Himanshu Mody Shri. Himanshu Mody is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Zee Learn Ltd. He currently heads Group Finance & Strategy for the Essel Group. With almost 12 years in the industry, he brings him the experience and skills in corporate strategy and finance. After his M.Sc in Finance from University of Strathclyde, Galsgow, Mr. Mody started his career as a management trainee with Barclays Bank, London city office. After a 2-year intensive course, he returned to India to start the Fun Republic chain of multiplexes as a senior member in the finance team. Mr. Mody has worked directly with Mr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group, for over 8 years in various corporate strategy, fund raising and M&A initiatives undertaken by the Essel Group. Prior to heading the Group’s finance and strategy, he was Business Head for the Essel Group’s Sports business, since its inception, which included launch of the Zee Sports channel, buyout of Ten Sports (a sports channel in South Asia). He also launched the Indian Cricket League (ICL) for the Essel Group during this tenure. Apart from the Company, Mr. Himanshu Mody holds Directorship in six (6) other Indian Public Limited Companies viz., Zee Sports Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd, Essel Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Ltd, Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Ltd, Essel Entertainment Media Ltd, and Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd. Mr. Himanshu Mody does not hold any Shares in the Company.

Pradeep Pillai Mr. Pradeep Pillai has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Zee Learn Ltd., effective April 24, 2013. Mr. Pillai was earlier the Business Head for K12 unit at Zee Learn which includes Kidzee preschools and Mount Litera Zee Schools.

Bhautesh Shah Mr. Bhautesh Shah serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He has more than 10 years of experience in Secretarial, Legal and Compliance function.

Deepa George Ms. Deepa George is Head - Legal of Zee Learn Ltd. Her qualification is LL.M.

Aman Pal Singh Mr. Aman Pal Singh is Head - HR of Zee Learn Ltd. His qualification is B Com, MBA.

Nitya Ramaswami Ms. Nitya Ramaswami is the Head – Academics & Child Development of Zee Learn Ltd.

Subhadarshi Tripathy Mr. Subhadarshi Tripathy is the Head - Design of Zee Learn Ltd.

Manish Agarwal Dr. Manish Agrawal is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Zee Learn Ltd. He is a M.B.B.S. from University of Bombay, D.(Ortho) from College of Physicians & Surgeons, M.S. (Ortho) from University of Bombay, D.N.B.(Ortho), National Board of Examination, New Delhi and Diploma in Tissue Banking from National University of Health, Singapore. Mr. Agarwal is an Orthopaedic Oncologist involved in clinical, teaching and Research work. He has been member of various professional organizations and has been recipient of various prestigious awards/Medals like Shree Jairamdas Berry Gold Medal, Gold Medal for Orthopaedic Surgery etc. Mr. Agarwal has contributed articles in various publications and authored various books in area of his specialization. Apart from the Company, Dr. Manish Agrawal holds Directorship in two (2) other Indian Public Limited Companies viz., Value Media Limited and Valuable Technologies Limited.