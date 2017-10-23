Zee Learn Ltd (ZEEE.NS)
ZEEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
46.00INR
23 Oct 2017
46.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs46.00
Rs46.00
Open
Rs46.85
Rs46.85
Day's High
Rs46.90
Rs46.90
Day's Low
Rs45.85
Rs45.85
Volume
382,747
382,747
Avg. Vol
546,281
546,281
52-wk High
Rs51.10
Rs51.10
52-wk Low
Rs31.00
Rs31.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Himanshu Mody
|35
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Debshankar Mukhopadhyay
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Umesh Pradhan
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Manager
|
Pradeep Pillai
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Bhautesh Shah
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ajey Kumar
|2015
|Additional Executive Director
|
Sindu Aven
|Head - Academic Design
|
Prabhanjan Chappar
|Business Head - Youth
|
Deepa George
|2013
|Head - Legal
|
Aman Pal Singh
|2013
|Head - HR
|
Nitya Ramaswami
|Head – Academics & Child Development
|
Subhadarshi Tripathy
|2012
|Head - Design
|
Manish Agarwal
|45
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Surjit Banga
|73
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sangeeta Pandit
|2013
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Himanshu Mody
|Shri. Himanshu Mody is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Zee Learn Ltd. He currently heads Group Finance & Strategy for the Essel Group. With almost 12 years in the industry, he brings him the experience and skills in corporate strategy and finance. After his M.Sc in Finance from University of Strathclyde, Galsgow, Mr. Mody started his career as a management trainee with Barclays Bank, London city office. After a 2-year intensive course, he returned to India to start the Fun Republic chain of multiplexes as a senior member in the finance team. Mr. Mody has worked directly with Mr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group, for over 8 years in various corporate strategy, fund raising and M&A initiatives undertaken by the Essel Group. Prior to heading the Group’s finance and strategy, he was Business Head for the Essel Group’s Sports business, since its inception, which included launch of the Zee Sports channel, buyout of Ten Sports (a sports channel in South Asia). He also launched the Indian Cricket League (ICL) for the Essel Group during this tenure. Apart from the Company, Mr. Himanshu Mody holds Directorship in six (6) other Indian Public Limited Companies viz., Zee Sports Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd, Essel Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Ltd, Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Ltd, Essel Entertainment Media Ltd, and Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd. Mr. Himanshu Mody does not hold any Shares in the Company.
|
Debshankar Mukhopadhyay
|
Umesh Pradhan
|
Pradeep Pillai
|Mr. Pradeep Pillai has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Zee Learn Ltd., effective April 24, 2013. Mr. Pillai was earlier the Business Head for K12 unit at Zee Learn which includes Kidzee preschools and Mount Litera Zee Schools.
|
Bhautesh Shah
|Mr. Bhautesh Shah serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He has more than 10 years of experience in Secretarial, Legal and Compliance function.
|
Ajey Kumar
|
Sindu Aven
|
Prabhanjan Chappar
|
Deepa George
|Ms. Deepa George is Head - Legal of Zee Learn Ltd. Her qualification is LL.M.
|
Aman Pal Singh
|Mr. Aman Pal Singh is Head - HR of Zee Learn Ltd. His qualification is B Com, MBA.
|
Nitya Ramaswami
|Ms. Nitya Ramaswami is the Head – Academics & Child Development of Zee Learn Ltd.
|
Subhadarshi Tripathy
|Mr. Subhadarshi Tripathy is the Head - Design of Zee Learn Ltd.
|
Manish Agarwal
|Dr. Manish Agrawal is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Zee Learn Ltd. He is a M.B.B.S. from University of Bombay, D.(Ortho) from College of Physicians & Surgeons, M.S. (Ortho) from University of Bombay, D.N.B.(Ortho), National Board of Examination, New Delhi and Diploma in Tissue Banking from National University of Health, Singapore. Mr. Agarwal is an Orthopaedic Oncologist involved in clinical, teaching and Research work. He has been member of various professional organizations and has been recipient of various prestigious awards/Medals like Shree Jairamdas Berry Gold Medal, Gold Medal for Orthopaedic Surgery etc. Mr. Agarwal has contributed articles in various publications and authored various books in area of his specialization. Apart from the Company, Dr. Manish Agrawal holds Directorship in two (2) other Indian Public Limited Companies viz., Value Media Limited and Valuable Technologies Limited.
|
Surjit Banga
|Mr. Surjit Banga is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Zee Learn Ltd. He is a senior and experienced banker and is known for his leadership and commendable contribution to the Banking sector. Mr. Banga earlier held the position of Managing Director of SBI Factors and Commercial Services Limited and was associated with the State Bank of India in various capacities in his 40 years career in Banking. He is a Graduate in Sociology, Fellow of All India Management Association and is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Apart from the Company, Mr. Surjit Banga holds Directorship in one (1) other Indian Public Limited Companies viz., Aadi Industries Ltd.
|
Sangeeta Pandit
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Himanshu Mody
|--
|
Debshankar Mukhopadhyay
|--
|
Umesh Pradhan
|--
|
Pradeep Pillai
|--
|
Bhautesh Shah
|--
|
Ajey Kumar
|--
|
Sindu Aven
|--
|
Prabhanjan Chappar
|--
|
Deepa George
|--
|
Aman Pal Singh
|--
|
Nitya Ramaswami
|--
|
Subhadarshi Tripathy
|--
|
Manish Agarwal
|--
|
Surjit Banga
|--
|
Sangeeta Pandit
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Himanshu Mody
|0
|0
|
Debshankar Mukhopadhyay
|0
|0
|
Umesh Pradhan
|0
|0
|
Pradeep Pillai
|0
|0
|
Bhautesh Shah
|0
|0
|
Ajey Kumar
|0
|0
|
Sindu Aven
|0
|0
|
Prabhanjan Chappar
|0
|0
|
Deepa George
|0
|0
|
Aman Pal Singh
|0
|0
|
Nitya Ramaswami
|0
|0
|
Subhadarshi Tripathy
|0
|0
|
Manish Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Surjit Banga
|0
|0
|
Sangeeta Pandit
|0
|0