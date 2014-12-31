Name Description

Anthony Franceschini Mr. Anthony P. Franceschini is Independent Chairman of the Board of ZCL Composites Inc., since May 11, 2012. Mr. Franceschini joined the ZCL board on February 3, 2009 and became the Chair of the Board on May 11, 2012. He serves as a Corporate Director on several boards. He retired as President and CEO of Stantec Inc. (TSX/NYSE:STN), a global engineering and design firm on May 14, 2009. Mr. Franceschini joined Stantec in 1978, becoming Chief Executive Officer in 1998. He has served as a director of Stantec since the company became publicly traded in March 1994. Mr. Franceschini is also a director with Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL), AECON Group Inc. (TSX:ARE) and two other private companies.

Katherine Demuth Ms. Katherine L. Demuth is a Chief Financial Officer of ZCL Composites Inc. Prior to that, Ms. Demuth was the Vice President Finance since joining ZCL in May, 2009. Ms. Demuth was Internal Audit Manager for Finning (Canada) div. of Finning International Inc (TSX:FTT) from April, 2008 to April 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Demuth held progressively more responsible roles with Grant Thornton LLP Chartered Accountants from 1994 to 2008 leaving public practice as a Senior Manager. Ms. Demuth is a Chartered Accountant, a Certified Management Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor.

Rene Aldana Mr. Rene Aldana is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Aldana has deep experience in management, strategic and tactical leadership, process automation and optimization, operations technologies, talent development, efficiency and productivity improvements, merger and acquisition integration, and other areas that will benefit ZCL. He was formerly managing director and president of Yokogawa Canada, a Calgary-based subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corp., which is active globally in the industrial automation and control (IA), test and measurement, and other businesses segments. Prior to Yokogawa, Mr. Aldana worked in successively senior positions for Paris-based Schneider Electric and Telvent, which Schneider Electric acquired in 2011. From 2010 to 2013 he was vice-president of Schneider Electric's oil and gas international division in Calgary.

D. Bruce Bentley Mr. D. Bruce Bentley is Independent Director of ZCL Composites Inc., since May 11, 2012. Mr. Bentley is the President and CEO of Maclab Enterprises an Edmonton based, privately held real estate management and development company. Mr. Bentley currently serves on the boards of the Edmonton Eskimo Football Club, the Fort Edmonton Management Corporation and a number of charitable organizations and private companies. Mr. Bentley has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.

Leonard Cornez Mr. Leonard A. Cornez is Independent Director of ZCL Composites Inc. Mr. Cornez is the Chief Financial Officer of BOS Solutions Ltd. and an independent consultant providing business advisory and financial services in the energy, mining and technology industries. Mr. Cornez has been the Chief Financial Officer of BOS Solutions Ltd. since 2008. Mr. Cornez was the senior financial officer of Pacific Iron Ore Corporation (TSX:POC) from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Cornez was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Enerflex Systems Income Fund (TSX:EFX) from 2004 to 2007, and Vice President Finance for Terasen Pipelines (Trans Mountain) Inc. from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Cornez is a Chartered Accountant (Alberta) and a Certified Public Accountant (Illinois) with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

Allan Olson Mr. Allan S. Olson is Independent Director of ZCL Composites Inc. Mr. Olson is Chairman of First Industries Corporation. He also serves on the board of directors of Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. (TSX/NYSE:BRP). Mr. Olson also served on the boards of Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (TSX/NYSE:BPO) from 1998 to 2012, and IPSCO Inc. (TSX/NYSE:IPS) from 1988 to 2007, and Summit REIT from 2000 to 2007.

Harold Roozen Mr. Harold A. Roozen is Independent Director of ZCL Composites Inc. Mr. Roozen is the Executive Chairman of CCI Thermal Technologies Inc. Mr. Roozen also currently serves on the board of Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMco) and two other private companies. He was previously Chair of WIC Western International Communication Ltd (TSX:WIL), and President of the Allarcom Group of privately held companies. Mr. Roozen has also served on the boards of Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX/NYSE:SJR) from 2000 to 2010 and of Royal Host REIT (TSX:RYL) from 2005 to 2006.