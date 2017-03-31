Name Description

Subhash Chandra Dr. Subhash Chandra is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. He is Promoter of Essel Group of Companies, Dr. Subhash Chandra is a self-made man who has consistently demonstrated his ability to identify new businesses and lead them on the path of success. His industry leading businesses include television networks and film entertainment, cable systems, theme parks, flexible packaging, family entertainment centres and infrastructure. For his contributions to the industry, Dr. Chandra has been awarded the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 39th International Emmy Awards night in New York and has also been Honored with the Doctorate of Business Administration by the University of East London. Dr. Chandra’s immense contribution to the socio-economic wellbeing, was recognised by Canada India Foundation by honoring him with the Global Indian Award. As at March 31, 2016, apart from the Company Dr Subhash Chandra holds directorship in five (5) other Indian Public Limited Companies viz. Essel Infraprojects Limited, Essel Propack Limited, Zee Media Corporation Limited, Essel Highways Limited and Essel Utilities Distribution Company Ltd. Dr. Subhash Chandra also holds directorship in a Section 8 Company viz., Adhikaar Foundation. Dr. Chandra does not hold any securities of the Company in his name as at March 31, 2016.

Punit Goenka Mr. Punit Goenka is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. Mr. Punit Goenka’s futuristic vision and sharp acumen in the new media domain, has led the Company to a global stature today. Mr. Goenka is also responsible for expanding the Company’s international presence across 171 countries, and its reach to over more than 1 billion viewers. Mr. Goenka is the only Indian Corporate Leader to receive the prestigious Médaille d’Honneur. He is also listed amongst the top 100 CEOs of India, in a study published by Business Today. He has also received the prestigious Economic Times ’40 Under Forty’ India’s Hottest Business Leaders Award 2014 and has bagged the prestigious IAA Leadership Award under the category of “Media Person of the Year Award”. Mr. Goenka has been recognised as the “Entrepreneur of the Year” during the recently held Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards. Mr. Goenka is the Chairman of Indian Broadcasting Foundation and also holds honorary position on the Enactus India National Advisory Board.

Rajesh Sethi Mr. Rajesh Sethi is CEO – Distribution Business of the Company. He was Senior Management - Sports & Affiliate Revenue of the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. Rajesh completed his under graduation degree in Mechanical Engineering and received his Executive Education from Harvard Business School, Kellogg School of Management & INSEAD. He has also earned his PGDM in Sales & Marketing and has completed his Professional Diploma in International Business. Rajesh is also a GE certified Quality Green Belt.

M. Lakshminarayanan Mr. M. Lakshminarayanan is Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. He was Executive Vice President of the Company. He is an associate member of ICSI and heads secretarial and legal functions of the Company. He has over 2 decades of varied experience in senior managerial positions with corporates across India, handling diverse functions relating to secretarial, legal and corporate affairs, specifically relating to mergers & acquisitions, resource raising, etc. Prior to joining Zee, Mr. Lakshminarayanan has worked with ITC Group, BPL Group, SMIFS Capital Markets and SBI Home Finance Ltd.

Rajendra Mehta Mr. Rajendra Kumar Mehta is Senior Management - Human Resources of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. He has 17 years of experience, Rajendra has worked with various companies representing diverse sectors, ranging from Engineering, Lighting, Mining, Retail, Commodity Trading and Media, giving him a profound insight while implementing Human Resources plans.

Sharada Sunder Ms. Sharada Sunder is Senior Management - Regional Channels of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. In this role, she heads the business of regional channels in the Hindi speaking markets. She has a work experience of 22 years across finance, corporate and business profiles. Apart from ZEE, she has worked with A F Ferguson, Times of India Group & Real Global Broadcasting. Sharada is a commerce graduate and a Chartered Accountant.

