipping industry with a vision to make Yangzijiang one of the most outstanding shipyard in the world. In spite of multiple foregoing challenges faced by the company and industry, Yangzijiang has time and again emerged stronger under the capable leadership of Mr Ren. Mr Ren was crowned the country winner of the Mainland China region at the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year China 2011 awards. Recognized globally, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year awards honour the most outstanding entrepreneurs who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievements. In 2014, Mr Ren was awarded the 2013-2014 Outstanding Entrepreneur Award by the Chinese Enterprises Association, China Entrepreneurs Association and China Enterprise Management Science Foundation. The award is given in recognition of his success in heading Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and his contribution to the nation’s social and economic development. He also holds a Diploma in Economics from Jiangsu Television Broadcasting University which he was conferred in 1986.

Letian Ren Mr. Ren Letian serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective May 01, 2015. Mr Ren Letian joined the Group as a site project manager in year 2006. Since then, he has assumed several managerial roles at various levels and business divisions in the Group, and gained in-depth knowledge of the operations of the Group. In 2014, under the management of Mr Ren Letian, the Group’s Xinfu Yard had successfully delivered 6 vessels of 10,000TEU containerships despite numerous challenges faced by the Xinfu Yard which only turned operational in 2013. He has also received several recognitions from the local government for his outstanding achievements. He now helms the Group’s overall shipbuilding operations, and exhibits increased maturity and capability in overseeing various business functions that are integral to the successful delivery of quality vessels. He holds a Master’s Degree from London Southbank University.

Dong Wang Mr. Wang Dong serves as Deputy General Manager of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. Mr Wang has over 30 years of experience in the shipbuilding industry. He first joined Jiangyin Shipbuilding Factory in 1977 as a workshop welder. Thereafter in 1985, he was transferred to the administrative management department. In 1988, he was promoted to the position of Assistant Sales Supervisor of Jiangyin Shipbuilding Factory. Between 1992 and 1997, he held the position of assistant factory supervisor of Jiangyin Shipbuilding Factory (which was changed to Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Factory in 1992), where he was in charge of the daily operations of the factory. Thereafter, he became the Deputy General Manager of Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Factory (which has since been changed to Jiangsu Yangzijiang in 1999). He is now the Deputy General Manager of the Group and in charge of the procurement of materials for the shipbuilding processes. Mr Wang holds a high school certificate from Jiangyin City High School which he was conferred in 1975.

Jianjun Xiang Mr. Xiang Jianjun serves as Deputy General Manager of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. Mr Xiang has over 30 years of experience in the shipbuilding industry. He joined Jiangyin Shipbuilding Factory in 1978, and worked in the workshop for about one year. In May 1979, he became a loftsman, and since then, he has worked in various positions within Jiangyin Shipbuilding Factory (which was changed to Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Factory in 1992 and finally Jiangsu Yangzijiang in 1999). He was promoted as the Head of Production Process Department Section in 1985. From January 1992 to December 1994, Mr Xiang was the Chief of the Technical Department of Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Factory. Between 1995 and 1998, he served in various positions including the Head of the Production Process, Technical Quality Control Department and Assistant Shipyard Supervisor of Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Factory. In January 1999, he became the Shipyard Supervisor of Jiangsu Yangzijiang. He is now the Deputy General Manager of the Group and in charge of administrative management of the Group. Mr Xiang holds a Diploma in Ship Engineering from Wuhan School of Transport by Water which was conferred in 1991.

Chengzhong Du Mr. Du Chengzhong is Deputy General Manager - the Group and responsible for the product development, design and quality control of Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, the subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. He was appointed as the Deputy General Manager and Head of Quality Control Department in New Yangzi in January 2006. He is now the Deputy General Manager of the Group and responsible for the product development, design and quality control. Mr Du has over 20 years of experience in the shipbuilding industry. In July 1991, he started as a trainee in the turbine workshop of the then Jiangyin Shipbuilding Factory. In July 1992, he became a technician in the same workshop where he held the position till December 1996. During the period between January 1997 and December 2001, he worked as a construction manager in the Production Department of Jiangsu Yangzijiang. In January 2002, he was promoted to the position of Deputy Head of Engineering Department of Jiangsu Yangzijiang and served in the position till December 2004. Thereafter, between January 2005 and December 2005, he held concurrent positions as Assistant General Manager cum Head of Technical Preparation Department. Mr Du holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Engineering from Harbin Engineering University (formerly known as Harbin Shipbuilding Engineering Institute) which he was conferred in 1991. He was accredited as an Engineer by the Wuxi City Human Resource Bureau in 1998.

Jiansheng Wang Mr. Wang Jiansheng serves as General Manager of Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, the subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. Mr Wang was appointed as General Manager of Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd on 1 January 2008. He is now the Deputy Chairman of the Group and responsible for operation of the Shipping Logistics & Ship Design Segment. Mr Wang has over 30 years of experience in the shipbuilding industry. Prior to joining the Group, between 2004 and 2007 Mr Wang was the Vice President of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., and was responsible for the management of manufacturing. He joined Shanghai Shipyard Co. Ltd in 1982 as Assistant Manager in the workshop and was promoted to Vice General Manager in 1997. Mr Wang holds a Degree from Wuhan University of Technology which he was conferred in 1982.

Lan Sim Lim Ms. Joanna Lim Lan Sim serves as Joint Company Secretary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd.

Mi Keay Pan Ms. Pan Mi Keay serves as Joint Company Secretary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd.

Yi-Dar Teo Mr. Teo Yi-Dar serves as Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Teo started his career as an Engineer with SGS-Thomson Microelectronics in 1996, and he joined Keppel Corporation Ltd’s business development division in 1997. In 1999, Mr Teo joined Boston-based Advent International Private Equity Group, commencing his career in the direct investment business. Mr Teo currently manages an international Private Equity business, conducting buy-outs and expansion capital funding of Asian companies in the engineering, manufacturing, industrial and technology sectors. Mr Teo holds two Masters’ degrees; Master of Science Degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering (1998) and Master of Science Degree in Applied Finance (2000) from the National University of Singapore. Mr Teo graduated from the same university with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (Honours) in 1996. Mr Teo was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst by the CFA Institute in 2001. As at 31 December 2015, Mr Teo sits on the boards of several other listed companies, including China Yuanbang Property Holdings Limited, Smartflex Holdings Ltd, HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd and Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited. Mr Teo also holds directorships in various non-listed companies. Mr Teo held directorship of Net Pacific Financial Holdings Limited over the preceding three years.

Wen Jiong Xu Mr. Xu Wen Jiong serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. Mr Xu Wen Jiong possess more than 40 years of experience in marine industry, he graduated in Electrical Engineering from “Nan Jing Marine Institute” in the year of 1969. He joined Qing Dao Bei Hai Shipyard in the same year and later in 1975 he joined the COSCO Group to further his career until 1989. In 1992, he acquired “West Gold International Pte Ltd” (which was initially based in HK). As the Chairman and Managing Director of West Gold International Pte Ltd, Mr Xu contributes greatly towards the company over the years, he also shifted the company’s headquarter from Hong Kong to Singapore in the year 1994. Today, the West Gold International Group has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and some major cities of Mainland China, as well as in Europe. The company is mainly engaged in shipbuilding, shipping-related businesses, including shipbuilding agency, ship chartering, ship navigation equipment and other marine equipment sales and technical services as well as business coverage in containers including reefer containers, storage as depot and repair and other related businesses.