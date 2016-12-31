Name Description

Klaus Eberhardt Mr. Klaus Eberhardt is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG since May 16, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at ElringKlinger AG from May 16, 2013 to May 16, 2017. He was former CEO of Rheinmetall AG and sits on the boards of Duerr AG and MTU Aero Engines AG. He is a Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Stefan Wolf Dr. Stefan Wolf, Ph.D. has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at ElringKlinger AG since January 27, 2005. He is responsible for all Group companies and the corporate functions of Legal Affairs, Personnel, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and the Aftermarket division as well as the corporate functions of Finance, Controlling, IT and the Industrial Parks division until December 31, 2015 as well as Original Equipment Sales since February 23, 2016. He serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Norma Group AG, member of the Supervisory Board of ALLGAIER Werke GmbH, member of the Supervisory Board of Fielmann AG, until July 9, 2015, member of the Board of Directors of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG, until March 27, 2015. He is graduated from Universitaet Tuebingen with a Doctorate in Philosophy in Law.

Markus Siegers Mr. Markus Siegers is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of ElringKlinger AG. He is also Chairman of the Works Council of the Company. He is Member of the Human Resource Committee.

Thomas Jessulat Mr. Thomas Jessulat is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at ElringKlinger AG since January 1, 2016. He is responsible for the corporate functions of Finance/Controlling as well as IT and Industrial Parks division at the Company.

Theo Becker Mr. Theo Becker is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board at ElringKlinger AG since 2015. Previously, he has been Member of the Management Board since January 1, 2006. He is responsible for the Cylinder-head Gaskets, Specialty Gaskets, Housing Modules/Elastomer Technology, Shielding Technology, E-Mobility, Exhaust Gas Purification Technology and Tooling Technology divisions, as well as the corporate functions Quality and Environment, Materials Management and ElringKlinger AG Plants as well as New Business Areas since February 23, 2016. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of E.G.O. Blanc und Fischer & Co. GmbH.

Walter Lechler Mr. Walter Herwarth Lechler is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ElringKlinger AG from May 16, 2017. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. Mr. Lechler served as Managing Partner of Lechler GmbH, as well as Member of Advisory or Administrative Boards of its several subsidiaries.

Nadine Boguslawski Ms. Nadine Boguslawski is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at ElringKlinger AG since May 13, 2015. She serves as Secretary for the metal and electrical industry of the IG Metall trade union, Baden-Wuerttemberg district administration. She also serves on the Board of Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH.

Armin Diez Mr. Armin Diez is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of ElringKlinger AG since May 21, 2010. He serves as Head of Division New business units and head of the battery technology / electric mobility division of ElringKlinger AG.

Pasquale Formisano Mr. Pasquale Formisano is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of ElringKlinger AG since May 21, 2010. He is set-up engineer and Employee Representative of ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik GmbH.

Rita Forst Ms. Rita Forst is Member of the Supervisory Board at ElringKlinger AG since May 13, 2015. She was a Former Member of the Management Board at Adam Opel AG, also serves on the Board of Joh. Winklhofer Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG, Metalsa, S.A.

Andreas Wilhelm Kraut Mr. Andreas Wilhelm Kraut is Member of the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG since May 16, 2017. He began his career in 2000 with a trainee program at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. From 2001, he worked as an area sales manager in the sales department, whose management he took over in 2003. In 2004, Andreas Wilhelm Kraut joined the Bizerba Group, where he initially served as Vice President Sales & Marketing, later as President and CEO in a US subsidiary. In 2009 he returned to the position of Managing Director of Bizerba GmbH & Co. KG in Balingen, Germany. In 2011, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Since August 2016, Andreas Wilhelm Kraut has been responsible for sales, development and global quality as the CEO and CEO of Bizerba SE & Co. KG.

Paula Monteiro-Munz Ms. Paula Monteiro-Munz is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at ElringKlinger AG since May 21, 2010. She is Deputy Chairwoman of the Works Council at the Company.

Gerald Mueller Mr. Gerald Mueller is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of ElringKlinger AG since 2017. After his commercial training, Gerald Müller worked for Robert Bosch GmbH between 2006 and 2009 as Purchasing Assistant in Strategic Purchasing. He then completed a one-year trainee program at IG Metall in Frankfurt / Main. From 2010 to 2014 he worked as a project secretary at IG Metall Reutlingen-Tübingen and Albstadt. Since 2014, Gerald Müller has been the trade union secretary at IG Metall Reutlingen-Tübingen.

Hans-Ulrich Sachs Prof. Hans-Ulrich Sachs has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ElringKlinger AG since May 16, 2012. He serves as managing partner of BeTec GmbH, Adelmannsfelden, and Honorary Professor for Corporate Planning at Esslingen University of Applied Sciences. Over the course of his career, Prof. Sachs has held positions such as Chief Executive Officer of SG Holding AG, Member of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen brand at Volkswagen AG and Management Board Member of DEKRA AG.

Gabriele Sons Ms. Gabriele Sons has been Member of the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG since May 16, 2014. She is also member of the management board of ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG. She is also Member of the Human Resource Committee at the Company.