Subodh Kumar Mr. Subodh Kumar is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. Mr. Subodh Kumar (IAS-Retd) holds an M.Sc in Physics and several diplomas and management certificates from IIM-A, IIM-B, IIM-C, Harvard Business School, IDS Sussex, IMF amongst other Ivy League institutions. Mr. Kumar had one of the most illustrious careers in the Indian Administrative Service, spanning 35 years, heading various key government agencies with stellar integrity and transparency. He also served as Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation. He has made many noticeable contributions to the areas of his work and has made modifications to the Development Control Regulations thereby drastically reducing the manipulation in the real estate industry.

Ashok Kurien Mr. Ashok Mathai Kurien is Non-Executive Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. One of the Founder Promoters, he is associated with ZEE since its inception as a Non-Executive Director. Ashok Kurien has been in the business of building brands for over 35 years, in the fields of Media, Marketing and Communications, and now Menstrual Hygiene and Water Filters (without electricity) for the poor and marginalised. Apart from being Founder Promoter of ZEE, Mr. Kurien is founder / partner / Director of Playwin Lotteries (PPIL), Dish TV India Ltd., India.com, Ambience Advertising, Hanmer & Partners Public Relations and Livinguard Technologies.

Manish Chokhani Mr. Manish Chokhani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant and MBA from London Business School, and one of India’s most respected investors and financial experts. He was MD & CEO of Enam Securities and led Enam’s $400 Million merger in 2011 with Axis Bank to create Axis Capital Ltd. (ACL) wherein he held the position of MD & CEO until November 2013. He is also associated with TPG Growth India as its Chairman and is on the board of Westlife Development, Shoppers Stop and Laxmi Organic as an Independent Director. Mr. Manish Chokhani is an active member of the World Presidents Organization, a Fellow of the All India Management Association, and has served three terms as Co-Chairman of the Capital Markets Committee. He is also a member of SEBI’s Alternative Investment Promotion Committee. He has been a visiting faculty member at IIM-Kozhikode. He has also served on the International Alumni Board and scholarship panels of London Business School.

Adesh Gupta Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and AMP from Harvard is a professional with rich experience of over 35 years in Corporate Strategy, M&A, Business restructuring, Fund raising, Taxation etc. During his distinguished career of over 3 decades in Aditya Birla Group, Mr Adesh Kumar Gupta held various senior positions (including Board positions) in companies in varied business including Indian Rayon, Birla Global Finance, Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd. Post his retirement as Whole-Time Director & CFO of Grasim Industries Ltd, Mr. Gupta ventured into Business Finance & Corporate Service space as Designated Partner of Progressive Consulting & Business Advisory LLP. Mr Adesh Kumar Gupta was awarded with Best CFO award by ICAI, IMA and Business Today. He had also represented FICCI as a Member of NACAS (National Accounting and Auditing Standards) which was instrumental in setting up Accounting Standards in India. Apart from being Designated Partner of Progressive Consulting & Business Advisory LLP, Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta currently sits on the Boards of Aditya Birla Insurance Broker Ltd and Aditya Birla Trustee Company Pvt Ltd.

Sunil Sharma Prof. Sunil Sharma Non-Executive Independent Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. He is a faculty at IIM Ahmedabad and did his Doctorate in Business Policy (Strategic Management). Prof. Sunil Sharma worked in Corporate Sector for 16 years before he shifted to academia and joined IIM Ahmedabad. His past corporate stints were with Mckinsey & Company, ONGC and NTPC. As a consultant he has advised organisations – both Indian and MNCs –operating in Oil & Gas, Telecom, Health and Mining Sectors in the areas of change management, organisation structure, cost optimisation, financial transformation, sales force productivity enhancement, strategy and leadership development and as a corporate professional, he has led teams in operations, maintenance, purchase, performance management and planning functions. His research interests are in the areas of capability building, strategic decision making, entrepreneurship, risk and uncertainty, innovation, organisation, learning, leadership and management consulting. He has presented papers in leading international conferences and his work on capability building and growth challenges has been published in international journals. Apart from the Company Prof. Sharma does not hold directorship in any other Indian Public Limited Companies. As on March 31, 2016, Prof. Sharma does not hold any securities of the Company.